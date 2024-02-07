View all results for 'alt'
The Decemberists Plot 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

North American tour and new song
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 7, 2024

The Decemberists announced 2024 tour dates, billed as A Peaceable Kingdom. The opening act on select shows will be Ratboys and / or The Head And The Heart.

New concerts are planned from late April into early August at theateres, amphitheaters, and auditoriums across North America. The Decemberists also have a festival performance at All Points East in London this summer.

The Decemberists also released a new song this week titled "Burial Ground" featuring James Mercer from The Shins.

When do The Decemberists 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 9. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers. Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Decemberists Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 3
The Decemberists and Ratboys at Brooklyn Paramount
Brooklyn Paramount Brooklyn, NY

The Decemberists All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 30
The Decemberists and Ratboys at The Broadway Theater at Ulster Performing Arts Center
The Broadway Theater at Ulster Performing Arts Center Kingston, NY
May 2
The Decemberists and Ratboys at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
May 3
The Decemberists and Ratboys at Brooklyn Paramount
Brooklyn Paramount Brooklyn, NY
May 6
The Decemberists and Ratboys at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
May 7
The Decemberists and Ratboys at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
May 8
The Decemberists and Ratboys at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
May 10
The Decemberists and Ratboys at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
May 11
The Decemberists and Ratboys at DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center
DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center Durham, NC
May 12
The Decemberists and Ratboys at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
May 14
The Decemberists and Ratboys at Majestic Theatre Dallas
Majestic Theatre Dallas Dallas, TX
May 15
The Decemberists and Ratboys at Bass Concert Hall
Bass Concert Hall Austin, TX
May 17
The Decemberists and Ratboys at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
May 18
The Decemberists and Ratboys at Riverside Theater - WI
Riverside Theater - WI Milwaukee, WI
May 19
The Decemberists and Ratboys at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
May 21
The Decemberists and Ratboys at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
May 22
The Decemberists and Ratboys at Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI
May 24
The Decemberists and Ratboys at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Jul 12
The Decemberists, The Head And The Heart, and Ratboys at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Jul 13
The Decemberists and Ratboys at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Jul 14
The Decemberists and Ratboys at The Bellwether
The Bellwether Los Angeles, CA
Jul 18
The Decemberists and Ratboys at Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
Humphreys Concerts By The Bay San Diego, CA
Jul 19
The Decemberists and Ratboys at The Rialto Theatre
The Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ
Jul 20
The Decemberists and Ratboys at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Jul 22
The Decemberists and Ratboys at The Bridge At Santa Fe Brewing Company
The Bridge At Santa Fe Brewing Company Santa Fe, NM
Jul 23
The Decemberists and Ratboys at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Jul 24
The Decemberists and Ratboys at Sandy Amphitheater
Sandy Amphitheater Sandy, UT
Jul 26
The Decemberists and Ratboys at KettleHouse Amphitheater
KettleHouse Amphitheater Bonner-West Riverside, MT
Jul 27
The Decemberists and Ratboys at Spokane Pavilion
Spokane Pavilion Spokane, WA
Jul 29
The Decemberists and Ratboys at Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Queen Elizabeth Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 3
The Decemberists at McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre
McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre Troutdale, OR
Aug 25
All Points East at Victoria Park
Victoria Park London, England, United Kingdom

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Decemberists on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out The Decemberists Zumic artist page.

