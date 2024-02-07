The Decemberists Plot 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The Decemberists announced 2024 tour dates, billed as A Peaceable Kingdom. The opening act on select shows will be Ratboys and / or The Head And The Heart.

New concerts are planned from late April into early August at theateres, amphitheaters, and auditoriums across North America. The Decemberists also have a festival performance at All Points East in London this summer.

The Decemberists also released a new song this week titled "Burial Ground" featuring James Mercer from The Shins.

When do The Decemberists 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 9. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers. Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Decemberists All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Decemberists on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out The Decemberists Zumic artist page.