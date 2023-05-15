View all results for 'alt'
The Devil Wears Prada and Fit For A King Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Metalcore Dropouts' tour with Counterparts, Landmvrks
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 15, 2023

The Devil Wears Prada and Fit For A King have announced 2023 co-headlining tour dates, billed as Metalcore Dropouts.

The newly planned concerts are set at mid-sized venues across North America in September and October. The opening acts for all the new dates will be like-minded rockers Counterparts and Landmvrks. These are the only concerts The Devil Wears Prada have lined up so far this year while Fit For A King will open for Motionless In White's North American tour starting in July.

When do The Devil Wears Prada and Fit For A King 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 19. Presales for Spotify, Knotfest, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. begin September 16. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Devil Wears Prada Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 29
The Devil Wears Prada, Fit For A King, Counterparts, and Landmvrks at Palladium Times Square (formerly Playstation Theater)
Palladium Times Square (formerly Playstation Theater) New York, NY

The Devil Wears Prada All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 15
The Devil Wears Prada, Fit For A King, Counterparts, and Landmvrks at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Sep 16
The Devil Wears Prada, Fit For A King, Counterparts, and Landmvrks at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Sep 17
The Devil Wears Prada, Fit For A King, Counterparts, and Landmvrks at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Sep 19
The Devil Wears Prada, Fit For A King, Counterparts, and Landmvrks at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 20
The Devil Wears Prada, Fit For A King, Counterparts, and Landmvrks at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Sep 22
The Devil Wears Prada, Fit For A King, Counterparts, and Landmvrks at Pop's Nightclub & Concert Venue
Pop's Nightclub & Concert Venue Sauget, IL
Sep 23
The Devil Wears Prada, Fit For A King, Counterparts, and Landmvrks at Radius
Radius Chicago, IL
Sep 24
The Devil Wears Prada, Fit For A King, Counterparts, and Landmvrks at Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI
Sep 26
The Devil Wears Prada, Fit For A King, Counterparts, and Landmvrks at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
Sep 27
The Devil Wears Prada, Fit For A King, Counterparts, and Landmvrks at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Sep 28
The Devil Wears Prada, Fit For A King, Counterparts, and Landmvrks at The Palladium
The Palladium Worcester, MA
Sep 29
The Devil Wears Prada, Fit For A King, Counterparts, and Landmvrks at Palladium Times Square (formerly Playstation Theater)
Palladium Times Square (formerly Playstation Theater) New York, NY
Sep 30
The Devil Wears Prada, Fit For A King, Counterparts, and Landmvrks at L'Olympia
L'Olympia Montréal, QC, Canada
Oct 1
The Devil Wears Prada, Fit For A King, Counterparts, and Landmvrks at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 3
The Devil Wears Prada, Fit For A King, Counterparts, and Landmvrks at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Oct 4
The Devil Wears Prada, Fit For A King, Counterparts, and Landmvrks at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
Oct 6
The Devil Wears Prada, Fit For A King, Counterparts, and Landmvrks at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
Oct 7
The Devil Wears Prada, Fit For A King, Counterparts, and Landmvrks at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Oct 8
The Devil Wears Prada, Fit For A King, Counterparts, and Landmvrks at The Masquerade
The Masquerade Atlanta, GA
Oct 10
The Devil Wears Prada, Fit For A King, Counterparts, and Landmvrks at Revolution Live
Revolution Live Fort Lauderdale, FL
Oct 11
The Devil Wears Prada, Fit For A King, Counterparts, and Landmvrks at The Ritz Ybor
The Ritz Ybor Tampa, FL
Oct 13
The Devil Wears Prada, Fit For A King, Counterparts, and Landmvrks at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Oct 14
The Devil Wears Prada, Fit For A King, Counterparts, and Landmvrks at The Factory in Deep Ellum
The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Oct 15
The Devil Wears Prada, Fit For A King, Counterparts, and Landmvrks at Vibes Event Center
Vibes Event Center San Antonio, TX
Oct 17
The Devil Wears Prada, Fit For A King, Counterparts, and Landmvrks at The Historic El Rey Theater
The Historic El Rey Theater Albuquerque, NM
Oct 18
The Devil Wears Prada, Fit For A King, Counterparts, and Landmvrks at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
Oct 19
The Devil Wears Prada, Fit For A King, Counterparts, and Landmvrks at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Devil Wears Prada and Fit For A King on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the The Devil Wears Prada and Fit For A King Zumic artist pages.

