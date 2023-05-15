The Devil Wears Prada and Fit For A King Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The Devil Wears Prada and Fit For A King have announced 2023 co-headlining tour dates, billed as Metalcore Dropouts.

The newly planned concerts are set at mid-sized venues across North America in September and October. The opening acts for all the new dates will be like-minded rockers Counterparts and Landmvrks. These are the only concerts The Devil Wears Prada have lined up so far this year while Fit For A King will open for Motionless In White's North American tour starting in July.

When do The Devil Wears Prada and Fit For A King 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 19. Presales for Spotify, Knotfest, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. begin September 16. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Devil Wears Prada All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Devil Wears Prada and Fit For A King on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the The Devil Wears Prada and Fit For A King Zumic artist pages.