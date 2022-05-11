View all results for 'alt'
The Devil Wears Prada Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

40+ shows in North America and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 11, 2022

Ohio rockers The Devil Wears Prada have added 2022 tour dates to their schedule. Billed as Zombie Tour North America, the newly planned shows are set in August and September at mid-size venues coast-to-coast.

The opening acts will be Stray From the Path and Dying Wish. According to a post on the band's social media, The Devil Wears Prada "will be performing our 2 EPs, Zombie & ZII, plus an additional set of greatest hits spanning our entire catalog."

In October, TDWP plan to tour through Italy and the UK with Wage War and Siamese.

When do The Devil Wears Prada 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 13. Presales are currently underway for Spotify, Knotfest, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and Blabbermouth. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is FINALE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. The Blabbermouth presale password is BBMTDWP. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Devil Wears Prada Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 11
The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From the Path, and Dying Wish
The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From the Path, and Dying Wish at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY

The Devil Wears Prada All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 27
to
May 29
So What Music Festival
So What Music Festival at Choctaw Stadium
Choctaw Stadium Arlington, TX
Aug 4
The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From the Path, and Dying Wish
The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From the Path, and Dying Wish at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Aug 5
The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From the Path, and Dying Wish
The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From the Path, and Dying Wish at Majestic Theatre
Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI
Aug 6
Beartooth, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA
Beartooth, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA at EXPRESS LIVE!
EXPRESS LIVE! Columbus, OH
Aug 7
The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From the Path, and Dying Wish
The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From the Path, and Dying Wish at Mr Small's Theater
Mr Small's Theater Millvale, PA
Aug 9
The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From the Path, and Dying Wish
The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From the Path, and Dying Wish at Baltimore Soundstage
Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, MD
Aug 10
The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From the Path, and Dying Wish
The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From the Path, and Dying Wish at Reverb
Reverb Reading, PA
Aug 11
The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From the Path, and Dying Wish
The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From the Path, and Dying Wish at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Aug 12
The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From the Path, and Dying Wish
The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From the Path, and Dying Wish at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Aug 13
The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From the Path, and Dying Wish
The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From the Path, and Dying Wish at Théâtre Corona
Théâtre Corona Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 14
The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From the Path, and Dying Wish
The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From the Path, and Dying Wish at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 16
The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From the Path, and Dying Wish
The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From the Path, and Dying Wish at The Stache
The Stache Grand Rapids, MI
Aug 17
The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From the Path, and Dying Wish
The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From the Path, and Dying Wish at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Aug 18
The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From the Path, and Dying Wish
The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From the Path, and Dying Wish at The Truman
The Truman Kansas City, MO
Aug 19
The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From the Path, and Dying Wish
The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From the Path, and Dying Wish at Oriental Theater
Oriental Theater Denver, CO
Aug 20
The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From the Path, and Dying Wish
The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From the Path, and Dying Wish at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Aug 21
The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From the Path, and Dying Wish
The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From the Path, and Dying Wish at Knitting Factory Boise
Knitting Factory Boise Boise, ID
Aug 23
The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From the Path, and Dying Wish
The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From the Path, and Dying Wish at El Corazon
El Corazon Seattle, WA
Aug 24
The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From the Path, and Dying Wish
The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From the Path, and Dying Wish at Hawthorne Theatre
Hawthorne Theatre Portland, OR
Aug 25
The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From the Path, and Dying Wish
The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From the Path, and Dying Wish at Goldfield Trading Post - Downtown
Goldfield Trading Post - Downtown Sacramento, CA
Aug 26
The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From the Path, and Dying Wish
The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From the Path, and Dying Wish at The Regent Theater
The Regent Theater Los Angeles, CA
Aug 27
The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From the Path, and Dying Wish
The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From the Path, and Dying Wish at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Aug 28
The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From the Path, and Dying Wish
The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From the Path, and Dying Wish at The Nile Theater
The Nile Theater Mesa, AZ
Aug 30
The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From the Path, and Dying Wish
The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From the Path, and Dying Wish at Vibes Event Center
Vibes Event Center San Antonio, TX
Aug 31
The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From the Path, and Dying Wish
The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From the Path, and Dying Wish at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Sep 1
The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From the Path, and Dying Wish
The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From the Path, and Dying Wish at South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's Dallas, TX
Sep 2
The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From the Path, and Dying Wish
The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From the Path, and Dying Wish at Growlers
Growlers Memphis, TN
Sep 3
The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From the Path, and Dying Wish
The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From the Path, and Dying Wish at Red Flag
Red Flag St. Louis, MO
Sep 4
The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From the Path, and Dying Wish
The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From the Path, and Dying Wish at Piere's
Piere's Fort Wayne, IN
Sep 6
The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From the Path, and Dying Wish
The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From the Path, and Dying Wish at Eastside Bowl
Eastside Bowl Nashville, TN
Sep 7
The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From the Path, and Dying Wish
The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From the Path, and Dying Wish at Hell at The Masquerade
Hell at The Masquerade Atlanta, GA
Sep 8
to
Sep 11
Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Blue Ridge Rock Festival at Virginia International Raceway
Virginia International Raceway Alton, VA
Sep 9
The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From the Path, and Dying Wish
The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From the Path, and Dying Wish at The Orpheum
The Orpheum Tampa, FL
Sep 10
The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From the Path, and Dying Wish
The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From the Path, and Dying Wish at The Senate
The Senate Columbia, SC
Oct 4
The Devil Wears Prada, Wage War, and Siamese
The Devil Wears Prada, Wage War, and Siamese at Legend Club Milan
Legend Club Milan Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Oct 15
The Devil Wears Prada and Wage War
The Devil Wears Prada and Wage War at SWX
SWX Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Oct 16
The Devil Wears Prada and Wage War
The Devil Wears Prada and Wage War at Newcastle University Student Union
Newcastle University Student Union Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Oct 19
The Devil Wears Prada, Wage War, and Siamese
The Devil Wears Prada, Wage War, and Siamese at O2 Ritz Manchester
O2 Ritz Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Oct 20
The Devil Wears Prada, Wage War, and Siamese
The Devil Wears Prada, Wage War, and Siamese at Glasgow Garage
Glasgow Garage Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 24
The Devil Wears Prada, Wage War, and Siamese
The Devil Wears Prada, Wage War, and Siamese at O2 Institute Birmingham
O2 Institute Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Oct 25
The Devil Wears Prada, Wage War, and Siamese
The Devil Wears Prada, Wage War, and Siamese at Wedgewood Rooms
Wedgewood Rooms Portsmouth, England, United Kingdom
Oct 26
The Devil Wears Prada, Wage War, and Siamese
The Devil Wears Prada, Wage War, and Siamese at Electric Brixton
Electric Brixton London, England, United Kingdom

We recommend following The Devil Wears Prada on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out The Devil Wears Prada Zumic artist page.

image for artist The Devil Wears Prada
The Devil Wears Prada
Aug
11
The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From the Path, and Dying Wish
Irving Plaza New York, NY
