The Devil Wears Prada Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Ohio rockers The Devil Wears Prada have added 2022 tour dates to their schedule. Billed as Zombie Tour North America, the newly planned shows are set in August and September at mid-size venues coast-to-coast.

The opening acts will be Stray From the Path and Dying Wish. According to a post on the band's social media, The Devil Wears Prada "will be performing our 2 EPs, Zombie & ZII, plus an additional set of greatest hits spanning our entire catalog."

In October, TDWP plan to tour through Italy and the UK with Wage War and Siamese.

When do The Devil Wears Prada 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 13. Presales are currently underway for Spotify, Knotfest, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and Blabbermouth. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is FINALE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. The Blabbermouth presale password is BBMTDWP. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Devil Wears Prada All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following The Devil Wears Prada on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out The Devil Wears Prada Zumic artist page.