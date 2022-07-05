The Disco Biscuits Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Philadelphia electro-rockers The Disco Biscuits have added dates to their 2022 tour schedule. New September events have been announced for Deleware, Pennsylvania, and New York. According to a post on the band's social media, more shows will be announced at a later time, so check back here when that information becomes available.

The band returns to the stage with a performance at the Catskill Mountain Jubilee festival followed by a North American tour with Umphrey's McGee on select dates. Other festival slots on their schedule include Sacred Rose and Suwannee Hulaween. In May, The Disco Biscuits will return to Iceland for a three-night run.

When do The Disco Biscuits 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 8. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for his previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Disco Biscuits All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following The Disco Biscuits on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter (top of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out The Disco Biscuits Zumic artist page.