The Disco Biscuits Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Heady jams in the USA and Iceland
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 5, 2022

Philadelphia electro-rockers The Disco Biscuits have added dates to their 2022 tour schedule. New September events have been announced for Deleware, Pennsylvania, and New York. According to a post on the band's social media, more shows will be announced at a later time, so check back here when that information becomes available.

The band returns to the stage with a performance at the Catskill Mountain Jubilee festival followed by a North American tour with Umphrey's McGee on select dates. Other festival slots on their schedule include Sacred Rose and Suwannee Hulaween. In May, The Disco Biscuits will return to Iceland for a three-night run.

When do The Disco Biscuits 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 8. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for his previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Disco Biscuits All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 11
to
Aug 14
Catskill Mountain Jubliee
Catskill Mountain Jubliee at Blackthorne Resort
Blackthorne Resort East Durham, NY
Aug 18
The Disco Biscuits and Umphrey's McGee
The Disco Biscuits and Umphrey's McGee at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Aug 19
The Disco Biscuits and Umphrey's McGee
The Disco Biscuits and Umphrey's McGee at Saint Louis Music Park
Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 20
The Disco Biscuits and Umphrey's McGee
The Disco Biscuits and Umphrey's McGee at The Caverns
The Caverns Pelham, TN
Aug 21
The Disco Biscuits and Umphrey's McGee
The Disco Biscuits and Umphrey's McGee at The Caverns
The Caverns Pelham, TN
Aug 26
to
Aug 28
Sacred Rose
Sacred Rose at SeatGeek Stadium
SeatGeek Stadium Bridgeview, IL
Aug 26
The Disco Biscuits
The Disco Biscuits at The Intersection
The Intersection Grand Rapids, MI
Aug 28
The Disco Biscuits
The Disco Biscuits at Riverfront Live
Riverfront Live Cincinnati, OH
Sep 8
The Disco Biscuits
The Disco Biscuits at Grand Opera House - DE
Grand Opera House - DE Wilmington, DE
Sep 9
The Disco Biscuits
The Disco Biscuits at South Side Stage at XL Live
South Side Stage at XL Live Harrisburg, PA
Sep 10
The Disco Biscuits
The Disco Biscuits at South Side Stage at XL Live
South Side Stage at XL Live Harrisburg, PA
Sep 23
The Disco Biscuits
The Disco Biscuits at Saranac Brewery
Saranac Brewery Utica, NY
Sep 24
The Disco Biscuits
The Disco Biscuits at Saranac Brewery
Saranac Brewery Utica, NY
Oct 27
to
Oct 30
Suwannee Hulaween Music Festival
Suwannee Hulaween Music Festival at Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park
Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park Live Oak, FL
May 20
to
May 22
Transatlantic
Transatlantic at Harpa Concert Hall
Harpa Concert Hall Reykjavík, Iceland

We recommend following The Disco Biscuits on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter (top of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out The Disco Biscuits Zumic artist page.

