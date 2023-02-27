View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

The Doobie Brothers Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Celebrating 50 years with tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 27, 2023

Soulful rockers The Doobie Brothers have added 2023 tour dates in celebration of their 50th anniversary.

The newly planned shows are set at large-scale North American venues from June into October. Beginning in March, the Doobies will perform concerts in Singapore, Australia, Japan, and Hawaii.

On tour, the Brothers' personnel lineup will feature the band's founding members Patrick Simmons and Tom Johnson with classic-era members Michael McDonald and John McFee, in addition to longtime touring musicians John Cowan, Ed Toth, Bill Payne, Marc Russo, and newest addition Marc Quiñones (drummer and percussionist of the Allman Brothers Band from 1991 to 2014).

When do The Doobie Brothers 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 3. Presales for VIP packages, Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio begin March 2. Tickets for their previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Doobie Brothers Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jul 8
The Doobie Brothers
The Doobie Brothers at State Theatre New Jersey
State Theatre New Jersey New Brunswick, NJ
Jul 9
The Doobie Brothers
The Doobie Brothers at State Theatre New Jersey
State Theatre New Jersey New Brunswick, NJ
Jul 11
The Doobie Brothers
The Doobie Brothers at Community Theatre At Mayo Center For The Performing Arts
Community Theatre At Mayo Center For The Performing Arts Morristown, NJ
Jul 12
The Doobie Brothers
The Doobie Brothers at Community Theatre At Mayo Center For The Performing Arts
Community Theatre At Mayo Center For The Performing Arts Morristown, NJ

The Doobie Brothers All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 29
The Doobie Brothers
The Doobie Brothers at The Star Theatre
The Star Theatre SG, Singapore
Apr 1
Bluesfest Perth
Bluesfest Perth at Nikola Estate Winery
Nikola Estate Winery Middle Swan, WA, Australia
Apr 4
The Doobie Brothers
The Doobie Brothers at State Theatre
State Theatre Sydney, NSW, Australia
Apr 5
The Doobie Brothers
The Doobie Brothers at State Theatre
State Theatre Sydney, NSW, Australia
Apr 6
The Doobie Brothers
The Doobie Brothers at State Theatre
State Theatre Sydney, NSW, Australia
Apr 6
to
Apr 10
Bluesfest Byron Bay
Bluesfest Byron Bay at Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm
Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm AU, Australia
Apr 8
to
Apr 9
Bluesfest Melbourne
Bluesfest Melbourne at Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre
Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre South Wharf, VIC, Australia
Apr 15
The Doobie Brothers
The Doobie Brothers at Iwate Kenmin Kaikan ( Iwate Prefectural Hall)
Iwate Kenmin Kaikan ( Iwate Prefectural Hall) Morioka, Iwate, Japan
Apr 17
The Doobie Brothers
The Doobie Brothers at Nippon Budokan
Nippon Budokan Chiyoda-ku, Tōkyō-to, Japan
Apr 18
The Doobie Brothers
The Doobie Brothers at Pacifico Yokohama National Convention Hall
Pacifico Yokohama National Convention Hall Yokohama-shi, Kanagawa-ken, Japan
Apr 20
The Doobie Brothers
The Doobie Brothers at NTK Hall Forest Hall
NTK Hall Forest Hall Nagoya, Aichi, Japan
Apr 22
The Doobie Brothers
The Doobie Brothers at The Kanazawa Theatre
The Kanazawa Theatre Kanazawa, Ishikawa, Japan
Apr 24
The Doobie Brothers
The Doobie Brothers at Osaka Festival Hall
Osaka Festival Hall Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu, Japan
Apr 25
The Doobie Brothers
The Doobie Brothers at Osaka Festival Hall
Osaka Festival Hall Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu, Japan
Apr 27
The Doobie Brothers
The Doobie Brothers at Hiroshima Ueno Gakuen Hall
Hiroshima Ueno Gakuen Hall Hiroshima, Japan
May 2
The Doobie Brothers
The Doobie Brothers at Maui Arts & Cultural Center
Maui Arts & Cultural Center Kahului, HI
May 5
The Doobie Brothers
The Doobie Brothers at Tom Moffatt Waikiki Shell
Tom Moffatt Waikiki Shell Honolulu, HI
Jun 9
The Doobie Brothers
The Doobie Brothers at Nugget Event Center
Nugget Event Center Sparks, NV
Jun 11
The Doobie Brothers
The Doobie Brothers at Maverik Center
Maverik Center West Valley City, UT
Jun 14
The Doobie Brothers
The Doobie Brothers at Starlight Theatre
Starlight Theatre Kansas City, MO
Jun 15
The Doobie Brothers
The Doobie Brothers at Great Southern Bank Arena
Great Southern Bank Arena Springfield, MO
Jun 17
The Doobie Brothers
The Doobie Brothers at Tyson Events Center - Gateway Arena
Tyson Events Center - Gateway Arena Sioux City, IA
Jun 18
The Doobie Brothers
The Doobie Brothers at Wells Fargo Arena - IA
Wells Fargo Arena - IA Des Moines, IA
Jun 20
The Doobie Brothers
The Doobie Brothers at AMSOIL Arena
AMSOIL Arena Duluth, MN
Jun 21
The Doobie Brothers
The Doobie Brothers at Breese Stevens Field
Breese Stevens Field Madison, WI
Jun 23
The Doobie Brothers
The Doobie Brothers at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Fort Wayne, IN
Jun 24
The Doobie Brothers
The Doobie Brothers at Peoria Civic Center
Peoria Civic Center Peoria, IL
Jun 26
The Doobie Brothers
The Doobie Brothers at The Rose Music Center at the Heights
The Rose Music Center at the Heights Huber Heights, OH
Jun 28
The Doobie Brothers
The Doobie Brothers at The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre
The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre Youngstown, Ohio
Jun 30
The Doobie Brothers
The Doobie Brothers at Appalachian Wireless Arena (Formerly Eastern Kentucky Expo Ctr)
Appalachian Wireless Arena (Formerly Eastern Kentucky Expo Ctr) Pikeville, KY
Jul 1
The Doobie Brothers
The Doobie Brothers at Palace Theatre Louisville
Palace Theatre Louisville Louisville, KY
Jul 3
The Doobie Brothers
The Doobie Brothers at Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion Portsmouth, VA
Jul 6
The Doobie Brothers
The Doobie Brothers at Santander Performing Arts Center
Santander Performing Arts Center Reading, PA
Jul 8
The Doobie Brothers
The Doobie Brothers at State Theatre New Jersey
State Theatre New Jersey New Brunswick, NJ
Jul 9
The Doobie Brothers
The Doobie Brothers at State Theatre New Jersey
State Theatre New Jersey New Brunswick, NJ
Jul 11
The Doobie Brothers
The Doobie Brothers at Community Theatre At Mayo Center For The Performing Arts
Community Theatre At Mayo Center For The Performing Arts Morristown, NJ
Jul 12
The Doobie Brothers
The Doobie Brothers at Community Theatre At Mayo Center For The Performing Arts
Community Theatre At Mayo Center For The Performing Arts Morristown, NJ
Aug 18
The Doobie Brothers
The Doobie Brothers at The Ledge Amphitheater
The Ledge Amphitheater Waite Park, MN
Aug 20
The Doobie Brothers
The Doobie Brothers at Pinewood Bowl Theater
Pinewood Bowl Theater Lincoln, NE
Aug 23
The Doobie Brothers
The Doobie Brothers at Ozarks Amphitheater
Ozarks Amphitheater Camdenton, MO
Aug 26
The Doobie Brothers
The Doobie Brothers at Brandon Amphitheater
Brandon Amphitheater Brandon, MS
Aug 28
The Doobie Brothers
The Doobie Brothers at Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Mississippi Coast Coliseum Biloxi, MS
Aug 30
The Doobie Brothers
The Doobie Brothers at The Orion Amphitheater
The Orion Amphitheater Huntsville, AL
Aug 31
The Doobie Brothers
The Doobie Brothers at FirstBank Amphitheater
FirstBank Amphitheater Franklin, TN
Sep 2
The Doobie Brothers
The Doobie Brothers at Macon Centreplex
Macon Centreplex Macon, GA
Sep 3
The Doobie Brothers
The Doobie Brothers at Enmarket Arena
Enmarket Arena Savannah, GA
Sep 6
The Doobie Brothers
The Doobie Brothers at Heritage Park Amphitheatre
Heritage Park Amphitheatre Simpsonville, SC
Sep 7
The Doobie Brothers
The Doobie Brothers at White Oak Amphitheatre
White Oak Amphitheatre Greensboro, NC
Sep 9
The Doobie Brothers
The Doobie Brothers at Credit One Stadium
Credit One Stadium Charleston, SC
Oct 5
The Doobie Brothers
The Doobie Brothers at The Theater at MGM National Harbor
The Theater at MGM National Harbor Oxon Hill, MD
Oct 6
The Doobie Brothers
The Doobie Brothers at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Oct 8
The Doobie Brothers
The Doobie Brothers at Etess Arena
Etess Arena Atlantic City, NJ

We recommend following The Doobie Brothers on social media and signing up for their email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out The Doobie Brothers Zumic artist page.

1
197
artists
The Doobie Brothers
genres
Classic Rock Pop Rock Rock Soft Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist The Doobie Brothers
The Doobie Brothers
Jul
8
The Doobie Brothers
State Theatre New Jersey New Brunswick, NJ
Jul
9
The Doobie Brothers
State Theatre New Jersey New Brunswick, NJ
Jul
11
The Doobie Brothers
Community Theatre At Mayo Center For The Performing Arts Morristown, NJ
Jul
12
The Doobie Brothers
Community Theatre At Mayo Center For The Performing Arts Morristown, NJ
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article The Doobie Brothers Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
June 30, 2022
The Doobie Brothers Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code &...
Tickets Classic Rock Pop Rock Rock Soft Rock The Doobie Brothers
2
1691
image for article The Doobie Brothers Reschedule 2020 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale
May 26, 2020
The Doobie Brothers Reschedule 2020 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sa...
Tickets Classic Rock Pop Rock Soft Rock The Doobie Brothers
1
1416
image for article The Doobie Brothers Extend 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
November 25, 2019
The Doobie Brothers Extend 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code &...
Tickets Classic Rock Pop Rock Soft Rock The Doobie Brothers
1
3119
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart