The Doobie Brothers Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Soulful rockers The Doobie Brothers have added 2023 tour dates in celebration of their 50th anniversary.

The newly planned shows are set at large-scale North American venues from June into October. Beginning in March, the Doobies will perform concerts in Singapore, Australia, Japan, and Hawaii.

On tour, the Brothers' personnel lineup will feature the band's founding members Patrick Simmons and Tom Johnson with classic-era members Michael McDonald and John McFee, in addition to longtime touring musicians John Cowan, Ed Toth, Bill Payne, Marc Russo, and newest addition Marc Quiñones (drummer and percussionist of the Allman Brothers Band from 1991 to 2014).

When do The Doobie Brothers 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 3. Presales for VIP packages, Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio begin March 2. Tickets for their previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Doobie Brothers All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following The Doobie Brothers on social media and signing up for their email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out The Doobie Brothers Zumic artist page.