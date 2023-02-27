The Doobie Brothers Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Soulful rockers The Doobie Brothers have added 2023 tour dates in celebration of their 50th anniversary.
The newly planned shows are set at large-scale North American venues from June into October. Beginning in March, the Doobies will perform concerts in Singapore, Australia, Japan, and Hawaii.
On tour, the Brothers' personnel lineup will feature the band's founding members Patrick Simmons and Tom Johnson with classic-era members Michael McDonald and John McFee, in addition to longtime touring musicians John Cowan, Ed Toth, Bill Payne, Marc Russo, and newest addition Marc Quiñones (drummer and percussionist of the Allman Brothers Band from 1991 to 2014).
When do The Doobie Brothers 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 3. Presales for VIP packages, Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio begin March 2. Tickets for their previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
The Doobie Brothers Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Jul 8
State Theatre New Jersey
New Brunswick, NJ
Jul 9
State Theatre New Jersey
New Brunswick, NJ
Jul 11
Community Theatre At Mayo Center For The Performing Arts
Morristown, NJ
Jul 12
Community Theatre At Mayo Center For The Performing Arts
Morristown, NJ
The Doobie Brothers All Tour Dates and Tickets
Mar 29
The Star Theatre
SG, Singapore
Apr 1
Nikola Estate Winery
Middle Swan, WA, Australia
Apr 4
State Theatre
Sydney, NSW, Australia
Apr 5
State Theatre
Sydney, NSW, Australia
Apr 6
State Theatre
Sydney, NSW, Australia
Apr 6
to
Apr 10
Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm
AU, Australia
Apr 8
to
Apr 9
Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre
South Wharf, VIC, Australia
Apr 15
Iwate Kenmin Kaikan ( Iwate Prefectural Hall)
Morioka, Iwate, Japan
Apr 17
Nippon Budokan
Chiyoda-ku, Tōkyō-to, Japan
Apr 18
Pacifico Yokohama National Convention Hall
Yokohama-shi, Kanagawa-ken, Japan
Apr 20
NTK Hall Forest Hall
Nagoya, Aichi, Japan
Apr 22
The Kanazawa Theatre
Kanazawa, Ishikawa, Japan
Apr 24
Osaka Festival Hall
Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu, Japan
Apr 25
Osaka Festival Hall
Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu, Japan
Apr 27
Hiroshima Ueno Gakuen Hall
Hiroshima, Japan
May 2
Maui Arts & Cultural Center
Kahului, HI
May 5
Tom Moffatt Waikiki Shell
Honolulu, HI
Jun 9
Nugget Event Center
Sparks, NV
Jun 11
Maverik Center
West Valley City, UT
Jun 14
Starlight Theatre
Kansas City, MO
Jun 15
Great Southern Bank Arena
Springfield, MO
Jun 17
Tyson Events Center - Gateway Arena
Sioux City, IA
Jun 18
Wells Fargo Arena - IA
Des Moines, IA
Jun 21
Breese Stevens Field
Madison, WI
Jun 23
Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
Fort Wayne, IN
Jun 24
Peoria Civic Center
Peoria, IL
Jun 26
The Rose Music Center at the Heights
Huber Heights, OH
Jun 28
The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre
Youngstown, Ohio
Jun 30
Appalachian Wireless Arena (Formerly Eastern Kentucky Expo Ctr)
Pikeville, KY
Jul 1
Palace Theatre Louisville
Louisville, KY
Jul 3
Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
Portsmouth, VA
Jul 6
Santander Performing Arts Center
Reading, PA
Jul 8
State Theatre New Jersey
New Brunswick, NJ
Jul 9
State Theatre New Jersey
New Brunswick, NJ
Jul 11
Community Theatre At Mayo Center For The Performing Arts
Morristown, NJ
Jul 12
Community Theatre At Mayo Center For The Performing Arts
Morristown, NJ
Aug 18
The Ledge Amphitheater
Waite Park, MN
Aug 20
Pinewood Bowl Theater
Lincoln, NE
Aug 23
Ozarks Amphitheater
Camdenton, MO
Aug 26
Brandon Amphitheater
Brandon, MS
Aug 28
Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Biloxi, MS
Aug 30
The Orion Amphitheater
Huntsville, AL
Aug 31
FirstBank Amphitheater
Franklin, TN
Sep 2
Macon Centreplex
Macon, GA
Sep 3
Enmarket Arena
Savannah, GA
Sep 6
Heritage Park Amphitheatre
Simpsonville, SC
Sep 7
White Oak Amphitheatre
Greensboro, NC
Sep 9
Credit One Stadium
Charleston, SC
Oct 5
The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Oxon Hill, MD
Oct 6
Mohegan Sun Arena
Uncasville, CT
Oct 8
Etess Arena
Atlantic City, NJ
