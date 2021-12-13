The Doobie Brothers Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Soulful rockers The Doobie Brothers are ready to celebrate their 50th anniversary under the bright lights of Las Vegas. This week, the band shared details for 2022 residency tour dates.

Eight newly announced performances are scheduled in May at The Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. Previously, the band announced North American tour dates from June into July with Michael McDonald and the Dirty Dozen Brass Band. The summer tour was set for 2020 but had to be pushed back due to the ongoing pandemic.

When do The Doobie Brothers 2022 Las Vegas residency tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins December 17. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin December 14. Local venue/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The local venue presale password is DBZAPPOS. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

