The Doobie Brothers Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Celebrating 50 years with tour and Vegas residency
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 13, 2021

Soulful rockers The Doobie Brothers are ready to celebrate their 50th anniversary under the bright lights of Las Vegas. This week, the band shared details for 2022 residency tour dates.

Eight newly announced performances are scheduled in May at The Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. Previously, the band announced North American tour dates from June into July with Michael McDonald and the Dirty Dozen Brass Band. The summer tour was set for 2020 but had to be pushed back due to the ongoing pandemic.

When do The Doobie Brothers 2022 Las Vegas residency tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins December 17. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin December 14. Local venue/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The local venue presale password is DBZAPPOS. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

The Doobie Brothers Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 14
The Doobie Brothers, Michael McDonald, and Dirty Dozen Brass Band
The Doobie Brothers, Michael McDonald, and Dirty Dozen Brass Band at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jun 21
The Doobie Brothers, Michael McDonald, and Dirty Dozen Brass Band
The Doobie Brothers, Michael McDonald, and Dirty Dozen Brass Band at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY

The Doobie Brothers All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 13
The Doobie Brothers
The Doobie Brothers at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
May 14
The Doobie Brothers
The Doobie Brothers at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
May 18
The Doobie Brothers
The Doobie Brothers at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
May 20
The Doobie Brothers
The Doobie Brothers at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
May 21
The Doobie Brothers
The Doobie Brothers at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
May 25
The Doobie Brothers
The Doobie Brothers at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
May 27
The Doobie Brothers
The Doobie Brothers at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
May 28
The Doobie Brothers
The Doobie Brothers at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Jun 2
The Doobie Brothers, Michael McDonald, and Dirty Dozen Brass Band
The Doobie Brothers, Michael McDonald, and Dirty Dozen Brass Band at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, FL
Jun 3
The Doobie Brothers, Michael McDonald, and Dirty Dozen Brass Band
The Doobie Brothers, Michael McDonald, and Dirty Dozen Brass Band at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Jun 5
The Doobie Brothers, Michael McDonald, and Dirty Dozen Brass Band
The Doobie Brothers, Michael McDonald, and Dirty Dozen Brass Band at Daily's Place
Daily's Place Jacksonville, FL
Jun 7
The Doobie Brothers, Michael McDonald, and Dirty Dozen Brass Band
The Doobie Brothers, Michael McDonald, and Dirty Dozen Brass Band at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Jun 8
The Doobie Brothers, Michael McDonald, and Dirty Dozen Brass Band
The Doobie Brothers, Michael McDonald, and Dirty Dozen Brass Band at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Jun 10
The Doobie Brothers, Michael McDonald, and Dirty Dozen Brass Band
The Doobie Brothers, Michael McDonald, and Dirty Dozen Brass Band at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Jun 11
The Doobie Brothers, Michael McDonald, and Dirty Dozen Brass Band
The Doobie Brothers, Michael McDonald, and Dirty Dozen Brass Band at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Jun 13
The Doobie Brothers, Michael McDonald, and Dirty Dozen Brass Band
The Doobie Brothers, Michael McDonald, and Dirty Dozen Brass Band at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Jun 14
The Doobie Brothers, Michael McDonald, and Dirty Dozen Brass Band
The Doobie Brothers, Michael McDonald, and Dirty Dozen Brass Band at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jun 16
The Doobie Brothers, Michael McDonald, and Dirty Dozen Brass Band
The Doobie Brothers, Michael McDonald, and Dirty Dozen Brass Band at Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center
Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center Saratoga Springs, NY
Jun 18
The Doobie Brothers, Michael McDonald, and Dirty Dozen Brass Band
The Doobie Brothers, Michael McDonald, and Dirty Dozen Brass Band at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center Darien Center, NY
Jun 19
The Doobie Brothers, Michael McDonald, and Dirty Dozen Brass Band
The Doobie Brothers, Michael McDonald, and Dirty Dozen Brass Band at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, NY
Jun 21
The Doobie Brothers, Michael McDonald, and Dirty Dozen Brass Band
The Doobie Brothers, Michael McDonald, and Dirty Dozen Brass Band at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Jun 23
The Doobie Brothers, Michael McDonald, and The Dirty Dozen
The Doobie Brothers, Michael McDonald, and The Dirty Dozen at BB&T Pavilion
BB&T Pavilion Camden, NJ
Jun 25
The Doobie Brothers, Michael McDonald, and Dirty Dozen Brass Band
The Doobie Brothers, Michael McDonald, and Dirty Dozen Brass Band at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Jun 26
The Doobie Brothers, Michael McDonald, and Dirty Dozen Brass Band
The Doobie Brothers, Michael McDonald, and Dirty Dozen Brass Band at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Jun 29
The Doobie Brothers, Michael McDonald, and Dirty Dozen Brass Band
The Doobie Brothers, Michael McDonald, and Dirty Dozen Brass Band at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 30
The Doobie Brothers, Michael McDonald, and Dirty Dozen Brass Band
The Doobie Brothers, Michael McDonald, and Dirty Dozen Brass Band at Budweiser Gardens
Budweiser Gardens London, Ontario, Canada
Jul 6
The Doobie Brothers, Michael McDonald, and Dirty Dozen Brass Band
The Doobie Brothers, Michael McDonald, and Dirty Dozen Brass Band at Toledo Zoo Amphitheater
Toledo Zoo Amphitheater Toledo, OH
Jul 7
The Doobie Brothers, Michael McDonald, and Dirty Dozen Brass Band
The Doobie Brothers, Michael McDonald, and Dirty Dozen Brass Band at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH

We recommend following The Doobie Brothers on social media and signing up for their email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out The Doobie Brothers Zumic artist page.

artists
The Doobie Brothers
genres
Classic Rock Pop Rock Rock Soft Rock
image for artist The Doobie Brothers
The Doobie Brothers
Jun
14
The Doobie Brothers, Michael McDonald, and Dirty Dozen Brass Band
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jun
21
The Doobie Brothers, Michael McDonald, and Dirty Dozen Brass Band
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
