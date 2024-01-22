View all results for 'alt'
The Doobie Brothers Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

20 shows with Steve Winwood, 18 with Robert Cray
by Francesco Marano

Published January 22, 2024

After recently wrapping up a 50th anniversary tour, The Doobie Brothers will keep the momentum going in 2024. This week, the classic soul rockers announced 2024 tour dates with Steve Winwood or Robert Cray as the opening acts.

The new concerts are scheduled at arenas across the USA from June into August. Over thirty-five new dates are planned at this time.

When do The Doobie Brothers 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 26. Presales for Citi cardholders and Artist begin January 23. SiriusXM, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Chase cardmember, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and 541712 for Chase, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Doobie Brothers Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 6
The Doobie Brothers and Steve Winwood at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Aug 7
The Doobie Brothers and Steve Winwood at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Aug 9
The Doobie Brothers and Steve Winwood at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT

The Doobie Brothers All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 28
The Doobie Brothers at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Jun 15
The Doobie Brothers and Robert Cray at White River Amphitheatre
White River Amphitheatre Auburn, WA
Jun 16
The Doobie Brothers and Robert Cray at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
Jun 18
The Doobie Brothers and Robert Cray at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Jun 20
The Doobie Brothers and Robert Cray at Toyota Stadium (formerly FC Dallas Stadium)
Toyota Stadium (formerly FC Dallas Stadium) Frisco, TX
Jun 22
The Doobie Brothers and Robert Cray at Concord Pavilion
Concord Pavilion Concord, CA
Jun 23
The Doobie Brothers and Robert Cray at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Jun 25
The Doobie Brothers and Robert Cray at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Jun 26
The Doobie Brothers and Robert Cray at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Jun 29
The Doobie Brothers and Robert Cray at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Jun 30
The Doobie Brothers and Robert Cray at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Jul 2
The Doobie Brothers and Robert Cray at BOK Center
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
Jul 3
The Doobie Brothers and Robert Cray at Choctaw Casino & Resort
Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant, OK
Jul 6
The Doobie Brothers and Robert Cray at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Jul 8
The Doobie Brothers and Robert Cray at Daily's Place
Daily's Place Jacksonville, FL
Jul 10
The Doobie Brothers and Robert Cray at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka)
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka) West Palm Beach, FL
Jul 11
The Doobie Brothers and Robert Cray at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Jul 13
The Doobie Brothers and Robert Cray at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Jul 14
The Doobie Brothers and Robert Cray at Thompson-Boling Arena
Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, TN
Jul 30
The Doobie Brothers and Steve Winwood at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Jul 31
The Doobie Brothers and Steve Winwood at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Aug 3
The Doobie Brothers and Steve Winwood at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion) Camden, NJ
Aug 4
The Doobie Brothers and Steve Winwood at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Aug 6
The Doobie Brothers and Steve Winwood at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Aug 7
The Doobie Brothers and Steve Winwood at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Aug 9
The Doobie Brothers and Steve Winwood at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Aug 10
The Doobie Brothers and Steve Winwood at BankNH Pavilion
BankNH Pavilion Gilford, NH
Aug 12
The Doobie Brothers and Steve Winwood at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Aug 13
The Doobie Brothers and Steve Winwood at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) Saratoga Springs, NY
Aug 15
The Doobie Brothers and Steve Winwood at Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre)
Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre) Clarkston, MI
Aug 17
The Doobie Brothers and Steve Winwood at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Aug 18
The Doobie Brothers and Steve Winwood at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Aug 20
The Doobie Brothers and Steve Winwood at Post Gazette Pavilion At Star Lake
Post Gazette Pavilion At Star Lake Burgettstown, PA
Aug 22
The Doobie Brothers and Steve Winwood at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Aug 24
The Doobie Brothers and Steve Winwood at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 25
The Doobie Brothers and Steve Winwood at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre Tinley Park, IL
Aug 27
The Doobie Brothers and Steve Winwood at CHI Health Center
CHI Health Center Omaha, NE
Aug 29
The Doobie Brothers and Steve Winwood at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Aug 30
The Doobie Brothers and Steve Winwood at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Doobie Brothers on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out The Doobie Brothers Zumic artist page.

