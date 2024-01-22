The Doobie Brothers Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

After recently wrapping up a 50th anniversary tour, The Doobie Brothers will keep the momentum going in 2024. This week, the classic soul rockers announced 2024 tour dates with Steve Winwood or Robert Cray as the opening acts.
The new concerts are scheduled at arenas across the USA from June into August. Over thirty-five new dates are planned at this time.
When do The Doobie Brothers 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as January 26. Presales for Citi cardholders and Artist begin January 23. SiriusXM, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Chase cardmember, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and 541712 for Chase, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
The Doobie Brothers All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jan 28
Moody Center ATX
Austin, TX
Jun 15
White River Amphitheatre
Auburn, WA
Jun 16
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Ridgefield, WA
Jun 18
Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Bend, OR
Jun 20
Toyota Stadium (formerly FC Dallas Stadium)
Frisco, TX
Jun 22
Concord Pavilion
Concord, CA
Jun 25
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Chula Vista, CA
Jun 26
Footprint Center
Phoenix, AZ
Jun 29
Dos Equis Pavilion
Dallas, TX
Jun 30
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Woodlands, TX
Jul 3
Choctaw Casino & Resort
Durant, OK
Jul 8
Daily's Place
Jacksonville, FL
Jul 10
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka)
West Palm Beach, FL
Jul 11
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tampa, FL
Jul 13
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Alpharetta, GA
Jul 14
Thompson-Boling Arena
Knoxville, TN
Jul 30
PNC Music Pavilion
Charlotte, NC
Jul 31
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Raleigh, NC
Aug 3
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Camden, NJ
Aug 4
Jiffy Lube Live
Bristow, VA
Aug 6
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Aug 7
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Aug 9
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Bridgeport, CT
Aug 10
BankNH Pavilion
Gilford, NH
Aug 12
Xfinity Center
Mansfield, MA
Aug 13
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Springs, NY
Aug 15
Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre)
Clarkston, MI
Aug 17
Ruoff Music Center
Noblesville, IN
Aug 18
Riverbend Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Aug 20
Post Gazette Pavilion At Star Lake
Burgettstown, PA
Aug 22
Blossom Music Center
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Aug 24
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 25
Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Tinley Park, IL
Aug 27
CHI Health Center
Omaha, NE
Aug 30
USANA Amphitheatre
West Valley City, UT
For the most up-to-date information, follow The Doobie Brothers on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out The Doobie Brothers Zumic artist page.