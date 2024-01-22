The Doobie Brothers Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

After recently wrapping up a 50th anniversary tour, The Doobie Brothers will keep the momentum going in 2024. This week, the classic soul rockers announced 2024 tour dates with Steve Winwood or Robert Cray as the opening acts.

The new concerts are scheduled at arenas across the USA from June into August. Over thirty-five new dates are planned at this time.

When do The Doobie Brothers 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 26. Presales for Citi cardholders and Artist begin January 23. SiriusXM, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Chase cardmember, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and 541712 for Chase, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

