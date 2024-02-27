View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

The Driver Era Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Concerts in the Americas and new music
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 27, 2024

This week, The Driver Era added 2024 tour dates.

Seventeen new shows are planned at mid-sized venues across North America in April and May. Before then, The Driver Era have headlining shows and festival performances in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, and Brazil. The brother-led band also recently released a music video for "Get Off My Phone."

When do The Driver Era 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 1. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is ERATHEDRIVER. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Driver Era Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Apr 25
The Driver Era at The Wellmont Theater
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
Apr 26
The Driver Era at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Apr 30
The Driver Era at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY

The Driver Era All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 14
The Driver Era at Teatro Vorterix
Teatro Vorterix Buenos Aires, CABA, Argentina
Mar 15
to
Mar 17
Lollapalooza - Chile at Parque Bicentenario de Cerrillos
Parque Bicentenario de Cerrillos Los Cerrillos, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Mar 15
to
Mar 17
Lollapalooza - Argentina at Hipodromo de San Isidro
Hipodromo de San Isidro Buenos Aires, Capital, Argentina
Mar 19
to
Mar 21
Asuncionico Festival at Parque Olímpico
Parque Olímpico Luque, Central Department, Paraguay
Mar 21
The Driver Era at Cine Joia
Cine Joia São Paulo, SP, Brazil
Mar 22
to
Mar 24
Lollapalooza - Brasil at Autódromo José Carlos Pace (Interlagos)
Autódromo José Carlos Pace (Interlagos) São Paulo, São, Brazil
Apr 2
The Driver Era at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
Apr 6
The Driver Era at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Apr 8
The Driver Era at GLC Live at 20 Monroe
GLC Live at 20 Monroe Grand Rapids, MI
Apr 10
The Driver Era at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Apr 11
The Driver Era at Steelhouse Omaha
Steelhouse Omaha Omaha, NE
Apr 16
The Driver Era at The Signal
The Signal Chattanooga, TN
Apr 18
The Driver Era at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Apr 19
The Driver Era at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Apr 20
The Driver Era at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Apr 23
The Driver Era at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Apr 25
The Driver Era at The Wellmont Theater
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
Apr 26
The Driver Era at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Apr 30
The Driver Era at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
May 2
The Driver Era at Oakdale Theatre
Oakdale Theatre Wallingford, CT
May 3
The Driver Era at Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom Hampton, NH
May 6
The Driver Era at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
May 8
The Driver Era at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Driver Era on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out The Driver Era's Zumic artist page.

1
233
artists
The Driver Era
genres
Alt Rock Funky Rock Indie Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist The Driver Era
The Driver Era
Apr
25
The Driver Era
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
Apr
26
The Driver Era
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article The Driver Era Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
March 9, 2023
The Driver Era Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sal...
Tickets Alt Rock Funk Funky Rock R&B The Driver Era
1
689
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart