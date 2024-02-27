The Driver Era Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, The Driver Era added 2024 tour dates.

Seventeen new shows are planned at mid-sized venues across North America in April and May. Before then, The Driver Era have headlining shows and festival performances in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, and Brazil. The brother-led band also recently released a music video for "Get Off My Phone."

When do The Driver Era 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 1. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is ERATHEDRIVER. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Driver Era All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Driver Era on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

