The Driver Era Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The Driver Era, featuring brothers Rocky and Ross Lynch, have announced 2023 tour dates.

Three new June headlining concerts are planned in Phoenix, Los Angeles, and New York City. The duo also have festival performances at Bamboozle, Pinkpop, Rock Werchter, Mad Cool in Spain, NOS Alive, and Lollapalooza in Paris.

When do The Driver Era 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 10. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is TDE2023. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following The Driver Era on social media and signing up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

