The Driver Era Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows and festivals
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 9, 2023

The Driver Era, featuring brothers Rocky and Ross Lynch, have announced 2023 tour dates.

Three new June headlining concerts are planned in Phoenix, Los Angeles, and New York City. The duo also have festival performances at Bamboozle, Pinkpop, Rock Werchter, Mad Cool in Spain, NOS Alive, and Lollapalooza in Paris.

When do The Driver Era 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 10. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is TDE2023. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Driver Era Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

The Driver Era All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 5
to
May 7
Bamboozle
Bamboozle at Bader Field
Bader Field Atlantic City, NJ
Jun 9
The Driver Era
The Driver Era at Mesa Amphitheatre
Mesa Amphitheatre Mesa, AZ
Jun 11
The Driver Era
The Driver Era at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Jun 16
to
Jun 18
Pinkpop
Pinkpop at Megaland
Megaland Landgraaf, LI, Netherlands
Jun 29
to
Jul 2
Rock Werchter
Rock Werchter at Festivalpark Werchter
Festivalpark Werchter Werchter, Flanders, Belgium
Jul 6
to
Jul 8
Mad Cool Festival (Madrid)
Mad Cool Festival (Madrid) at Madrid, Spain
Madrid, Spain
Jul 6
to
Jul 8
NOS Alive Music Festival
NOS Alive Music Festival at Passeio Marítimo de Algés
Passeio Marítimo de Algés Algés, Lisboa, Portugal
Jul 21
to
Jul 23
Lollapalooza Paris
Lollapalooza Paris at Hippodrome de Longchamp
Hippodrome de Longchamp Paris, Île-de-France, France

We recommend following The Driver Era on social media and signing up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out The Driver Era's Zumic artist page.

