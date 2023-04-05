View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

The Drums Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

North American shows and new song
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 5, 2023

NYC indie artists The Drums — fronted by Jonathan Pierce — have announced 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are set at mid-sized venues across North America in July and August. The opening act for the shows will be Cold Hart. The Drums also have a festival performance at Psych Lake City in Utah this summer. This year marks The Drums first extensive time on the road since 2019.

When do The Drums 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 7. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Citi cardmember, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Drums Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 3
The Drums and Cold Hart
The Drums and Cold Hart at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY

The Drums All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 12
The Drums and Cold Hart
The Drums and Cold Hart at House of Blues San Diego
House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA
Jul 14
The Drums and Cold Hart
The Drums and Cold Hart at Shrine Auditorium Los Angeles
Shrine Auditorium Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA
Jul 15
The Drums and Cold Hart
The Drums and Cold Hart at AREA15
AREA15 Las Vegas, NV
Jul 16
The Drums and Cold Hart
The Drums and Cold Hart at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Jul 17
The Drums and Cold Hart
The Drums and Cold Hart at Lowbrow Palace
Lowbrow Palace El Paso, TX
Jul 19
The Drums and Cold Hart
The Drums and Cold Hart at Granada Theater
Granada Theater Dallas, TX
Jul 20
The Drums and Cold Hart
The Drums and Cold Hart at Mohawk
Mohawk Austin, TX
Jul 21
The Drums and Cold Hart
The Drums and Cold Hart at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Jul 22
The Drums and Cold Hart
The Drums and Cold Hart at House of Blues - New Orleans
House of Blues - New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Jul 24
The Drums and Cold Hart
The Drums and Cold Hart at Terminal West
Terminal West Atlanta, GA
Jul 25
The Drums and Cold Hart
The Drums and Cold Hart at The Basement East
The Basement East Nashville, TN
Jul 27
The Drums and Cold Hart
The Drums and Cold Hart at Cat's Cradle
Cat's Cradle Carrboro, NC
Jul 28
The Drums and Cold Hart
The Drums and Cold Hart at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Jul 29
The Drums and Cold Hart
The Drums and Cold Hart at Theatre of Living Arts
Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
Jul 31
The Drums and Cold Hart
The Drums and Cold Hart at Royale
Royale Boston, MA
Aug 3
The Drums and Cold Hart
The Drums and Cold Hart at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Aug 5
The Drums and Cold Hart
The Drums and Cold Hart at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Aug 6
The Drums and Cold Hart
The Drums and Cold Hart at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 8
The Drums and Cold Hart
The Drums and Cold Hart at Metro
Metro Chicago, IL
Aug 9
The Drums and Cold Hart
The Drums and Cold Hart at Varsity Theater
Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN
Aug 10
to
Aug 12
PSYCH LAKE CITY
PSYCH LAKE CITY at Urban Lounge
Urban Lounge Salt Lake City, UT
Aug 11
The Drums and Cold Hart
The Drums and Cold Hart at Bluebird Theater
Bluebird Theater Denver, CO
Aug 14
The Drums and Cold Hart
The Drums and Cold Hart at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Aug 15
The Drums and Cold Hart
The Drums and Cold Hart at Fortune Sound Club
Fortune Sound Club Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 16
The Drums and Cold Hart
The Drums and Cold Hart at Wonder Ballroom
Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR
Aug 18
The Drums and Cold Hart
The Drums and Cold Hart at The Regency Ballroom
The Regency Ballroom San Francisco, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Drums on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Watch the lyric video for The Drums' new song, "I Want It All." For more, check out The Drums Zumic artist page.

1
94
artists
The Drums
genres
Alt Rock Indie Pop Indie Rock Surf Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist The Drums
The Drums
Aug
3
The Drums and Cold Hart
Webster Hall New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article "Body Chemistry" - The Drums [YouTube Audio Single]
January 16, 2019
"Body Chemistry"
The Drums (YouTube)
Music Indie Pop The Drums Audio Single
2
766
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart