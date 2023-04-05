The Drums Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

NYC indie artists The Drums — fronted by Jonathan Pierce — have announced 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are set at mid-sized venues across North America in July and August. The opening act for the shows will be Cold Hart. The Drums also have a festival performance at Psych Lake City in Utah this summer. This year marks The Drums first extensive time on the road since 2019.

When do The Drums 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 7. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Citi cardmember, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Drums All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Drums on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

