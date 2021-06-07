View all results for 'alt'
The Eagles Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Hotel California' plus 'Greatest Hits'
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published June 7, 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the Eagles to cancel their 2020 spring tour, but with vaccinations making the world a safer place, the tour has been completely rescheduled with six new dates added in New York City, Boston, and Washington, DC.

After taking it easy for a year, the legendary band are back in the fast lane, taking it to the limit, giving the best of their love, with a peaceful easy feeling, one of these nights, for the long run. Fans can expect to see Hotel California performed in its entirety — with an orchestra and choir as the Eagles have been doing during their Las Vegas residency — in addition to a set of Greatest Hits, stretching out to cover the band's 50-year history.

When do the Eagles 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 18. Presales for American Express cardmembers begin June 14. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow.

American Express cardholders can use the presale password INGOLD, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Eagles Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 22
The Eagles
The Eagles at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Aug 24
The Eagles
The Eagles at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY

The Eagles All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 22
The Eagles
The Eagles at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Aug 24
The Eagles
The Eagles at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Aug 27
The Eagles
The Eagles at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Aug 28
The Eagles
The Eagles at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Aug 29
The Eagles
The Eagles at Wembley Stadium
Wembley Stadium London, England, United Kingdom
Aug 31
The Eagles
The Eagles at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Sep 1
The Eagles
The Eagles at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Sep 16
The Eagles
The Eagles at Pepsi Center
Pepsi Center Denver, CO
Sep 18
The Eagles
The Eagles at Pepsi Center
Pepsi Center Denver, CO
Sep 18
Joe Walsh and The Eagles
Joe Walsh and The Eagles at Ball Arena
Rescheduled
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Sep 21
The Eagles
The Eagles at American Airlines Center
Rescheduled
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Sep 24
The Eagles
The Eagles at Talking Stick Resort Arena
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, AZ
Sep 25
The Eagles
The Eagles at Talking Stick Resort Arena
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, AZ
Oct 1
The Eagles
The Eagles at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Oct 2
The Eagles
The Eagles at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Oct 15
The Eagles
The Eagles at The Forum
The Forum Inglewood, CA
Oct 16
The Eagles
The Eagles at The Forum
The Forum Inglewood, CA
Oct 19
The Eagles
The Eagles at The Forum
The Forum Inglewood, CA
Oct 19
Joe Walsh and The Eagles
Joe Walsh and The Eagles at The Forum
Rescheduled
The Forum Inglewood, CA
Oct 22
The Eagles
The Eagles at Chase Center
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Oct 23
The Eagles
The Eagles at Chase Center
Chase Center San Francisco, CA

We recommend following The Eagles on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Since Glen Frey passed away in 2016, the Eagles have continued to be actively touring and holding down a Vegas residency. The band's current lineup consists of Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit, with Deacon Frey, Vince Gill, and a group of backing musicians and vocalists.

For more, check out The Eagles' Zumic artist page.

