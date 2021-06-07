The Eagles Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the Eagles to cancel their 2020 spring tour, but with vaccinations making the world a safer place, the tour has been completely rescheduled with six new dates added in New York City, Boston, and Washington, DC.

After taking it easy for a year, the legendary band are back in the fast lane, taking it to the limit, giving the best of their love, with a peaceful easy feeling, one of these nights, for the long run. Fans can expect to see Hotel California performed in its entirety — with an orchestra and choir as the Eagles have been doing during their Las Vegas residency — in addition to a set of Greatest Hits, stretching out to cover the band's 50-year history.

When do the Eagles 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 18. Presales for American Express cardmembers begin June 14. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow.

American Express cardholders can use the presale password INGOLD, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Since Glen Frey passed away in 2016, the Eagles have continued to be actively touring and holding down a Vegas residency. The band's current lineup consists of Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit, with Deacon Frey, Vince Gill, and a group of backing musicians and vocalists.

