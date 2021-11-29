The Eagles Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the Eagles to postpone their 2020 tour plans, but with vaccinations making the world a safer place, the concerts have been rescheduled with new North American dates added from February through May. The classic rockers had also announced European dates starting in June.

Fans can expect to see Hotel California performed in its entirety — with an orchestra and choir as the Eagles have been doing during their Las Vegas residency — in addition to a set of Greatest Hits, stretching out to cover the band's 50-year history. The band's current lineup consists of Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Deacon Frey, Vince Gill, and a group of backing musicians and vocalists.

When do Eagles 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 3. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio begin December 2. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your rock on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

