The Eagles Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Hotel California' plus 'Greatest Hits'
by Francesco Marano

Published November 29, 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the Eagles to postpone their 2020 tour plans, but with vaccinations making the world a safer place, the concerts have been rescheduled with new North American dates added from February through May. The classic rockers had also announced European dates starting in June.

Fans can expect to see Hotel California performed in its entirety — with an orchestra and choir as the Eagles have been doing during their Las Vegas residency — in addition to a set of Greatest Hits, stretching out to cover the band's 50-year history. The band's current lineup consists of Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Deacon Frey, Vince Gill, and a group of backing musicians and vocalists.

When do Eagles 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 3. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio begin December 2. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your rock on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

The Eagles All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 19
The Eagles
The Eagles at Enmarket Arena
Enmarket Arena Savannah, GA
Feb 21
The Eagles
The Eagles at Spectrum Center
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Feb 24
The Eagles
The Eagles at Amway Center
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Feb 25
The Eagles
The Eagles at FLA Live Arena
FLA Live Arena Sunrise, FL
Feb 28
The Eagles
The Eagles at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Mar 2
The Eagles
The Eagles at PNC Arena
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
Mar 4
The Eagles
The Eagles at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
May 19
The Eagles
The Eagles at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Jun 17
The Eagles
The Eagles at GelreDome
GelreDome Arnhem, GE, Netherlands
Jun 20
The Eagles
The Eagles at Anfield Stadium
Anfield Stadium United Kingdom
Jun 22
The Eagles
The Eagles at BT Murrayfield Stadium
BT Murrayfield Stadium Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 24
The Eagles
The Eagles at Aviva Stadium
Aviva Stadium Dublin, Ireland, Ireland
Jun 26
The Eagles, Robert Plant, Alison Krauss, and Little Big Town
The Eagles, Robert Plant, Alison Krauss, and Little Big Town at Hyde Park
Hyde Park London, England, United Kingdom

We recommend following The Eagles on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out The Eagles' Zumic artist page.

