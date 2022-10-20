View all results for 'alt'
The Eagles Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Hotel California' plus 'Greatest Hits'
Published October 20, 2022

The Eagles are cruising in the fast lane having performed over 35 concerts in 2022 after postponing previous tour plans during the pandemic.

This week, the legendary classic rockers added more shows for the USA, happening in February and March of 2023. The new concerts include stops in Oregon, California, and Arizona.

The Eagles return to touring in November. On stage, the band have been playing Hotel California in addition to Greatest Hits, stretching out to cover the band's 50-year history. The band's current lineup features Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Deacon Frey, Vince Gill, Scott F. Crago, Steuart Smith, Will Hollis, and Michael Thompson.

When do Eagles 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 28. Presales for VIP packages, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin October 27. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Eagles All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 15
The Eagles
The Eagles at Enterprise Center
Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO
Nov 17
The Eagles
The Eagles at Wells Fargo Arena - IA
Wells Fargo Arena - IA Des Moines, IA
Nov 19
The Eagles
The Eagles at Smoothie King Center
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Nov 21
The Eagles
The Eagles at Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Legacy Arena at The BJCC Birmingham, AL
Nov 23
The Eagles
The Eagles at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Nov 25
The Eagles
The Eagles at Dickies Arena - Fort Worth
Dickies Arena - Fort Worth Fort Worth, TX
Nov 27
The Eagles
The Eagles at Simmons Bank Arena
Simmons Bank Arena North Little Rock, AR
Jan 18
The Eagles
The Eagles at Acrisure Arena
Acrisure Arena Thousand Palms, CA
Feb 17
The Eagles
The Eagles at The Venue - CA
The Venue - CA Lincoln, CA
Feb 19
The Eagles
The Eagles at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Feb 21
The Eagles
The Eagles at SAP Center
SAP Center San Jose, CA
Feb 24
The Eagles
The Eagles at Acrisure Arena
Acrisure Arena Thousand Palms, CA
Mar 1
The Eagles
The Eagles at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Mar 3
The Eagles
The Eagles at Pechanga Arena - San Diego
Pechanga Arena - San Diego San Diego, CA

We recommend following The Eagles on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out The Eagles' Zumic artist page.

