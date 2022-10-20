The Eagles Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The Eagles are cruising in the fast lane having performed over 35 concerts in 2022 after postponing previous tour plans during the pandemic.

This week, the legendary classic rockers added more shows for the USA, happening in February and March of 2023. The new concerts include stops in Oregon, California, and Arizona.

The Eagles return to touring in November. On stage, the band have been playing Hotel California in addition to Greatest Hits, stretching out to cover the band's 50-year history. The band's current lineup features Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Deacon Frey, Vince Gill, Scott F. Crago, Steuart Smith, Will Hollis, and Michael Thompson.

When do Eagles 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 28. Presales for VIP packages, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin October 27. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

