View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

The Early November Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Touring North America and new music on the way
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 14, 2024

NJ rockers The Early November announced 2024 tour dates.

New concerts are planned in June and July at mid-sized venues across North America. The opening acts on select dates will be Spitalfield, Hellogoodbye, Hit the Lights, and / or Cliffdiver. Twenty-one shows are planned at this time.

The Early November will release a new self-titled album on June 14. Listen to the songs "About Me" and "What We Earn."

When do The Early November 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 15. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is DARKHORSE. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Early November Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 22
The Early November and Spitalfield at Le Poisson Rouge
Le Poisson Rouge New York, NY
Jul 18
The Early November, Hit The Lights, and Cliffdiver at Asbury Lanes
Asbury Lanes Asbury Park, NJ

The Early November All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 22
The Early November and Spitalfield at Le Poisson Rouge
Le Poisson Rouge New York, NY
Jun 23
The Early November, Spitalfield, and Cliffdiver at Theatre of Living Arts
Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
Jun 25
The Early November, Spitalfield, and Cliffdiver at Rec Room - Buffalo
Rec Room - Buffalo Buffalo, NY
Jun 27
The Early November, Spitalfield, and Cliffdiver at The Crafthouse Stage & Grill
The Crafthouse Stage & Grill Pittsburgh, PA
Jun 28
The Early November, Cliffdiver, and Spitalfield at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Jun 29
The Early November, Cliffdiver, and Spitalfield at The Roxy - Lakewood
The Roxy - Lakewood Lakewood, OH
Jun 30
The Early November, Cliffdiver, and Spitalfield at Bottom Lounge
Bottom Lounge Chicago, IL
Jul 2
The Early November, Hellogoodbye, and Cliffdiver at Marquis Theater
Marquis Theater Denver, CO
Jul 3
The Early November, Hellogoodbye, and Cliffdiver at Metro Music Hall
Metro Music Hall Salt Lake City, UT
Jul 5
The Early November, Hellogoodbye, and Cliffdiver at The Independent
The Independent San Francisco, CA
Jul 6
The Early November, Hellogoodbye, and Cliffdiver at The Observatory
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA
Jul 7
The Early November, Hellogoodbye, and Cliffdiver at The Nile Theater
The Nile Theater Mesa, AZ
Jul 9
The Early November, Hellogoodbye, and Cliffdiver at Come and Take It Live
Come and Take It Live Austin, TX
Jul 10
The Early November, Hellogoodbye, and Cliffdiver at Trees
Trees Dallas, TX
Jul 12
The Early November, Hit The Lights, and Cliffdiver at The Beacham
The Beacham Orlando, FL
Jul 13
The Early November, Hit The Lights, and Cliffdiver at Masquerade Music Park
Masquerade Music Park Atlanta, GA
Jul 14
The Early November, Hit The Lights, and Cliffdiver at Eastside Bowl
Eastside Bowl Nashville, TN
Jul 16
The Early November, Hit The Lights, and Cliffdiver at Canal Club
Canal Club Richmond, VA
Jul 17
The Early November, Hit The Lights, and Cliffdiver at Union Stage
Union Stage Washington, DC
Jul 18
The Early November, Hit The Lights, and Cliffdiver at Asbury Lanes
Asbury Lanes Asbury Park, NJ
Jul 19
The Early November, Hit The Lights, and Cliffdiver at The Sinclair Music Hall
The Sinclair Music Hall Cambridge, MA

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Early November on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out The Early November's Zumic artist page.

1
231
artists
The Early November
genres
Alt Rock Emo Emo Rock Indie Rock Pop Punk Post-Hardcore
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist The Early November
The Early November
Jun
22
The Early November and Spitalfield
Le Poisson Rouge New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart