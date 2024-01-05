View all results for 'alt'
The Fabulous Thunderbirds Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

25+ shows for blues group
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 5, 2024

The Fabulous Thunderbirds added 2024 tour dates.

New January and February concerts are planned at mid-sized venues in the USA. The band hits the road again starting later this month and extending into May, including a performance on Joe Bonamassa's Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea cruise.

The Fabulous Thunderbirds Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jan 26
The Fabulous Thunderbirds at Ridgefield Playhouse
Ridgefield Playhouse Ridgefield, CT
Jan 29
The Fabulous Thunderbirds at City Winery - New York
City Winery - New York New York, NY

The Fabulous Thunderbirds All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 30
The Fabulous Thunderbirds at The Kate
The Kate Old Saybrook, CT
Feb 1
The Fabulous Thunderbirds at The Venue Aurora
The Venue Aurora Aurora, IL
Feb 2
The Fabulous Thunderbirds at Clyde Theatre
Clyde Theatre Fort Wayne, IN
Feb 3
The Fabulous Thunderbirds at The Capitol Theatre - Flint
The Capitol Theatre - Flint Flint, MI
Feb 4
The Fabulous Thunderbirds at The Kent Stage
The Kent Stage Kent, OH
Feb 22
The Fabulous Thunderbirds at Arlington Music Hall
Arlington Music Hall Arlington, TX
Feb 23
The Fabulous Thunderbirds at Antone's
Antone's Austin, TX
Feb 24
The Fabulous Thunderbirds at Brauntex Performing Arts Theatre
Brauntex Performing Arts Theatre New Braunfels, TX
Feb 25
The Fabulous Thunderbirds at Dosey Doe
Dosey Doe Spring, TX
Mar 16
The Fabulous Thunderbirds [Early Show] at Orange Blossom Opry
Orange Blossom Opry Weirsdale, FL
Mar 16
The Fabulous Thunderbirds [Late Show] at Orange Blossom Opry
Orange Blossom Opry Weirsdale, FL
Mar 17
The Fabulous Thunderbirds at The Funky Biscuit
The Funky Biscuit Boca Raton, FL
Mar 18
to
Mar 23
Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea at Miami, FL
Miami, FL Miami, FL
Apr 5
The Fabulous Thunderbirds at Wow Hall
Wow Hall Eugene, OR
Apr 6
The Fabulous Thunderbirds at Rogue Theatre
Rogue Theatre Grants Pass, OR
Apr 7
The Fabulous Thunderbirds at Tower Theatre - Bend
Tower Theatre - Bend Bend, OR
Apr 9
The Fabulous Thunderbirds at The Triple Door
The Triple Door Seattle, WA
Apr 10
The Fabulous Thunderbirds at The Triple Door
The Triple Door Seattle, WA
Apr 11
The Fabulous Thunderbirds at Lincoln Theatre - Mount Vernon
Lincoln Theatre - Mount Vernon Mount Vernon, WA
Apr 13
The Fabulous Thunderbirds at Poway Center for the Performing Arts
Poway Center for the Performing Arts Poway, CA
Apr 14
The Fabulous Thunderbirds at The Coach House
The Coach House San Juan Capistrano, CA
May 16
The Fabulous Thunderbirds at The Prizery
The Prizery South Boston, VA
May 18
The Fabulous Thunderbirds at Blues Alley
Blues Alley Washington, DC
When do The Fabulous Thunderbirds 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Fabulous Thunderbirds on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

The current lineup includes Kim Wilson (vocals / harmonica), Johnny Moeller (guitar), Bob Welsh (piano), Rudy Albin (drums), and Steve Kirsty (bass).

For more, check out The Fabulous Thunderbirds Zumic artist page.

