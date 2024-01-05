The Fabulous Thunderbirds Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

The Fabulous Thunderbirds added 2024 tour dates.

New January and February concerts are planned at mid-sized venues in the USA. The band hits the road again starting later this month and extending into May, including a performance on Joe Bonamassa's Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea cruise.

The current lineup includes Kim Wilson (vocals / harmonica), Johnny Moeller (guitar), Bob Welsh (piano), Rudy Albin (drums), and Steve Kirsty (bass).

