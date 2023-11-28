View all results for 'alt'
The Flaming Lips Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Performing 'Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots'
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 28, 2023

The Flaming Lips added 2024 tour dates. On tour, the band will be celebrating their 2002 album, Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots.

New shows have been added from April 20-26 in Florida, South Carolina, Alabama, and Louisiana. According to a post on the band's social media, "The Lips will be performing the album in its entirety plus a career spanning selection of some of their greatest hits and fan favorites."

When do The Flaming Lips 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 1. Presales for Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin November 30. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Flaming Lips All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 20
The Flaming Lips at Florida Theatre Jacksonville
Florida Theatre Jacksonville Jacksonville, FL
Apr 20
to
Apr 27
High Water Festival at Riverfront Park
Riverfront Park North Charleston, SC
Apr 23
The Flaming Lips at Avondale Brewing Company
Avondale Brewing Company Birmingham, AL
Apr 24
The Flaming Lips at Saenger Theatre
Saenger Theatre New Orleans, LA
Apr 26
The Flaming Lips at The Adderley Amphitheater at Cascades Park
The Adderley Amphitheater at Cascades Park Tallahassee, FL

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Flaming Lips on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more about The Flaming Lips, check out their Zumic artist page.

