The Flaming Lips Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The Flaming Lips added 2024 tour dates. On tour, the band will be celebrating their 2002 album, Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots.

New shows have been added from April 20-26 in Florida, South Carolina, Alabama, and Louisiana. According to a post on the band's social media, "The Lips will be performing the album in its entirety plus a career spanning selection of some of their greatest hits and fan favorites."

When do The Flaming Lips 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 1. Presales for Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin November 30. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Flaming Lips All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Flaming Lips on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more about The Flaming Lips, check out their Zumic artist page.