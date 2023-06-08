The Front Bottoms Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The Front Bottoms announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, You Are Who You Hang Out With. The LP is scheduled for release on August 4.

The newly planned concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast from August into November. Opening acts on select dates will be Kevin Devine & The Goddamn Band, Vundabar, or Slothrust.

The Front Bottoms All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do The Front Bottoms 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 9. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Citi cardmembers, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Front Bottoms on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out The Front Bottoms Zumic artist page.