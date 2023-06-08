View all results for 'alt'
The Front Bottoms Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Outlook: Touring
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 8, 2023

The Front Bottoms announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, You Are Who You Hang Out With. The LP is scheduled for release on August 4.

The newly planned concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast from August into November. Opening acts on select dates will be Kevin Devine & The Goddamn Band, Vundabar, or Slothrust.

The Front Bottoms Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

The Front Bottoms All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 1
The Front Bottoms and Kevin Devine & The Goddamn Band at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Aug 2
The Front Bottoms and Kevin Devine & The Goddamn Band at Grinders KC
Grinders KC Kansas City, MO
Aug 4
The Front Bottoms and Kevin Devine & The Goddamn Band at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Aug 5
The Front Bottoms and Kevin Devine & The Goddamn Band at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Aug 7
The Front Bottoms and Kevin Devine & The Goddamn Band at McMenamins Grand Lodge
McMenamins Grand Lodge Forest Grove, OR
Aug 8
The Front Bottoms and Kevin Devine & The Goddamn Band at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Aug 10
The Front Bottoms and Kevin Devine & The Goddamn Band at The UC Theatre
The UC Theatre Berkeley, CA
Aug 11
The Front Bottoms and Kevin Devine & The Goddamn Band at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Aug 12
The Front Bottoms and Kevin Devine & The Goddamn Band at The Novo By Microsoft
The Novo By Microsoft Los Angeles, CA
Aug 16
The Front Bottoms at The Republik - Honolulu
The Republik - Honolulu Honolulu, HI
Sep 15
The Front Bottoms and Vundabar at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Sep 16
The Front Bottoms and Vundabar at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 17
The Front Bottoms and Vundabar at Masonic Temple Theatre
Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI
Sep 19
The Front Bottoms and Vundabar at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Sep 20
The Front Bottoms and Vundabar at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Sep 22
The Front Bottoms and Vundabar at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Sep 23
The Front Bottoms and Vundabar at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Sep 24
The Front Bottoms and Vundabar at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Sep 26
The Front Bottoms and Vundabar at Agora Theater & Ballroom
Agora Theater & Ballroom Cleveland, OH
Sep 28
The Front Bottoms and Vundabar at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Sep 29
The Front Bottoms and Vundabar at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Sep 30
The Front Bottoms and Vundabar at Franklin Music Hall
Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA
Oct 1
The Front Bottoms and Vundabar at Franklin Music Hall
Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA
Oct 20
The Front Bottoms and Slothrust at Soma
Soma San Diego, CA
Oct 21
to
Oct 22
When We Were Young at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
Oct 24
The Front Bottoms and Slothrust at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
Oct 25
The Front Bottoms and Slothrust at The Historic El Rey Theater
The Historic El Rey Theater Albuquerque, NM
Oct 27
The Front Bottoms and Slothrust at Diamond Ballroom
Diamond Ballroom Oklahoma City, OK
Oct 28
The Front Bottoms and Slothrust at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Oct 29
The Front Bottoms and Slothrust at The Factory in Deep Ellum
The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Oct 31
The Front Bottoms and Slothrust at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
Nov 2
The Front Bottoms and Slothrust at Iron City
Iron City Birmingham, AL
Nov 3
The Front Bottoms and Slothrust at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
Nov 4
The Front Bottoms and Slothrust at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Nov 5
The Front Bottoms and Slothrust at The Senate
The Senate Columbia, SC
Nov 7
The Front Bottoms and Slothrust at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Nov 8
The Front Bottoms and Slothrust at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Nov 10
The Front Bottoms and Slothrust at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Nov 11
The Front Bottoms and Slothrust at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY
When do The Front Bottoms 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 9. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Citi cardmembers, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Front Bottoms on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out The Front Bottoms Zumic artist page.

