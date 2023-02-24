View all results for 'alt'
The Front Bottoms Set 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Celebrating ten years of 'Talon of the Hawk' album
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 24, 2023

The Front Bottoms have announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their 2013 album, Talon of the Hawk.

The newly planned concerts are set at North American venues mainly along the eastern section of the country in May. For these shows, the band will play the album in full along with other popular songs. The Front Bottoms also have festival performances at Shaky Knees, Adjacent, and When We Were Young.

The Front Bottoms Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 20
The Front Bottoms and AJJ
The Front Bottoms and AJJ at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY

The Front Bottoms All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 5
to
May 7
Shaky Knees Music Festival
Shaky Knees Music Festival at Central Park - Atlanta
Central Park - Atlanta Atlanta, Georgia
May 19
The Front Bottoms and AJJ
The Front Bottoms and AJJ at Aura
Aura Portland, ME
May 20
The Front Bottoms and AJJ
The Front Bottoms and AJJ at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
May 22
The Front Bottoms and AJJ
The Front Bottoms and AJJ at Higher Ground
Higher Ground South Burlington, VT
May 23
The Front Bottoms and AJJ
The Front Bottoms and AJJ at Higher Ground
Higher Ground South Burlington, VT
May 25
The Front Bottoms and AJJ
The Front Bottoms and AJJ at Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards
Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards LaFayette, NY
May 26
The Front Bottoms and AJJ
The Front Bottoms and AJJ at College Street Music Hall
College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT
May 27
to
May 28
Adjacent Music Festival
Adjacent Music Festival at Atlantic City Beach
Atlantic City Beach Atlantic City, NJ
Oct 21
When We Were Young
When We Were Young at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
When do The Front Bottoms 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following The Front Bottoms on social media and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out The Front Bottoms Zumic artist page.

