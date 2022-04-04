View all results for 'alt'
The Gaslight Anthem Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 4, 2022

It's been four years since The Gaslight Anthem toured extensively, but that is about to change.

This week, the rock band added 2022 tour dates in Toronto, Philadelphia, and their home turf of New Jersey. The tour begins in Europe this August. The American leg is set for September and October at mid-sized venues from coast to coast. The opening act for the USA dates will be Tigers Jaw or Jeff Rosenstock.

After going their separate ways in 2015 and reuniting briefly in 2018, The Gaslight Anthem are back with their classic lineup of Brian Fallon (lead vocals, rhythm guitar), Alex Rosamilia (lead guitar, backing vocals), Alex Levine (bass, backing vocals), and Benny Horowitz (drums, backing vocals). They have also announced they are working on material for a new album.

When do The Gaslight Anthem 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 8. Presales for fan club members and Citi cardmembers begin April 5. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is tga2022. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Gaslight Anthem Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 8
The Gaslight Anthem and Jeff Rosenstock
The Gaslight Anthem and Jeff Rosenstock at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ

The Gaslight Anthem All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 9
The Gaslight Anthem
The Gaslight Anthem at Columbia Halle
Columbia Halle Berlin, Germany
Aug 10
to
Aug 14
Open Flair Festival
Open Flair Festival at Open Flair Festival
Open Flair Festival Eschwege, HE, Germany
Aug 11
The Gaslight Anthem
The Gaslight Anthem at Palladium
Palladium Köln, Germany
Aug 14
The Gaslight Anthem
The Gaslight Anthem at Zenith - Munich
Zenith - Munich München, Germany
Aug 16
The Gaslight Anthem
The Gaslight Anthem at Pier 2
Pier 2 Bremen, HB, Germany
Aug 18
The Gaslight Anthem
The Gaslight Anthem at OVO Arena
OVO Arena London , England, United Kingdom
Aug 19
The Gaslight Anthem
The Gaslight Anthem at O2 Apollo Manchester
O2 Apollo Manchester Manchester, United Kingdom
Aug 20
The Gaslight Anthem
The Gaslight Anthem at O2 Academy Edinburgh
O2 Academy Edinburgh Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Aug 21
The Gaslight Anthem
The Gaslight Anthem at O2 Academy Birmingham
O2 Academy Birmingham West Midlands, United Kingdom
Aug 23
The Gaslight Anthem
The Gaslight Anthem at National Stadium
National Stadium Dublin, Ireland
Aug 24
The Gaslight Anthem
The Gaslight Anthem at The Telegraph Building
The Telegraph Building Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Sep 13
The Gaslight Anthem and Tigers Jaw
The Gaslight Anthem and Tigers Jaw at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Sep 14
The Gaslight Anthem and Tigers Jaw
The Gaslight Anthem and Tigers Jaw at The Showbox - SoDo
The Showbox - SoDo Seattle, WA
Sep 16
The Gaslight Anthem and Tigers Jaw
The Gaslight Anthem and Tigers Jaw at Nob Hill Masonic Center
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA
Sep 17
The Gaslight Anthem and Tigers Jaw
The Gaslight Anthem and Tigers Jaw at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA
Sep 18
The Gaslight Anthem and Tigers Jaw
The Gaslight Anthem and Tigers Jaw at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
Sep 20
The Gaslight Anthem and Tigers Jaw
The Gaslight Anthem and Tigers Jaw at The Union Event Center
The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 21
The Gaslight Anthem and Tigers Jaw
The Gaslight Anthem and Tigers Jaw at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Sep 23
The Gaslight Anthem and Tigers Jaw
The Gaslight Anthem and Tigers Jaw at Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland Kansas City, MO
Sep 24
The Gaslight Anthem and Tigers Jaw
The Gaslight Anthem and Tigers Jaw at Fillmore Minneapolis
Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Sep 26
The Gaslight Anthem and Tigers Jaw
The Gaslight Anthem and Tigers Jaw at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Sep 27
The Gaslight Anthem and Tigers Jaw
The Gaslight Anthem and Tigers Jaw at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
Sep 30
The Gaslight Anthem and Jeff Rosenstock
The Gaslight Anthem and Jeff Rosenstock at The Rapids Theatre
The Rapids Theatre Niagara Falls, NY
Oct 1
The Gaslight Anthem and Jeff Rosenstock
The Gaslight Anthem and Jeff Rosenstock at RBC Echo Beach
RBC Echo Beach Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 2
The Gaslight Anthem and Jeff Rosenstock
The Gaslight Anthem and Jeff Rosenstock at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Oct 4
The Gaslight Anthem and Jeff Rosenstock
The Gaslight Anthem and Jeff Rosenstock at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Oct 5
The Gaslight Anthem and Jeff Rosenstock
The Gaslight Anthem and Jeff Rosenstock at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Oct 7
The Gaslight Anthem and Jeff Rosenstock
The Gaslight Anthem and Jeff Rosenstock at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Oct 8
The Gaslight Anthem and Jeff Rosenstock
The Gaslight Anthem and Jeff Rosenstock at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ

We recommend following The Gaslight Anthem on social media and signing up for their email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out The Gaslight Anthem's Zumic artist page.

