The Gaslight Anthem Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

It's been four years since The Gaslight Anthem toured extensively, but that is about to change.

This week, the rock band added 2022 tour dates in Toronto, Philadelphia, and their home turf of New Jersey. The tour begins in Europe this August. The American leg is set for September and October at mid-sized venues from coast to coast. The opening act for the USA dates will be Tigers Jaw or Jeff Rosenstock.

After going their separate ways in 2015 and reuniting briefly in 2018, The Gaslight Anthem are back with their classic lineup of Brian Fallon (lead vocals, rhythm guitar), Alex Rosamilia (lead guitar, backing vocals), Alex Levine (bass, backing vocals), and Benny Horowitz (drums, backing vocals). They have also announced they are working on material for a new album.

When do The Gaslight Anthem 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 8. Presales for fan club members and Citi cardmembers begin April 5. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is tga2022. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Gaslight Anthem All Tour Dates and Tickets

