The Gaslight Anthem Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The Gaslight Anthem have announced 2023 USA tour dates.

The newly planned spring shows are set in May at mid-sized venues mainly in the southern and eastern section of the country. The opening acts on select dates will be Oso Oso and / or Emily Wolfe. More dates are expected to be announced, so check back here when that information becomes available. The Gaslight Anthem are back with their classic lineup of Brian Fallon (lead vocals, rhythm guitar), Alex Rosamilia (lead guitar, backing vocals), Alex Levine (bass, backing vocals), and Benny Horowitz (drums).

When do The Gaslight Anthem 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 17. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Citi cardholder and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Spotify presale password is tga2023. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Gaslight Anthem All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following The Gaslight Anthem on social media and signing up for their email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

