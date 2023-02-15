View all results for 'alt'
The Gaslight Anthem Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Spring shows with Oso Oso and Emily Wolfe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 15, 2023

The Gaslight Anthem have announced 2023 USA tour dates.

The newly planned spring shows are set in May at mid-sized venues mainly in the southern and eastern section of the country. The opening acts on select dates will be Oso Oso and / or Emily Wolfe. More dates are expected to be announced, so check back here when that information becomes available. The Gaslight Anthem are back with their classic lineup of Brian Fallon (lead vocals, rhythm guitar), Alex Rosamilia (lead guitar, backing vocals), Alex Levine (bass, backing vocals), and Benny Horowitz (drums).

When do The Gaslight Anthem 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 17. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Citi cardholder and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Spotify presale password is tga2023. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Gaslight Anthem Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 26
The Gaslight Anthem and Oso Oso
The Gaslight Anthem and Oso Oso at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY

The Gaslight Anthem All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 1
The Gaslight Anthem, Oso Oso, and Emily Wolfe
The Gaslight Anthem, Oso Oso, and Emily Wolfe at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
May 2
The Gaslight Anthem and Emily Wolfe
The Gaslight Anthem and Emily Wolfe at Aztec Theatre
Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX
May 3
The Gaslight Anthem and Emily Wolfe
The Gaslight Anthem and Emily Wolfe at South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's Dallas, TX
May 5
to
May 7
Shaky Knees Music Festival
Shaky Knees Music Festival at Central Park - Atlanta
Central Park - Atlanta Atlanta, Georgia
May 7
The Gaslight Anthem and Oso Oso
The Gaslight Anthem and Oso Oso at Charleston Music Hall
Charleston Music Hall Charleston, SC
May 9
The Gaslight Anthem, Oso Oso, and Emily Wolfe
The Gaslight Anthem, Oso Oso, and Emily Wolfe at Revolution Live
Revolution Live Fort Lauderdale, FL
May 10
The Gaslight Anthem, Oso Oso, and Emily Wolfe
The Gaslight Anthem, Oso Oso, and Emily Wolfe at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Glen Saint Mary, FL
May 12
The Gaslight Anthem, Oso Oso, and Emily Wolfe
The Gaslight Anthem, Oso Oso, and Emily Wolfe at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
May 14
The Gaslight Anthem and Emily Wolfe
The Gaslight Anthem and Emily Wolfe at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
May 16
The Gaslight Anthem and Emily Wolfe
The Gaslight Anthem and Emily Wolfe at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
May 17
The Gaslight Anthem, Oso Oso, and Emily Wolfe
The Gaslight Anthem, Oso Oso, and Emily Wolfe at Rams Head Live!
Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD
May 19
The Gaslight Anthem, Oso Oso, and Emily Wolfe
The Gaslight Anthem, Oso Oso, and Emily Wolfe at Sound Waves at the Hard Rock Hotel
Sound Waves at the Hard Rock Hotel Atlantic City, NJ
May 20
The Gaslight Anthem, Oso Oso, and Emily Wolfe
The Gaslight Anthem, Oso Oso, and Emily Wolfe at Buffalo Outer Harbor
Buffalo Outer Harbor Buffalo, NY
May 21
The Gaslight Anthem, Oso Oso, and Emily Wolfe
The Gaslight Anthem, Oso Oso, and Emily Wolfe at Oakdale Theatre
Oakdale Theatre Wallingford, CT
May 23
The Gaslight Anthem and Oso Oso
The Gaslight Anthem and Oso Oso at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
May 25
The Gaslight Anthem and Oso Oso
The Gaslight Anthem and Oso Oso at Wind Creek Event Center
Wind Creek Event Center Bethlehem, PA
May 26
The Gaslight Anthem and Oso Oso
The Gaslight Anthem and Oso Oso at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
May 27
The Gaslight Anthem and Oso Oso
The Gaslight Anthem and Oso Oso at Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards
Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards LaFayette, NY

We recommend following The Gaslight Anthem on social media and signing up for their email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out The Gaslight Anthem's Zumic artist page.

1
134
artists
The Gaslight Anthem
genres
Alt Rock Folk Punk Indie Rock Punk Rock
сomments
image for artist The Gaslight Anthem
The Gaslight Anthem
