The Get Up Kids Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale

'Four Minute Mile' anniversary tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 16, 2022

This week, emo rock band The Get Up Kids added 2022 tour dates. For these concerts, the band will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut studio album, Four Minute Mile in addition to their 2-track Woodson EP.

The newly planned shows are set at American venues coast to coast in August and September with opening act Sparta. Released in 1997, Four Minute Mile features popular tracks such as "Don't Hate Me" and "Coming Clean." Previously, The Get Up Kids announced headlining European shows and opening slots for Jimmy Eat World.

The Get Up Kids Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 25
The Get Up Kids and Sparta
The Get Up Kids and Sparta at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Sep 28
The Get Up Kids and Sparta
The Get Up Kids and Sparta at House of Independents
House of Independents Asbury Park, NJ

The Get Up Kids All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 21
Jimmy Eat World, The Get Up Kids, and Together PANGEA
Jimmy Eat World, The Get Up Kids, and Together PANGEA at Astra Kulturhaus
Astra Kulturhaus Berlin, Germany
Jun 23
The Get Up Kids
The Get Up Kids at Flex
Flex Wien, Austria
Jun 24
to
Jun 26
Booze Cruise Festival
Booze Cruise Festival at Cruise Records
Cruise Records Hamburg, HH, Germany
Jun 24
The Get Up Kids
The Get Up Kids at Stattbahnhof
Stattbahnhof Schweinfurt, BY, Germany
Jun 25
Jimmy Eat World, The Get Up Kids, and Together PANGEA
Jimmy Eat World, The Get Up Kids, and Together PANGEA at Palladium Köln
Palladium Köln Köln, Germany
Jun 27
Jimmy Eat World, The Get Up Kids, and together PANGEA
Jimmy Eat World, The Get Up Kids, and together PANGEA at Batschkapp
Batschkapp Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Jun 28
The Get Up Kids
The Get Up Kids at Matrix
Matrix Bochum, NRW, Germany
Jun 29
The Get Up Kids
The Get Up Kids at Patronaat
Patronaat Haarlem, NH, Netherlands
Jul 1
The Get Up Kids
The Get Up Kids at Chalk
Chalk Brighton, England, United Kingdom
Jul 2
The Get Up Kids
The Get Up Kids at O2 Academy Birmingham
O2 Academy Birmingham West Midlands, United Kingdom
Jul 3
The Get Up Kids
The Get Up Kids at Brudenell Social Club
Brudenell Social Club West Yorkshire, England, United Kingdom
Jul 5
Jimmy Eat World, The Get Up Kids, and together PANGEA
Jimmy Eat World, The Get Up Kids, and together PANGEA at Manchester Academy
Rescheduled
Manchester Academy Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jul 6
Jimmy Eat World, The Get Up Kids, and together PANGEA
Jimmy Eat World, The Get Up Kids, and together PANGEA at O2 Academy Brixton
Rescheduled
O2 Academy Brixton London, United Kingdom
Jul 7
to
Jul 10
2000 Trees
2000 Trees at Upcote Farm
Upcote Farm Withington, England, United Kingdom
Aug 22
The Get Up Kids and Sparta
The Get Up Kids and Sparta at Amplified Live
Amplified Live Dallas, TX
Aug 23
The Get Up Kids and Sparta
The Get Up Kids and Sparta at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Aug 24
The Get Up Kids and Sparta
The Get Up Kids and Sparta at Mohawk
Mohawk Austin, TX
Aug 26
The Get Up Kids and Sparta
The Get Up Kids and Sparta at The Nile Theater
The Nile Theater Mesa, AZ
Aug 27
The Get Up Kids and Sparta
The Get Up Kids and Sparta at The Glass House
The Glass House Pomona, CA
Aug 28
The Get Up Kids and Sparta
The Get Up Kids and Sparta at The Regent Theater
The Regent Theater Los Angeles, CA
Aug 29
The Get Up Kids and Sparta
The Get Up Kids and Sparta at The UC Theatre
The UC Theatre Berkeley, CA
Aug 31
The Get Up Kids and Sparta
The Get Up Kids and Sparta at Revolution Hall
Revolution Hall Portland, OR
Sep 1
The Get Up Kids and Sparta
The Get Up Kids and Sparta at Neptune Theatre
Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
Sep 3
The Get Up Kids and Sparta
The Get Up Kids and Sparta at Urban Lounge
Urban Lounge Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 4
The Get Up Kids and Sparta
The Get Up Kids and Sparta at Gothic Theatre
Gothic Theatre Englewood, CO
Sep 16
to
Sep 18
Riot Fest
Riot Fest at Douglas Park
Douglas Park Chicago, IL
Sep 18
The Get Up Kids and Sparta
The Get Up Kids and Sparta at Grog Shop
Grog Shop Cleveland, OH
Sep 20
The Get Up Kids and Sparta
The Get Up Kids and Sparta at The Crofoot
The Crofoot Pontiac, MI
Sep 21
The Get Up Kids and Sparta
The Get Up Kids and Sparta at The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls
The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls Millvale, PA
Sep 23
The Get Up Kids and Sparta
The Get Up Kids and Sparta at Town Ballroom
Town Ballroom Buffalo, NY
Sep 24
The Get Up Kids and Sparta
The Get Up Kids and Sparta at Brighton Music Hall
Brighton Music Hall Boston, MA
Sep 25
The Get Up Kids and Sparta
The Get Up Kids and Sparta at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Sep 27
The Get Up Kids and Sparta
The Get Up Kids and Sparta at Baltimore Soundstage
Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, MD
Sep 28
The Get Up Kids and Sparta
The Get Up Kids and Sparta at House of Independents
House of Independents Asbury Park, NJ
Sep 29
The Get Up Kids and Sparta
The Get Up Kids and Sparta at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
When do The Get Up Kids 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following The Get Up Kids on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out The Get Up Kids Zumic artist page.

