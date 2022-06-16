The Get Up Kids Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale

This week, emo rock band The Get Up Kids added 2022 tour dates. For these concerts, the band will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut studio album, Four Minute Mile in addition to their 2-track Woodson EP.

The newly planned shows are set at American venues coast to coast in August and September with opening act Sparta. Released in 1997, Four Minute Mile features popular tracks such as "Don't Hate Me" and "Coming Clean." Previously, The Get Up Kids announced headlining European shows and opening slots for Jimmy Eat World.

The Get Up Kids All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do The Get Up Kids 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

