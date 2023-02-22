View all results for 'alt'
The Head and The Heart Plot 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

North America tour with The Revivalists, Father John Misty, and more
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 22, 2023

The Head and The Heart have announced 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned shows are set at North American venues coast to coast from June into August. Also joining the bill on select dates will be The Revivalists, Father John Misty, Jaime Wyatt, and / or Miya Folick. The Head and The Heart also have festival performances at Innings, All Aboard, Bear Shadow, Beachlife, Beach Road, and Railbird.

When do The Head and The Heart 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 24. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Father John Misty presale password is TEEPEES. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Head and The Heart Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jul 9
The Head and The Heart, The Revivalists, and Jaime Wyatt
The Head and The Heart, The Revivalists, and Jaime Wyatt at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ
Jul 14
The Revivalists, The Head and The Heart, and Jaime Wyatt
The Revivalists, The Head and The Heart, and Jaime Wyatt at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT

The Head and The Heart All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 24
The Head and The Heart
The Head and The Heart at Aventura Arts & Cultural Center
Cancelled
Aventura Arts & Cultural Center Aventura, FL
Feb 25
to
Feb 26
Innings Festival
Innings Festival at Tempe Beach Park
Tempe Beach Park Tempe, AZ
Mar 4
All Aboard Music Festival
All Aboard Music Festival at The Espee
The Espee San Antonio, TX
Mar 11
The Head and the Heart
The Head and the Heart at The Riviera Theater
The Riviera Theater Charleston, SC
Apr 28
to
Apr 30
Bear Shadow Festival
Bear Shadow Festival at Shadow of the Bear
Shadow of the Bear Highlands, NC
May 5
to
May 7
Beachlife Festival
Beachlife Festival at Redondo Beach Pier
Redondo Beach Pier Redondo Beach, CA
Jun 3
to
Jun 4
Railbird Music Festival
Railbird Music Festival at Keeneland
Keeneland Lexington, KY
Jun 29
The Head and the Heart
The Head and the Heart at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Jun 30
The Revivalists, The Head and The Heart, and Jaime Wyatt
The Revivalists, The Head and The Heart, and Jaime Wyatt at Starlight Theatre
Starlight Theatre Kansas City, MO
Jul 1
The Head and The Heart, The Revivalists, and Jaime Wyatt
The Head and The Heart, The Revivalists, and Jaime Wyatt at The Ledge Amphitheater
The Ledge Amphitheater Waite Park, MN
Jul 3
The Revivalists, The Head and The Heart, and Jaime Wyatt
The Revivalists, The Head and The Heart, and Jaime Wyatt at McGrath Amphitheatre
McGrath Amphitheatre Cedar Rapids, IA
Jul 5
The Head and The Heart, The Revivalists, and Jaime Wyatt
The Head and The Heart, The Revivalists, and Jaime Wyatt at Freeman Arts Pavilion
Freeman Arts Pavilion Selbyville, DE
Jul 6
The Revivalists, The Head and The Heart, and Jaime Wyatt
The Revivalists, The Head and The Heart, and Jaime Wyatt at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
Jul 8
The Revivalists, The Head and The Heart, and Jaime Wyatt
The Revivalists, The Head and The Heart, and Jaime Wyatt at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Jul 9
The Head and The Heart, The Revivalists, and Jaime Wyatt
The Head and The Heart, The Revivalists, and Jaime Wyatt at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ
Jul 12
The Head and The Heart, The Revivalists, and Jaime Wyatt
The Head and The Heart, The Revivalists, and Jaime Wyatt at The Mann Center For The Performing Arts
The Mann Center For The Performing Arts Philadelphia, PA
Jul 14
The Revivalists, The Head and The Heart, and Jaime Wyatt
The Revivalists, The Head and The Heart, and Jaime Wyatt at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Jul 15
The Revivalists, The Head and The Heart, and Jaime Wyatt
The Revivalists, The Head and The Heart, and Jaime Wyatt at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Aug 4
The Head and The Heart, Father John Misty, and Miya Folick
The Head and The Heart, Father John Misty, and Miya Folick at Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT Utah, United States
Aug 5
The Head and The Heart, Father John Misty, and Miya Folick
The Head and The Heart, Father John Misty, and Miya Folick at Big Sky Brewing Company
Big Sky Brewing Company Missoula, MT
Aug 6
The Head and The Heart, Father John Misty, and Miya Folick
The Head and The Heart, Father John Misty, and Miya Folick at Pavilion at Riverfront
Pavilion at Riverfront Spokane, WA
Aug 8
The Head and The Heart, Father John Misty, and Miya Folick
The Head and The Heart, Father John Misty, and Miya Folick at PNE Amphitheatre
PNE Amphitheatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 9
The Head and The Heart, Father John Misty, and Miya Folick
The Head and The Heart, Father John Misty, and Miya Folick at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Aug 12
The Head and The Heart and Miya Folick
The Head and The Heart and Miya Folick at Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Aug 13
The Head and The Heart, Father John Misty, and Miya Folick
The Head and The Heart, Father John Misty, and Miya Folick at Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA
Aug 15
The Head and The Heart, Father John Misty, and Miya Folick
The Head and The Heart, Father John Misty, and Miya Folick at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater
Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater Vail, CO
Aug 16
The Head and The Heart, Father John Misty, and Miya Folick
The Head and The Heart, Father John Misty, and Miya Folick at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater
Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater Vail, CO
Aug 18
The Head and The Heart, Father John Misty, and Miya Folick
The Head and The Heart, Father John Misty, and Miya Folick at Pinewood Bowl Theater
Pinewood Bowl Theater Lincoln, NE
Aug 19
The Head and The Heart, Father John Misty, and Miya Folick
The Head and The Heart, Father John Misty, and Miya Folick at Tulsa Theater
Tulsa Theater Tulsa, OK
Aug 20
The Head and The Heart, Father John Misty, and Miya Folick
The Head and The Heart, Father John Misty, and Miya Folick at The Blue Note
The Blue Note Columbia, MO
Aug 21
The Head and The Heart, Father John Misty, and Miya Folick
The Head and The Heart, Father John Misty, and Miya Folick at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Aug 22
The Head and The Heart, Father John Misty, and Miya Folick
The Head and The Heart, Father John Misty, and Miya Folick at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Aug 25
to
Aug 27
Beach Road Weekend
Beach Road Weekend at Martha's Vineyard Veterans Memorial Park
Martha's Vineyard Veterans Memorial Park Tisbury, MA
Aug 26
The Head and The Heart
The Head and The Heart at Riverfront Park
Riverfront Park Harrisburg, PA

We recommend following The Head and the Heart on social media and signing up for their email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out The Head and the Heart's Zumic artist page.

artists
The Head and The Heart
genres
Folk Rock Indie Folk Indie Rock Pop Rock Singer-Songwriter
