The Head and The Heart Plot 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The Head and The Heart have announced 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned shows are set at North American venues coast to coast from June into August. Also joining the bill on select dates will be The Revivalists, Father John Misty, Jaime Wyatt, and / or Miya Folick. The Head and The Heart also have festival performances at Innings, All Aboard, Bear Shadow, Beachlife, Beach Road, and Railbird.

When do The Head and The Heart 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 24. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Father John Misty presale password is TEEPEES. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Head and The Heart All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following The Head and the Heart on social media and signing up for their email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

