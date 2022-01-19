View all results for 'alt'
The Head and The Heart Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Touring with Shakey Graves, Dawes, and Jade Bird
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 19, 2022

The Head and The Heart have announced details for 2022 tour dates.

Billed in conjunction with their upcoming album, Every Shade Of Blue, the newly planned concerts are set from May into October, making stops at mid-sized venues across North America. The opening acts on select dates will be an impressive lineup of talent with Shakey Graves, Dawes, or Jade Bird. The Head and the Heart's only other scheduled appearance is at the Hangout Festival in May.

Jun 6
The Head and The Heart and Jade Bird
The Head and The Heart and Jade Bird at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY

The Head and The Heart All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 20
to
May 22
Hangout Music Festival
Hangout Music Festival at Gulf Shores, AL
Gulf Shores, AL Alabama, United States
May 20
The Head and The Heart and Jade Bird
The Head and The Heart and Jade Bird at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Saint Petersburg, FL
May 24
The Head and The Heart and Jade Bird
The Head and The Heart and Jade Bird at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
May 25
The Head and The Heart and Jade Bird
The Head and The Heart and Jade Bird at Riverside Theater - WI
Riverside Theater - WI Milwaukee, WI
May 27
The Head and The Heart and Jade Bird
The Head and The Heart and Jade Bird at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
May 28
The Head and The Heart and Jade Bird
The Head and The Heart and Jade Bird at Artpark Amphitheatre
Artpark Amphitheatre Lewiston, NY
May 29
The Head and The Heart and Jade Bird
The Head and The Heart and Jade Bird at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
May 31
The Head and The Heart and Jade Bird
The Head and The Heart and Jade Bird at Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards
Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards LaFayette, NY
Jun 1
The Head and The Heart and Jade Bird
The Head and The Heart and Jade Bird at Pines Theatre
Pines Theatre Northampton, MA
Jun 3
The Head and The Heart and Jade Bird
The Head and The Heart and Jade Bird at The Green at Shelburne Museum
The Green at Shelburne Museum Shelburne, VT
Jun 4
The Head and The Heart and Jade Bird
The Head and The Heart and Jade Bird at Thompson’s Point
Thompson’s Point Portland, ME
Jun 6
The Head and The Heart and Jade Bird
The Head and The Heart and Jade Bird at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Jun 9
The Head and The Heart and Jade Bird
The Head and The Heart and Jade Bird at Wolf Trap
Wolf Trap Vienna, VA
Jun 10
The Head and The Heart and Jade Bird
The Head and The Heart and Jade Bird at Leader Bank Pavilion
Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA
Aug 2
The Head and The Heart and Dawes
The Head and The Heart and Dawes at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Aug 4
The Head and The Heart and Dawes
The Head and The Heart and Dawes at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Aug 5
The Head and The Heart and Dawes
The Head and The Heart and Dawes at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Aug 6
The Head and The Heart and Dawes
The Head and The Heart and Dawes at The Criterion
The Criterion Oklahoma City, OK
Aug 8
The Head and The Heart and Dawes
The Head and The Heart and Dawes at Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT Utah, United States
Aug 9
The Head and The Heart and Dawes
The Head and The Heart and Dawes at Idaho Botanical Garden
Idaho Botanical Garden Boise, ID
Aug 11
The Head and The Heart and Dawes
The Head and The Heart and Dawes at KettleHouse Amphitheater
KettleHouse Amphitheater Bonner-West Riverside, MT
Aug 12
The Head and The Heart and Dawes
The Head and The Heart and Dawes at Marymoor Park
Marymoor Park Redmond, WA
Aug 16
The Head and The Heart and Dawes
The Head and The Heart and Dawes at McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre
McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre Troutdale, OR
Aug 18
The Head and The Heart and Dawes
The Head and The Heart and Dawes at Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA
Aug 19
The Head and The Heart and Dawes
The Head and The Heart and Dawes at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA
Aug 20
The Head and The Heart and Dawes
The Head and The Heart and Dawes at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Aug 22
The Head and The Heart and Dawes
The Head and The Heart and Dawes at Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
Humphreys Concerts By The Bay San Diego, CA
Sep 14
The Head and The Heart and Dawes
The Head and The Heart and Dawes at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Sep 15
The Head and The Heart
The Head and The Heart at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Sep 17
The Head and The Heart and Shakey Graves
The Head and The Heart and Shakey Graves at Altria Theater
Altria Theater Richmond, VA
Sep 20
The Head and The Heart and Shakey Graves
The Head and The Heart and Shakey Graves at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC
Sep 21
The Head and The Heart and Shakey Graves
The Head and The Heart and Shakey Graves at Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park Wilmington, NC
Sep 23
The Head and The Heart and Shakey Graves
The Head and The Heart and Shakey Graves at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Sep 27
The Head and The Heart
The Head and The Heart at RBC Echo Beach
RBC Echo Beach Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 29
The Head and The Heart and Shakey Graves
The Head and The Heart and Shakey Graves at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre Rochester, MI
Sep 30
The Head and The Heart and Shakey Graves
The Head and The Heart and Shakey Graves at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Oct 1
The Head and The Heart and Shakey Graves
The Head and The Heart and Shakey Graves at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, IL
Oct 3
The Head and The Heart and Shakey Graves
The Head and The Heart and Shakey Graves at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Oct 4
The Head and The Heart and Shakey Graves
The Head and The Heart and Shakey Graves at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Oct 7
The Head and The Heart and Shakey Graves
The Head and The Heart and Shakey Graves at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Oct 8
The Head and The Heart and Shakey Graves
The Head and The Heart and Shakey Graves at Saint Louis Music Park
Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO
Oct 10
The Head and The Heart and Shakey Graves
The Head and The Heart and Shakey Graves at Avondale Brewing Company
Avondale Brewing Company Birmingham, AL
Oct 13
The Head and The Heart and Shakey Graves
The Head and The Heart and Shakey Graves at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
Oct 14
The Head and The Heart and Shakey Graves
The Head and The Heart and Shakey Graves at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
Cadence Bank Amphitheatre Atlanta, GA
Oct 15
The Head and The Heart and Shakey Graves
The Head and The Heart and Shakey Graves at Ascend Amphitheater
Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN
When do The Head and the Heart 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 21. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is EVERYSHADEOFBLUE. The Live Nation presale password is FRONTROW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

We recommend following The Head and the Heart on social media and signing up for their email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

Every Shade Of Blue is scheduled for release on January 21. For concert tickets and more, check out The Head and the Heart's Zumic artist page.

image for artist The Head and The Heart
The Head and The Heart
Jun
6
The Head and The Heart and Jade Bird
Pier 17 New York, NY
