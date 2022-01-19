The Head and The Heart Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The Head and The Heart have announced details for 2022 tour dates.

Billed in conjunction with their upcoming album, Every Shade Of Blue, the newly planned concerts are set from May into October, making stops at mid-sized venues across North America. The opening acts on select dates will be an impressive lineup of talent with Shakey Graves, Dawes, or Jade Bird. The Head and the Heart's only other scheduled appearance is at the Hangout Festival in May.

The Head and The Heart All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do The Head and the Heart 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 21. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is EVERYSHADEOFBLUE. The Live Nation presale password is FRONTROW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Every Shade Of Blue is scheduled for release on January 21. For concert tickets and more, check out The Head and the Heart's Zumic artist page.