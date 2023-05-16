View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

The Hives Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rocking Europe and North America; new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 16, 2023
Photo by Bisse Bengtsson

Swedish rockers The Hives have added 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned shows are set at mid-sized North American venues in October and November. Later this month, the band will tour through the UK and Europe for headlining shows and opening for the Arctic Monkeys.

On August 11, The Hives plan to release their first new album since 2012, titled The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons. Watch the music video for the new song, "Bogus Operandi."

When do The Hives 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 19. Presales are currently underway for American Express cardmembers. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Hives Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 30
The Hives at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY

The Hives All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 27
Live At Leeds In The Park at Temple Newsam
Temple Newsam Leeds, England, United Kingdom
May 29
Arctic Monkeys, The Hives, and The Mysterines at Ashton Gate Stadium
Ashton Gate Stadium Bristol, England, United Kingdom
May 30
The Hives at The Fleece
The Fleece City of Bristol, United Kingdom
May 31
Arctic Monkeys, The Hives, and The Mysterines at Coventry Building Society Arena
Coventry Building Society Arena Coventry, England, United Kingdom
Jun 2
Arctic Monkeys, The Hives, and The Mysterines at Emirates Old Trafford
Emirates Old Trafford Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 3
Arctic Monkeys, The Hives, and The Mysterines at Emirates Old Trafford
Emirates Old Trafford Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 5
Arctic Monkeys, The Hives, and The Mysterines at Riverside Stadium
Riverside Stadium Middlesbrough, England, United Kingdom
Jun 6
The Hives at PRYZM Kingston
PRYZM Kingston Kingston upon Thames, England, United Kingdom
Jun 7
Arctic Monkeys, The Hives, and The Mysterines at Carrow Road Stadium
Carrow Road Stadium Norwich, England, United Kingdom
Jun 9
Arctic Monkeys, The Hives, and The Mysterines at Hillsborough Park
Hillsborough Park Sheffield, England, United Kingdom
Jun 10
Arctic Monkeys, The Hives, and The Mysterines at Hillsborough Park
Hillsborough Park Sheffield, England, United Kingdom
Jun 12
Arctic Monkeys, The Hives, and The Mysterines at Swansea.com Stadium
Swansea.com Stadium Plasmarl, Wales, United Kingdom
Jun 13
The Hives at The Garage
The Garage London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 14
Arctic Monkeys, The Hives, and The Mysterines at The AGEAS Bowl
The AGEAS Bowl West End, England, United Kingdom
Jun 16
Arctic Monkeys, The Hives, and The Mysterines at Emirates Stadium
Emirates Stadium London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 17
Arctic Monkeys, The Hives, and The Mysterines at Emirates Stadium
Emirates Stadium London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 18
Arctic Monkeys, The Hives, and The Mysterines at Emirates Stadium
Emirates Stadium London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 20
Arctic Monkeys, The Hives, and The Mysterines at Marlay Park
Marlay Park Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Jun 22
The Hives at Rescue Rooms
Rescue Rooms , United Kingdom
Jun 25
Arctic Monkeys, The Hives, and The Mysterines at Bellahouston Park
Bellahouston Park Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jul 15
The Hives at Ippodromo del Galoppo
Ippodromo del Galoppo Milan, Italy
Jul 16
The Hives and Arctic Monkeys at Ippodromo delle Capannelle
Ippodromo delle Capannelle Roma, Lazio, Italy
Jul 18
Arctic Monkeys, The Hives, and Willie J Healey at Plateia Nerou - Olympic Pole Faliro
Plateia Nerou - Olympic Pole Faliro Kallithea, Greece
Jul 19
Arctic Monkeys, The Hives, and Willie J Healey at Water Square
Water Square Palaio Faliro, Greece
Aug 4
The Hives, The Sounds, and Mando Diao at Banana Pier
Banana Pier Gothenburg, Västra Götalands län, Sweden
Aug 5
The Hives, The Sounds, and Mando Diao at Mölleplatsen
Mölleplatsen Malmö, Skåne län, Sweden
Aug 18
The Hives, The Sounds, and Mando Diao at Dalhalla
Dalhalla Rättvik, Dalarnas län, Sweden
Aug 19
The Hives, The Sounds, and Mando Diao at Dalhalla
Dalhalla Rättvik, Dalarnas län, Sweden
Aug 25
to
Aug 26
Vangen Festivalen at Vangen Festivalen
Vangen Festivalen Haugesund, Rogaland, Norway
Aug 26
The Hives at Foynhagen
Foynhagen Tønsberg, Vestfold og Telemark, Norway
Sep 16
The Hives at Carlswerk Viktoria
Carlswerk Viktoria Köln, Germany
Sep 18
The Hives at Lucerna Music Bar
Lucerna Music Bar Prague, Czechia
Sep 19
The Hives at Progresja Music Zone
Progresja Music Zone Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Sep 21
The Hives at Huxley's Neue Welt
Huxley's Neue Welt Berlin, Germany
Sep 25
The Hives and La Priest at Paradiso Amsterdam
Paradiso Amsterdam Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Sep 26
The Hives at L'Olympia Paris
L'Olympia Paris Paris, Île-de-France, France
Sep 27
The Hives at Ancienne Belgique, AB Flex
Ancienne Belgique, AB Flex Brussels, Belgium
Sep 29
The Hives at TonHalle München
TonHalle München München, BY, Germany
Sep 30
The Hives at Komplex 457
Komplex 457 Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Oct 2
The Hives at Magazzini Generali
Magazzini Generali Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Oct 4
The Hives at Sala Razzmatazz
Sala Razzmatazz Barcelona, Spain
Oct 5
The Hives at La Riviera
La Riviera Madrid, Spain
Oct 7
The Hives at Sala Capitol
Sala Capitol Santiago de Compostela, Spain
Oct 9
The Hives at Le Bikini
Le Bikini Ramonville-Saint-Agne, Occitanie, France
Oct 10
The Hives at Transbordeur
Transbordeur Villeurbanne, RA, France
Oct 11
The Hives and Louis Tomlinson at Den Atelier
Den Atelier Luxembourg, District de Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Oct 13
The Hives at Vega
Vega København, Denmark
Oct 14
The Hives at Rockefeller
Rockefeller Oslo, Norway
Oct 30
The Hives at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Oct 31
The Hives at Union Stage
Union Stage Washington, DC
Nov 1
The Hives at The Sinclair Music Hall
The Sinclair Music Hall Cambridge, MA
Nov 3
The Hives at Lee's Palace
Lee's Palace Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 4
The Hives at El Club
El Club Detroit, MI
Nov 5
The Hives at Bottom Lounge
Bottom Lounge Chicago, IL
Nov 8
The Hives at Neumos
Neumos Seattle, WA
Nov 9
The Hives at Rickshaw Theatre
Rickshaw Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Nov 10
The Hives at Mississippi Studios
Mississippi Studios Portland, OR
Nov 12
The Hives at Bimbo's 365 Club
Bimbo's 365 Club San Francisco, CA
Nov 13
The Hives at Belly Up Tavern
Belly Up Tavern Solana Beach, CA
Nov 14
The Hives at The Belasco Theater
The Belasco Theater Los Angeles, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Hives on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out The Hives Zumic artist page.

1
160
artists
The Hives
genres
Garage Rock Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist The Hives
The Hives
Oct
30
The Hives
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article "I'm Alive" - The Hives [YouTube Audio Single]
May 17, 2019
"I'm Alive"
The Hives (YouTube)
Music
2
738
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart