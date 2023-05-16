The Hives Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Photo by Bisse Bengtsson

Swedish rockers The Hives have added 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned shows are set at mid-sized North American venues in October and November. Later this month, the band will tour through the UK and Europe for headlining shows and opening for the Arctic Monkeys.

On August 11, The Hives plan to release their first new album since 2012, titled The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons. Watch the music video for the new song, "Bogus Operandi."

When do The Hives 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 19. Presales are currently underway for American Express cardmembers. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Hives All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Hives on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out The Hives Zumic artist page.