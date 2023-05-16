The Hives Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Swedish rockers The Hives have added 2023 tour dates.
The newly planned shows are set at mid-sized North American venues in October and November. Later this month, the band will tour through the UK and Europe for headlining shows and opening for the Arctic Monkeys.
On August 11, The Hives plan to release their first new album since 2012, titled The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons. Watch the music video for the new song, "Bogus Operandi."
When do The Hives 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 19. Presales are currently underway for American Express cardmembers. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Oct 30
Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn, NY
May 27
Temple Newsam
Leeds, England, United Kingdom
May 29
Ashton Gate Stadium
Bristol, England, United Kingdom
May 30
The Fleece
City of Bristol, United Kingdom
May 31
Coventry Building Society Arena
Coventry, England, United Kingdom
Jun 2
Emirates Old Trafford
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 3
Emirates Old Trafford
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 5
Riverside Stadium
Middlesbrough, England, United Kingdom
Jun 6
PRYZM Kingston
Kingston upon Thames, England, United Kingdom
Jun 7
Carrow Road Stadium
Norwich, England, United Kingdom
Jun 9
Hillsborough Park
Sheffield, England, United Kingdom
Jun 10
Hillsborough Park
Sheffield, England, United Kingdom
Jun 12
Swansea.com Stadium
Plasmarl, Wales, United Kingdom
Jun 13
The Garage
London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 14
The AGEAS Bowl
West End, England, United Kingdom
Jun 16
Emirates Stadium
London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 17
Emirates Stadium
London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 18
Emirates Stadium
London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 20
Marlay Park
Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Jun 22
Rescue Rooms
, United Kingdom
Jun 25
Bellahouston Park
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jul 15
Ippodromo del Galoppo
Milan, Italy
Jul 16
Ippodromo delle Capannelle
Roma, Lazio, Italy
Jul 18
Plateia Nerou - Olympic Pole Faliro
Kallithea, Greece
Jul 19
Water Square
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Aug 4
Banana Pier
Gothenburg, Västra Götalands län, Sweden
Aug 5
Mölleplatsen
Malmö, Skåne län, Sweden
Aug 18
Dalhalla
Rättvik, Dalarnas län, Sweden
Aug 19
Dalhalla
Rättvik, Dalarnas län, Sweden
Aug 25
to
Aug 26
Vangen Festivalen
Haugesund, Rogaland, Norway
Aug 26
Foynhagen
Tønsberg, Vestfold og Telemark, Norway
Sep 16
Carlswerk Viktoria
Köln, Germany
Sep 18
Lucerna Music Bar
Prague, Czechia
Sep 19
Progresja Music Zone
Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Sep 21
Huxley's Neue Welt
Berlin, Germany
Sep 25
Paradiso Amsterdam
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Sep 26
L'Olympia Paris
Paris, Île-de-France, France
Sep 27
Ancienne Belgique, AB Flex
Brussels, Belgium
Sep 29
TonHalle München
München, BY, Germany
Sep 30
Komplex 457
Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Oct 2
Magazzini Generali
Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Oct 4
Sala Razzmatazz
Barcelona, Spain
Oct 7
Sala Capitol
Santiago de Compostela, Spain
Oct 9
Le Bikini
Ramonville-Saint-Agne, Occitanie, France
Oct 10
Transbordeur
Villeurbanne, RA, France
Oct 11
Den Atelier
Luxembourg, District de Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Oct 30
Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn, NY
Oct 31
Union Stage
Washington, DC
Nov 1
The Sinclair Music Hall
Cambridge, MA
Nov 3
Lee's Palace
Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 5
Bottom Lounge
Chicago, IL
Nov 9
Rickshaw Theatre
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Nov 10
Mississippi Studios
Portland, OR
Nov 12
Bimbo's 365 Club
San Francisco, CA
Nov 13
Belly Up Tavern
Solana Beach, CA
Nov 14
The Belasco Theater
Los Angeles, CA
For the most up-to-date information, follow The Hives on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
