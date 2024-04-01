View all results for 'alt'
The Hives Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows and with Green Day, Foo Fighters
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 1, 2024

This is not an April Fools Day joke! This week, The Hives added 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their most recent album, 2023's The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons.

Ten new September and October shows are planned at North American venues in Ontario, Ohio, Michigan, New York City, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia. The Swedish rockers are currently on tour in the UK and have European headlining shows and a June date opening for Green Day. The Hives return to North America in the summer months with stadium concerts opening for Foo Fighters.

When do The Hives 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 5. Presales for Artist, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App begin April 3. American Express cardmembers, Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Hives All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 3
The Hives at Brighton Dome
Brighton Dome Brighton, United Kingdom
Apr 5
The Hives at Cardiff University Students Union
Cardiff University Students Union Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Apr 6
The Hives at Manchester Academy
Manchester Academy Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Apr 8
The Hives at 3Olympia Theatre
3Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland
Apr 10
The Hives at Norwich Nick Rayns LCR UEA
Norwich Nick Rayns LCR UEA Norwich, England, United Kingdom
Apr 13
The Hives at Eventim Apollo
Eventim Apollo London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 1
Road to Rio Babel at La Caja Mágica - Madrid
La Caja Mágica - Madrid Madrid, MD, Spain
Jun 5
to
Jun 8
Sweden Rock Festival at Sweden Rock Festival
Sweden Rock Festival Sölvesborg, Blekinge län, Sweden
Jun 19
Green Day, The Hives, and The Interrupters at GelreDome
GelreDome Arnhem, Netherlands
Jun 21
to
Jun 23
Hurricane Festival at Eichenring
Eichenring Scheeßel, NDS, Germany
Jun 21
to
Jun 23
Southside Festival at Southside Festival
Southside Festival Neuhausen ob Eck, BW, Germany
Jun 25
The Hives and The Interrupters at Sequoie Music Park
Sequoie Music Park Bologna, Emilia-Romagna, Italy
Jun 27
to
Jun 30
Lido Sounds Festival at Urfahraner Markt
Urfahraner Markt Linz, Oberösterreich, Austria
Jul 4
to
Jul 7
Rock Werchter Festival at Festivalpark Werchter
Festivalpark Werchter Werchter, Flanders, Belgium
Jul 6
STHLM Fields - The Hives and Viagra Boys at Gärdet
Gärdet Stockholm, Sweden, Sweden
Jul 7
Bloc Party, The Hives, Friendly Fires, and The Mysterines at Crystal Palace Park
Crystal Palace Park London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 19
Foo Fighters, The Hives, and Amyl and The Sniffers at Citi Field
Citi Field Flushing, NY
Jul 20
The Hives at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Jul 21
Foo Fighters, The Hives, and Amyl and The Sniffers at Fenway Park
Fenway Park Boston, MA
Jul 23
Foo Fighters, The Hives, and Amyl and The Sniffers at Hersheypark Stadium
Hersheypark Stadium Hershey, PA
Aug 7
Foo Fighters, The Hives, and Alex G at Petco Park
Petco Park San Diego, CA
Aug 8
The Hives at The Observatory
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA
Aug 9
Foo Fighters, The Hives, and Amyl and The Sniffers at BMO Stadium
BMO Stadium Los Angeles, CA
Aug 21
to
Aug 25
Rock en Seine at Domaine national de St Cloud
Domaine national de St Cloud Saint-Cloud, Île-de-France, France
Aug 23
to
Aug 26
Palmaros Festival at Parc du Château de Grammont
Parc du Château de Grammont Montpellier, Occitanie, France
Sep 14
to
Sep 15
Sea Hear Now Festival at Asbury Lanes
Asbury Lanes Asbury Park, NJ
Sep 16
The Hives at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 17
The Hives at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Sep 18
The Hives at Newport Music Hall
Newport Music Hall Columbus, OH
Sep 22
The Hives at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Sep 24
The Hives at Kings Theatre
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
Sep 25
The Hives at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Sep 27
The Hives at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Sep 27
to
Sep 29
Oceans Calling Festival at OC Inlet
OC Inlet Ocean City, MD
Sep 29
The Hives at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Oct 1
The Hives at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Oct 2
The Hives at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Hives on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out The Hives Zumic artist page.

