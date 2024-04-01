The Hives Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This is not an April Fools Day joke! This week, The Hives added 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their most recent album, 2023's The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons.

Ten new September and October shows are planned at North American venues in Ontario, Ohio, Michigan, New York City, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia. The Swedish rockers are currently on tour in the UK and have European headlining shows and a June date opening for Green Day. The Hives return to North America in the summer months with stadium concerts opening for Foo Fighters.

When do The Hives 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 5. Presales for Artist, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App begin April 3. American Express cardmembers, Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Hives All Tour Dates and Tickets

