The Hold Steady Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

New 'Massive Nights' tour leg
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 17, 2023

The Hold Steady added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

Billed as Massive Nights — also the name of a song from their 2006 album Boys and Girls in America — four hometown concerts have been announced at New York City's Brooklyn Bowl from November 29 to December 2. Opening acts for these new shows are expected to be revealed later.

In addition, The Hold Steady have concerts in Minnesota, New Jersey, and Nevada coming up.

The Hold Steady All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 2
The Hold Steady, Bob Mould Band, and Dillinger Four at Minnesota State Fair Grandstand
Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Saint Paul, MN
Sep 22
The Hold Steady at White Eagle Hall
White Eagle Hall Jersey City, NJ
Sep 22
to
Sep 24
XPoNential Music Festival at Wiggins Park
Wiggins Park Camden, NJ
Oct 7
The Hold Steady and Built To Spill at Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Oct 8
The Hold Steady at Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Nov 29
The Hold Steady at Brooklyn Bowl - NY
Brooklyn Bowl - NY Brooklyn, NY
Nov 30
The Hold Steady at Brooklyn Bowl - NY
Brooklyn Bowl - NY Brooklyn, NY
Dec 1
The Hold Steady at Brooklyn Bowl - NY
Brooklyn Bowl - NY Brooklyn, NY
Dec 2
The Hold Steady at Brooklyn Bowl - NY
Brooklyn Bowl - NY Brooklyn, NY
When do The Hold Steady 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 18. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is Massive23. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Hold Steady on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out The Hold Steady's Zumic artist page.

