The Hold Steady Share 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

After livestreaming their Massive Nights shows last year inside an empty venue because of the COVID pandemic, The Hold Steady are returning to the stage, this time with fans.

The newly announced shows are scheduled at New York City's Brooklyn Bowl during early December of 2021. In case you aren't aware, the name of these events is taken from a song's title off the band's third studio album, Boys and Girls in America. In 2022, The Hold Steady will perform four Toronto shows in May and a three-night September run at The Lodge Room in Los Angeles.

When do The Hold Steady 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins August 20. Presales for fan club members begin August 19.

The fan club presale password is THSBB21. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Hold Steady All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following The Hold Steady on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this year, the band released a new album titled Open Door Policy. For concert tickets and more, check out The Hold Steady Zumic artist page.