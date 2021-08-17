View all results for 'alt'
The Hold Steady Share 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Massive Nights' planned in NYC
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 17, 2021

After livestreaming their Massive Nights shows last year inside an empty venue because of the COVID pandemic, The Hold Steady are returning to the stage, this time with fans.

The newly announced shows are scheduled at New York City's Brooklyn Bowl during early December of 2021. In case you aren't aware, the name of these events is taken from a song's title off the band's third studio album, Boys and Girls in America. In 2022, The Hold Steady will perform four Toronto shows in May and a three-night September run at The Lodge Room in Los Angeles.

When do The Hold Steady 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins August 20. Presales for fan club members begin August 19.

The fan club presale password is THSBB21. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Dec 1
The Hold Steady
The Hold Steady at Brooklyn Bowl - NY
Brooklyn Bowl - NY Brooklyn, NY
Dec 2
The Hold Steady
The Hold Steady at Brooklyn Bowl - NY
Brooklyn Bowl - NY Brooklyn, NY
Dec 3
The Hold Steady
The Hold Steady at Brooklyn Bowl - NY
Brooklyn Bowl - NY Brooklyn, NY
Dec 4
The Hold Steady
The Hold Steady at Brooklyn Bowl - NY
Brooklyn Bowl - NY Brooklyn, NY

Nov 13
The Hold Steady, The Bad Man, and Gully Boys
The Hold Steady, The Bad Man, and Gully Boys at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Nov 14
The Hold Steady
The Hold Steady at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
May 4
The Hold Steady
The Hold Steady at Horseshoe Tavern
Horseshoe Tavern Toronto, Ontario, Canada
May 5
The Hold Steady
The Hold Steady at Horseshoe Tavern
Horseshoe Tavern Toronto, Ontario, Canada
May 6
The Hold Steady
The Hold Steady at Horseshoe Tavern
Horseshoe Tavern Toronto, Ontario, Canada
May 7
The Hold Steady
The Hold Steady at Horseshoe Tavern
Horseshoe Tavern Toronto, Ontario, Canada
May 27
The Hold Steady
The Hold Steady at The Croxton Bandroom
The Croxton Bandroom Melbourne, VIC, Australia
May 28
The Hold Steady
The Hold Steady at The Croxton Bandroom
The Croxton Bandroom Melbourne, VIC, Australia
May 29
The Hold Steady and People's Choice
The Hold Steady and People's Choice at Corner Hotel
Corner Hotel Richmond, VIC, Australia
Jun 3
The Hold Steady
The Hold Steady at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Jun 4
The Hold Steady
The Hold Steady at Terminal West
Terminal West Atlanta, GA
Jun 16
The Hold Steady
The Hold Steady at Bluebird Theater
Bluebird Theater Denver, CO
Jun 17
The Hold Steady
The Hold Steady at Bluebird Theater
Bluebird Theater Denver, CO
Jun 18
The Hold Steady
The Hold Steady at Bluebird Theater
Bluebird Theater Denver, CO
Sep 8
The Hold Steady
The Hold Steady at Lodge Room
Lodge Room Los Angeles, CA
Sep 9
The Hold Steady
The Hold Steady at Lodge Room
Lodge Room Los Angeles, CA
Sep 10
The Hold Steady
The Hold Steady at Lodge Room
Lodge Room Los Angeles, CA

We recommend following The Hold Steady on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this year, the band released a new album titled Open Door Policy. For concert tickets and more, check out The Hold Steady Zumic artist page.

