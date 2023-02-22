View all results for 'alt'
The Joe Perry Project Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Aerosmith guitarist plans six shows
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 22, 2023

The Joe Perry Project have announced 2023 tour dates.

Six new April shows are planned at mid-sized venues in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York City, Illinois, and California. The 2023 lineup is rumored to include Joe Perry, Extreme's Gary Cherone, Buck Johnson, Jason Sutter, and David Hull. The project last toured in 2022 and the setlists included Joe Perry solo songs and covers of Aerosmith, Led Zeppelin, and Fleetwood Mac.

When do The Joe Perry Project 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 24. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, American Express cardholders, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Joe Perry Project Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Apr 18
The Joe Perry Project
The Joe Perry Project at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY

The Joe Perry Project All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 15
The Joe Perry Project
The Joe Perry Project at The Fox Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
The Fox Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino Mashantucket, CT
Apr 16
The Joe Perry Project
The Joe Perry Project at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Apr 18
The Joe Perry Project
The Joe Perry Project at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Apr 20
The Joe Perry Project
The Joe Perry Project at The Des Plaines Theatre
The Des Plaines Theatre Des Plaines, IL
Apr 21
The Joe Perry Project
The Joe Perry Project at Arcada Theater
Arcada Theater St. Charles, IL
Apr 26
The Joe Perry Project
The Joe Perry Project at The Novo By Microsoft
The Novo By Microsoft Los Angeles, CA

We recommend following The Joe Perry Project on social media and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out The Joe Perry Project's Zumic artist page.

