The Joe Perry Project Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Aerosmith guitarist performing on East Coast
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 14, 2022

Guitar legend Joe Perry has added concerts to his 2022 tour schedule with his group, The Joe Perry Project.

The Aerosmith guitarist will perform July 21 in New Hampshire and July 23 in New Jersey. Previously, he announced an opening slot for ZZ Top on July 22 in Boston. Joining Perry will be Gary Cherone on vocals, David Hull on bass, Joe Pet on drums, and Buck Johnson on keyboards.

Joe plans to rejoin his bandmates in Aerosmith in early September. The group canceled Vegas residency dates for the summer when Steven Tyler entered treatment for substance abuse earlier this year.

When do The Joe Perry Project 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 17. Presales for local venues / radio begin June 16. Tickets for the previously announced Boston are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Joe Perry Project All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 21
The Joe Perry Project
The Joe Perry Project at Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom Hampton, NH
Jul 22
ZZ Top and The Joe Perry Project
ZZ Top and The Joe Perry Project at Leader Bank Pavilion
Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA
Jul 23
The Joe Perry Project
The Joe Perry Project at The Theater at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
The Theater at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, NJ

We suggest you follow Joe Perry on social media and sign up for his email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media for the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out The Joe Perry Project's Zumic artist page.

