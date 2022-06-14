The Joe Perry Project Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Guitar legend Joe Perry has added concerts to his 2022 tour schedule with his group, The Joe Perry Project.

The Aerosmith guitarist will perform July 21 in New Hampshire and July 23 in New Jersey. Previously, he announced an opening slot for ZZ Top on July 22 in Boston. Joining Perry will be Gary Cherone on vocals, David Hull on bass, Joe Pet on drums, and Buck Johnson on keyboards.

Joe plans to rejoin his bandmates in Aerosmith in early September. The group canceled Vegas residency dates for the summer when Steven Tyler entered treatment for substance abuse earlier this year.

When do The Joe Perry Project 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 17. Presales for local venues / radio begin June 16. Tickets for the previously announced Boston are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

