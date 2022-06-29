The Joy Formidable Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale

Photo courtesy of the Artist

The Joy Formidable have announced 2022 tour dates for the fall months in conjunction with their new album, Into the Blue.

The newly planned shows are set at American venues coast to coast from September into November. The opening acts on select dates will be The Front Bottoms, Cuffed Up, and / or Mobley. The Welsh rockers also have a handful of festival performances lined up in the coming months. At this time, the band has over 40 events planned for 2022 so far.

When do The Joy Formidable 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Joy Formidable All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following The Joy Formidable on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out The Joy Formidable's Zumic artist page.