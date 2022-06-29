View all results for 'alt'
The Joy Formidable Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale

Headlining shows across America and festivals with The Front Bottoms, Cuffed Up, Mobley
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 29, 2022
Photo courtesy of the Artist

The Joy Formidable have announced 2022 tour dates for the fall months in conjunction with their new album, Into the Blue.

The newly planned shows are set at American venues coast to coast from September into November. The opening acts on select dates will be The Front Bottoms, Cuffed Up, and / or Mobley. The Welsh rockers also have a handful of festival performances lined up in the coming months. At this time, the band has over 40 events planned for 2022 so far.

When do The Joy Formidable 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Joy Formidable Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

The Joy Formidable All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 3
The Joy Formidable
The Joy Formidable at Empire Garage
Empire Garage Austin, TX
Sep 4
The Joy Formidable
The Joy Formidable at Tulips
Tulips Fort Worth, TX
Sep 6
The Joy Formidable
The Joy Formidable at recordBar
recordBar Kansas City, MO
Sep 7
The Joy Formidable
The Joy Formidable at Turf Club
Turf Club Saint Paul, MN
Sep 9
The Joy Formidable
The Joy Formidable at Cactus Club
Cactus Club Milwaukee, WI
Sep 11
The Joy Formidable
The Joy Formidable at Bowery Ballroom
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY
Sep 12
The Joy Formidable
The Joy Formidable at Union Stage
Union Stage Washington, DC
Sep 14
The Joy Formidable and The Front Bottoms
The Joy Formidable and The Front Bottoms at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall
Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall Wantagh, NY
Sep 15
The Joy Formidable and The Front Bottoms
The Joy Formidable and The Front Bottoms at Sherman Theater
Sherman Theater Stroudsburg, PA
Sep 16
to
Sep 18
Riot Fest
Riot Fest at Douglas Park
Douglas Park Chicago, IL
Sep 16
The Joy Formidable and The Front Bottoms
The Joy Formidable and The Front Bottoms at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Sep 18
The Joy Formidable and The Front Bottoms
The Joy Formidable and The Front Bottoms at GLC Live at 20 Monroe
GLC Live at 20 Monroe Grand Rapids, MI
Sep 20
The Joy Formidable and The Front Bottoms
The Joy Formidable and The Front Bottoms at Piere's
Piere's Fort Wayne, IN
Sep 21
The Joy Formidable and The Front Bottoms
The Joy Formidable and The Front Bottoms at The Signal
The Signal Chattanooga, TN
Sep 22
to
Sep 25
Louder Than Life Festival
Louder Than Life Festival at Freedom Hall At Kentucky State Fair
Freedom Hall At Kentucky State Fair Louisville, KY
Sep 22
The Joy Formidable and The Front Bottoms
The Joy Formidable and The Front Bottoms at The Hall
The Hall Little Rock, AR
Sep 23
to
Sep 25
Furnace Fest
Furnace Fest at Sloss Furnaces
Sloss Furnaces Birmingham, AL
Sep 26
The Joy Formidable, The Front Bottoms, and Mobley
The Joy Formidable, The Front Bottoms, and Mobley at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
Sep 27
The Joy Formidable, The Front Bottoms, and Mobley
The Joy Formidable, The Front Bottoms, and Mobley at The Union Event Center
The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 28
The Joy Formidable, The Front Bottoms, and Mobley
The Joy Formidable, The Front Bottoms, and Mobley at Knitting Factory Boise
Knitting Factory Boise Boise, ID
Sep 30
The Joy Formidable, The Front Bottoms, and Mobley
The Joy Formidable, The Front Bottoms, and Mobley at Knitting Factory Spokane
Knitting Factory Spokane Spokane, WA
Oct 1
The Joy Formidable, The Front Bottoms, and Mobley
The Joy Formidable, The Front Bottoms, and Mobley at Temple Theater - Tacoma
Temple Theater - Tacoma Tacoma, WA
Oct 3
The Joy Formidable, The Front Bottoms, and Mobley
The Joy Formidable, The Front Bottoms, and Mobley at Cargo
Cargo Reno, NV
Oct 4
The Joy Formidable, The Front Bottoms, and Mobley
The Joy Formidable, The Front Bottoms, and Mobley at The Catalyst
The Catalyst Santa Cruz, CA
Oct 7
The Joy Formidable, The Front Bottoms, and Mobley
The Joy Formidable, The Front Bottoms, and Mobley at Riverside Municipal Auditorium
Riverside Municipal Auditorium Riverside, CA
Oct 9
The Joy Formidable, The Front Bottoms, and Mobley
The Joy Formidable, The Front Bottoms, and Mobley at Majestic Ventura Theatre
Majestic Ventura Theatre Ventura, California
Oct 11
The Joy Formidable, The Front Bottoms, and Mobley
The Joy Formidable, The Front Bottoms, and Mobley at The Rialto Theatre
The Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ
Oct 17
The Joy Formidable, The Front Bottoms, and Mobley
The Joy Formidable, The Front Bottoms, and Mobley at House of Blues - New Orleans
House of Blues - New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Oct 18
The Joy Formidable, The Front Bottoms, and Mobley
The Joy Formidable, The Front Bottoms, and Mobley at Iron City
Iron City Birmingham, AL
Oct 19
The Joy Formidable, The Front Bottoms, and Mobley
The Joy Formidable, The Front Bottoms, and Mobley at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Oct 20
The Joy Formidable, The Front Bottoms, and Mobley
The Joy Formidable, The Front Bottoms, and Mobley at Rams Head Live!
Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD
Oct 21
The Joy Formidable and Cuffed Up
The Joy Formidable and Cuffed Up at The Hollow Bar + Kitchen
The Hollow Bar + Kitchen Albany, NY
Oct 22
The Joy Formidable and Cuffed Up
The Joy Formidable and Cuffed Up at Higher Ground
Higher Ground South Burlington, VT
Oct 25
The Joy Formidable and Cuffed Up
The Joy Formidable and Cuffed Up at Thunderbird Café & Music Hall
Thunderbird Café & Music Hall Pittsburgh, PA
Oct 27
The Joy Formidable and Cuffed Up
The Joy Formidable and Cuffed Up at Underground Arts
Underground Arts Philadelphia, PA
Oct 28
The Joy Formidable and Cuffed Up
The Joy Formidable and Cuffed Up at Sinclair Lori H
Sinclair Lori H Boston, MA
Oct 29
The Joy Formidable and Cuffed Up
The Joy Formidable and Cuffed Up at The Space Ballroom
The Space Ballroom Hamden, CT
Oct 31
The Joy Formidable and Cuffed Up
The Joy Formidable and Cuffed Up at The Hi-Fi
The Hi-Fi Indianapolis, IN
Nov 1
The Joy Formidable and Cuffed Up
The Joy Formidable and Cuffed Up at Blueberry Hill
Blueberry Hill St. Louis, MO
Nov 2
The Joy Formidable and Cuffed Up
The Joy Formidable and Cuffed Up at Waiting Room
Waiting Room Omaha, NE
Nov 6
The Joy Formidable and Cuffed Up
The Joy Formidable and Cuffed Up at The Crocodile Second Stage
The Crocodile Second Stage Seattle, WA
Nov 7
The Joy Formidable and Cuffed Up
The Joy Formidable and Cuffed Up at Mississippi Studios
Mississippi Studios Portland, OR
Nov 9
The Joy Formidable
The Joy Formidable at The Independent
The Independent San Francisco, CA
Nov 11
The Joy Formidable
The Joy Formidable at Pappy + Harriet's
Pappy + Harriet's Pioneertown, CA
Nov 12
The Joy Formidable
The Joy Formidable at Soda Bar
Soda Bar San Diego, CA
Nov 15
The Joy Formidable and Cuffed Up
The Joy Formidable and Cuffed Up at The Roxy Theatre
The Roxy Theatre West Hollywood, CA

We recommend following The Joy Formidable on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out The Joy Formidable's Zumic artist page.

