The Judds Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Legendary country duo The Judds, featuring Naomi Judd and daughter Wynonna Judd, have announced 2022 dates billed as The Final Tour. The last time they toured extensively was in 1991.

The newly planned concerts are set in September and October. Joining as the opening act on select dates will be Martina McBride and other performers who will be announced at a later date. The Judds plan to make stops in Michigan, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas, Mississippi, and Tennessee. According to a video shared on social media, The Judds will perform fan favorites for what may be their last live performances.

When do The Judds 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 15. Presales for VIP packages, fan club members, and Citi cardholders are currently underway. Martina McBride fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Judds fan club presale password is JUDDS22. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Judds All Tour Dates and Tickets

