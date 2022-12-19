View all results for 'alt'
The Judds Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

'Final Tour' continues across America
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published December 19, 2022

This week, The Judds announced the opening acts for their 2023 The Final Tour.

In a tragic turn of events, Naomi Judd committed suicide earlier this year at the age of 76 as The Judds were scheduled to receive awards and begin a big tour. In a courageous move, daughter Wynonna decided to continue performing, and these shows are "in celebration of [her] life and legacy."

Joining The Judds on select dates will be an impressive group of artists including Martina McBride, Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Tanya Tucker, and Little Big Town. The concerts are scheduled for January and February, with additional acts currently listed.

The Judds Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

The Judds All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 26
The Judds, Ashley McBryde, and Martina McBride
The Judds, Ashley McBryde, and Martina McBride at Giant Center
Giant Center Hershey, PA
Jan 28
The Judds, Ashley McBryde, and Martina McBride
The Judds, Ashley McBryde, and Martina McBride at Total Mortgage Arena
Total Mortgage Arena Bridgeport, CT
Jan 29
The Judds, Ashley McBryde, and Martina McBride
The Judds, Ashley McBryde, and Martina McBride at DCU Center
DCU Center Worcester, MA
Feb 2
The Judds, Martina McBride, and Kelsea Ballerini
The Judds, Martina McBride, and Kelsea Ballerini at BOK Center
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
Feb 3
The Judds, Martina McBride, and Kelsea Ballerini
The Judds, Martina McBride, and Kelsea Ballerini at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Feb 4
The Judds, Martina McBride, and Kelsea Ballerini
The Judds, Martina McBride, and Kelsea Ballerini at Chaifetz Arena
Chaifetz Arena Saint Louis, MO
Feb 9
The Judds, Martina McBride, and Little Big Town
The Judds, Martina McBride, and Little Big Town at CHI Health Center
CHI Health Center Omaha, NE
Feb 10
The Judds, Martina McBride, and Little Big Town
The Judds, Martina McBride, and Little Big Town at The Vibrant Arena at The MARK (formerly Mark of Quad Cities, TaxSlayer Center, iWireless Center)
The Vibrant Arena at The MARK (formerly Mark of Quad Cities, TaxSlayer Center, iWireless Center) Moline, IL
Feb 11
The Judds, Martina McBride, and Little Big Town
The Judds, Martina McBride, and Little Big Town at Wright State University Nutter Center
Wright State University Nutter Center Dayton, OH
Feb 16
The Judds, Martina McBride, and Tanya Tucker
The Judds, Martina McBride, and Tanya Tucker at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, SC
Feb 17
The Judds, Martina McBride, and Tanya Tucker
The Judds, Martina McBride, and Tanya Tucker at EagleBank Arena
EagleBank Arena Fairfax, VA
Feb 18
The Judds, Martina McBride, and Tanya Tucker
The Judds, Martina McBride, and Tanya Tucker at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston
Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston Charleston, WV
Feb 23
The Judds, Martina McBride, and Brandi Carlile
The Judds, Martina McBride, and Brandi Carlile at Enmarket Arena
Enmarket Arena Savannah, GA
Feb 24
The Judds, Martina McBride, and Brandi Carlile
The Judds, Martina McBride, and Brandi Carlile at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Feb 25
The Judds, Martina McBride, and Brandi Carlile
The Judds, Martina McBride, and Brandi Carlile at Seminole Hard Rock
Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, FL
When do The Judds 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Judds fan club presale password is JUDDS23. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For more, check out The Judds Zumic artist page.

For more, check out The Judds Zumic artist page.

