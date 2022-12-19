The Judds Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

This week, The Judds announced the opening acts for their 2023 The Final Tour.

In a tragic turn of events, Naomi Judd committed suicide earlier this year at the age of 76 as The Judds were scheduled to receive awards and begin a big tour. In a courageous move, daughter Wynonna decided to continue performing, and these shows are "in celebration of [her] life and legacy."

Joining The Judds on select dates will be an impressive group of artists including Martina McBride, Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Tanya Tucker, and Little Big Town. The concerts are scheduled for January and February, with additional acts currently listed.

The Judds All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do The Judds 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Judds fan club presale password is JUDDS23. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

