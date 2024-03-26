View all results for 'alt'
Tickets

The Kid LAROI Extends 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

40+ shows in Europe and North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 26, 2024

Australian rapper-singer-songwriter The Kid LAROI added 2024 tour dates with opening acts Glaive and Chase Shakur.

In conjunction with The Kid LAROI's recent album, The First Time, new concerts are planned at major venues across North America from May into July. These American concerts are in addition to a previously announced European tour in April with Sam Tompkins.

When do The Kid LAROI 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 29. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers. Artist, Ticketmaster, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Kid LAROI Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

The Kid LAROI All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 4
The Kid LAROI and Sam Tompkins at Annexet
Annexet Stockholm, Stockholms län, Sweden
Apr 5
The Kid LAROI and Sam Tompkins at Sentrum Scene
Sentrum Scene Oslo, Norway
Apr 7
The Kid LAROI and Sam Tompkins at Forum Copenhagen
Forum Copenhagen Copenhagen, Denmark
Apr 9
The Kid LAROI and Sam Tompkins at Progresja Music Zone
Progresja Music Zone Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Apr 11
The Kid LAROI and Sam Tompkins at AFAS Live
AFAS Live Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Apr 14
The Kid LAROI and Sam Tompkins at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Apr 16
The Kid LAROI and Sam Tompkins at Alexandra Palace
Alexandra Palace London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 17
The Kid LAROI and Sam Tompkins at O2 Apollo Manchester
O2 Apollo Manchester Manchester, United Kingdom
Apr 19
The Kid LAROI and Sam Tompkins at Coca-Cola Arena
Coca-Cola Arena Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Apr 22
The Kid LAROI and Sam Tompkins at Verti Music Hall
Verti Music Hall Berlin, Germany
Apr 24
The Kid LAROI and Sam Tompkins at Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Mitsubishi Electric Halle Düsseldorf, Germany
Apr 25
The Kid LAROI and Sam Tompkins at adidas arena
adidas arena Paris, IDF, France
Apr 27
The Kid LAROI and Sam Tompkins at Fabrique
Fabrique Milano, Lombardia, Italy
May 18
The Kid LAROI, Glaive, and Chase Shakur at UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre Vancouver, BC, Canada
May 22
The Kid LAROI, Glaive, and Chase Shakur at Showbox SoDo
Showbox SoDo Seattle, WA
May 24
to
May 26
BottleRock Festival at Napa Valley Expo
Napa Valley Expo Napa, CA
May 26
The Kid LAROI, Glaive, and Chase Shakur at Soma
Soma San Diego, CA
May 28
The Kid LAROI, Glaive, and Chase Shakur at LA Memorial Coliseum
LA Memorial Coliseum Los Angeles, CA
May 29
The Kid LAROI, Glaive, and Chase Shakur at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
May 31
The Kid LAROI, Glaive, and Chase Shakur at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Jun 2
The Kid LAROI, Glaive, and Chase Shakur at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Jun 3
The Kid LAROI, Glaive, and Chase Shakur at The Criterion
The Criterion Oklahoma City, OK
Jun 4
The Kid LAROI, Glaive, and Chase Shakur at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Jun 7
The Kid LAROI, Glaive, and Chase Shakur at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Jun 9
The Kid LAROI, Glaive, and Chase Shakur at Yuengling Center
Yuengling Center Tampa, FL
Jun 11
The Kid LAROI, Glaive, and Chase Shakur at The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater
The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater Miami Beach, FL
Jun 13
The Kid LAROI, Glaive, and Chase Shakur at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC
Jun 15
The Kid LAROI, Glaive, and Chase Shakur at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington, DC
Jun 16
The Kid LAROI, Glaive, and Chase Shakur at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Jun 17
The Kid LAROI, Glaive, and Chase Shakur at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Jun 20
The Kid LAROI, Glaive, and Chase Shakur at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Jun 22
The Kid LAROI, Glaive, and Chase Shakur at Place Bell
Place Bell Laval, QC, Canada
Jun 23
The Kid LAROI, Glaive, and Chase Shakur at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 25
The Kid LAROI, Glaive, and Chase Shakur at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Jun 26
The Kid LAROI, Glaive, and Chase Shakur at Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Nashville Municipal Auditorium Nashville, TN
Jun 28
The Kid LAROI, Glaive, and Chase Shakur at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jul 1
The Kid LAROI, Glaive, and Chase Shakur at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Jul 2
The Kid LAROI, Glaive, and Chase Shakur at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Jul 3
The Kid LAROI, Glaive, and Chase Shakur at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Jul 5
The Kid LAROI, Glaive, and Chase Shakur at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Jul 6
The Kid LAROI, Glaive, and Chase Shakur at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Jul 7
The Kid LAROI, Glaive, and Chase Shakur at Vibrant Music Hall
Vibrant Music Hall Waukee, IA
Jul 9
The Kid LAROI, Glaive, and Chase Shakur at The Factory
The Factory St. Louis, MO
Jul 10
The Kid LAROI, Glaive, and Chase Shakur at Steelhouse Omaha
Steelhouse Omaha Omaha, NE
Sep 7
The Kid LAROI, Lil Wayne, and Jessie Murph at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Germania Insurance Amphitheater Del Valle, TX

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Kid LAROI on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out The Kid LAROI's Zumic artist page.

