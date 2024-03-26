The Kid LAROI Extends 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Australian rapper-singer-songwriter The Kid LAROI added 2024 tour dates with opening acts Glaive and Chase Shakur.
In conjunction with The Kid LAROI's recent album, The First Time, new concerts are planned at major venues across North America from May into July. These American concerts are in addition to a previously announced European tour in April with Sam Tompkins.
When do The Kid LAROI 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 29. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers. Artist, Ticketmaster, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
The Kid LAROI Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Jun 17
Radio City Music Hall
New York, NY
The Kid LAROI All Tour Dates and Tickets
Apr 4
Annexet
Stockholm, Stockholms län, Sweden
Apr 5
Sentrum Scene
Oslo, Norway
Apr 7
Forum Copenhagen
Copenhagen, Denmark
Apr 9
Progresja Music Zone
Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Apr 11
AFAS Live
Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Apr 14
3Arena
Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Apr 16
Alexandra Palace
London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 17
O2 Apollo Manchester
Manchester, United Kingdom
Apr 19
Coca-Cola Arena
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Apr 22
Verti Music Hall
Berlin, Germany
Apr 24
Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Düsseldorf, Germany
Apr 25
adidas arena
Paris, IDF, France
Apr 27
Fabrique
Milano, Lombardia, Italy
May 18
UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Vancouver, BC, Canada
May 24
to
May 26
Napa Valley Expo
Napa, CA
May 28
LA Memorial Coliseum
Los Angeles, CA
May 29
Arizona Financial Theatre
Phoenix, AZ
May 31
Fillmore Auditorium
Denver, CO
Jun 2
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Irving, TX
Jun 3
The Criterion
Oklahoma City, OK
Jun 4
713 Music Hall
Houston, TX
Jun 7
Coca-Cola Roxy
Atlanta, GA
Jun 9
Yuengling Center
Tampa, FL
Jun 11
The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater
Miami Beach, FL
Jun 13
Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Charlotte, NC
Jun 15
The Anthem
Washington, DC
Jun 16
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
Boston, MA
Jun 17
Radio City Music Hall
New York, NY
Jun 20
The Met - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Jun 22
Place Bell
Laval, QC, Canada
Jun 23
History - Toronto
Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 25
Aragon Ballroom
Chicago, IL
Jun 26
Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Jun 28
Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Jul 2
Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
Indianapolis, IN
Jul 3
The Fillmore - Detroit
Detroit, MI
Jul 6
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
Milwaukee, WI
Jul 7
Vibrant Music Hall
Waukee, IA
Jul 9
The Factory
St. Louis, MO
Jul 10
Steelhouse Omaha
Omaha, NE
Sep 7
Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Del Valle, TX
For the most up-to-date information, follow The Kid LAROI on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out The Kid LAROI's Zumic artist page.