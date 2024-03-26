The Kid LAROI Extends 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Australian rapper-singer-songwriter The Kid LAROI added 2024 tour dates with opening acts Glaive and Chase Shakur.

In conjunction with The Kid LAROI's recent album, The First Time, new concerts are planned at major venues across North America from May into July. These American concerts are in addition to a previously announced European tour in April with Sam Tompkins.

When do The Kid LAROI 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 29. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers. Artist, Ticketmaster, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Kid LAROI All Tour Dates and Tickets

