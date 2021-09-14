The Kid LAROI Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The Kid LAROI is poised to take the world by storm. After a recently sold-out NYC performance and appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards, he has announced 2022 tour dates billed as End Of The World.
The newly planned shows are scheduled to begin in North America from January into March. LAROI will then travel overseas for performances in Europe from late March into April. The Australian pop / rap artist will wind down the tour with shows from May into June in his home country. The Kid LAROI will also make an appearance at this year's Rolling Loud festival in California.
When do The Kid LAROI 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as September 17. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and fan club members. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is BUZZ, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in. With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
Dec 10
to
Dec 12
Nos Events Center
San Bernardino, CA
Jan 29
Arizona Federal Theatre
Phoenix, AZ
Feb 1
The Novo By Microsoft
Los Angeles, CA
Feb 3
Warfield
San Francisco, CA
Feb 7
The Complex
Salt Lake City, UT
Feb 8
The Mission Ballroom
Denver, CO
Feb 11
Bayou Music Center
Houston, TX
Feb 12
The Factory in Deep Ellum
Dallas, TX
Feb 15
Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
Kansas City, MO
Feb 16
Fillmore Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN
Feb 17
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
Milwaukee, WI
Feb 19
Aragon Ballroom
Chicago, IL
Feb 21
The Fillmore - Detroit
Detroit, MI
Feb 23
History
Toronto, ON, Canada
Feb 24
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
Montréal, QC, Canada
Feb 27
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
New York, NY
Mar 1
House of Blues Boston
Boston, MA
Mar 2
The Fillmore - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Mar 4
EXPRESS LIVE!
Columbus, OH
Mar 6
Echostage
Washington, D.C.
Mar 8
The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater
Miami Beach, FL
Mar 9
House Of Blues - Orlando
Lake Buena Vista, FL
Mar 10
Coca-Cola Roxy
Atlanta, GA
Mar 31
Sentrum Scene
Oslo kommune, Oslo, Norway
Apr 2
Fryshuset
Stockholm, Stockholms län, Sweden
Apr 4
Columbia Halle
Berlin, Germany
Apr 5
Stadthalle
Offenbach am Main, HE, Germany
Apr 6
Muffathalle
München, BY, Germany
Apr 8
Fabrique
Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Apr 10
X-tra Club And Hotel
Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Apr 11
E-Werk
Köln, NRW, Germany
Apr 13
Rockhal
Esch-sur-Alzette, District de Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Apr 14
Elysee Montmartre
Paris, France
Apr 16
Melkweg
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Apr 17
013
Tilburg, NB, Netherlands
Apr 18
La Madeleine
Bruxelles, Belgium
Apr 20
O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Apr 22
O2 Academy Brixton
London, United Kingdom
Apr 23
O2 Academy Birmingham
West Midlands, United Kingdom
Apr 27
O2 Academy Glasgow
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 28
The Olympia Theatre
Dublin, Leinster, Ireland
May 26
Qudos Bank Arena
Sydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia
May 30
RAC Arena
Perth, WA, Australia
Jun 1
Adelaide Entertainment Centre
Hindmarsh, SA, Australia
Jun 3
Rod Laver Arena
Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Jun 6
Riverstage
Brisbane City, QLD, Australia
Jun 10
TSB Bank Arena
Wellington, New Zealand
Jun 11
Spark Arena
Auckland, NZ, New Zealand
We recommend following The Kid LAROI on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
For more, check out The Kid LAROI's Zumic artist page.