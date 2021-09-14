View all results for 'alt'
The Kid LAROI Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining 'End Of The World' tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 14, 2021

The Kid LAROI is poised to take the world by storm. After a recently sold-out NYC performance and appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards, he has announced 2022 tour dates billed as End Of The World.

The newly planned shows are scheduled to begin in North America from January into March. LAROI will then travel overseas for performances in Europe from late March into April. The Australian pop / rap artist will wind down the tour with shows from May into June in his home country. The Kid LAROI will also make an appearance at this year's Rolling Loud festival in California.

When do The Kid LAROI 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 17. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and fan club members. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is BUZZ, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in. With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Feb 27
The Kid LAROI
The Kid LAROI at Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY

Dec 10
to
Dec 12
Rolling Loud Music Festival
Rolling Loud Music Festival at Nos Events Center
Nos Events Center San Bernardino, CA
Jan 29
The Kid LAROI
The Kid LAROI at Arizona Federal Theatre
Arizona Federal Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Feb 1
The Kid LAROI
The Kid LAROI at The Novo By Microsoft
The Novo By Microsoft Los Angeles, CA
Feb 3
The Kid LAROI
The Kid LAROI at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
Feb 5
The Kid LAROI
The Kid LAROI at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Feb 7
The Kid LAROI
The Kid LAROI at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Feb 8
The Kid LAROI
The Kid LAROI at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Feb 10
The Kid LAROI
The Kid LAROI at Stubbs BBQ
Stubbs BBQ Austin, TX
Feb 11
The Kid LAROI
The Kid LAROI at Bayou Music Center
Bayou Music Center Houston, TX
Feb 12
The Kid LAROI
The Kid LAROI at The Factory in Deep Ellum
The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Feb 15
The Kid LAROI
The Kid LAROI at Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland Kansas City, MO
Feb 16
The Kid LAROI
The Kid LAROI at Fillmore Minneapolis
Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Feb 17
The Kid LAROI
The Kid LAROI at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Feb 19
The Kid LAROI
The Kid LAROI at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Feb 21
The Kid LAROI
The Kid LAROI at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Feb 23
The Kid LAROI
The Kid LAROI at History
History Toronto, ON, Canada
Feb 24
The Kid LAROI
The Kid LAROI at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, QC, Canada
Feb 27
The Kid LAROI
The Kid LAROI at Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY
Mar 1
The Kid LAROI
The Kid LAROI at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Mar 2
The Kid LAROI
The Kid LAROI at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Mar 4
The Kid LAROI
The Kid LAROI at EXPRESS LIVE!
EXPRESS LIVE! Columbus, OH
Mar 5
The Kid LAROI
The Kid LAROI at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Mar 6
The Kid LAROI
The Kid LAROI at Echostage
Echostage Washington, D.C.
Mar 8
The Kid LAROI
The Kid LAROI at The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater
The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater Miami Beach, FL
Mar 9
The Kid LAROI
The Kid LAROI at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Mar 10
The Kid LAROI
The Kid LAROI at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Mar 28
The Kid LAROI
The Kid LAROI at Vega
Vega København, Denmark
Mar 31
The Kid LAROI
The Kid LAROI at Sentrum Scene
Sentrum Scene Oslo kommune, Oslo, Norway
Apr 2
The Kid LAROI
The Kid LAROI at Fryshuset
Fryshuset Stockholm, Stockholms län, Sweden
Apr 4
The Kid LAROI
The Kid LAROI at Columbia Halle
Columbia Halle Berlin, Germany
Apr 5
The Kid LAROI
The Kid LAROI at Stadthalle
Stadthalle Offenbach am Main, HE, Germany
Apr 6
The Kid LAROI
The Kid LAROI at Muffathalle
Muffathalle München, BY, Germany
Apr 8
The Kid LAROI
The Kid LAROI at Fabrique
Fabrique Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Apr 10
The Kid LAROI
The Kid LAROI at X-tra Club And Hotel
X-tra Club And Hotel Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Apr 11
The Kid LAROI
The Kid LAROI at E-Werk
E-Werk Köln, NRW, Germany
Apr 13
The Kid LAROI
The Kid LAROI at Rockhal
Rockhal Esch-sur-Alzette, District de Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Apr 14
The Kid LAROI
The Kid LAROI at Elysee Montmartre
Elysee Montmartre Paris, France
Apr 16
The Kid LAROI
The Kid LAROI at Melkweg
Melkweg Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Apr 17
The Kid LAROI
The Kid LAROI at 013
013 Tilburg, NB, Netherlands
Apr 18
The Kid LAROI
The Kid LAROI at La Madeleine
La Madeleine Bruxelles, Belgium
Apr 20
The Kid LAROI
The Kid LAROI at O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Apr 22
The Kid LAROI
The Kid LAROI at O2 Academy Brixton
O2 Academy Brixton London, United Kingdom
Apr 23
The Kid LAROI
The Kid LAROI at O2 Academy Birmingham
O2 Academy Birmingham West Midlands, United Kingdom
Apr 27
The Kid LAROI
The Kid LAROI at O2 Academy Glasgow
O2 Academy Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 28
The Kid LAROI
The Kid LAROI at The Olympia Theatre
The Olympia Theatre Dublin, Leinster, Ireland
May 26
The Kid LAROI
The Kid LAROI at Qudos Bank Arena
Qudos Bank Arena Sydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia
May 30
The Kid LAROI
The Kid LAROI at RAC Arena
RAC Arena Perth, WA, Australia
Jun 1
The Kid LAROI
The Kid LAROI at Adelaide Entertainment Centre
Adelaide Entertainment Centre Hindmarsh, SA, Australia
Jun 3
The Kid LAROI
The Kid LAROI at Rod Laver Arena
Rod Laver Arena Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Jun 6
The Kid LAROI
The Kid LAROI at Riverstage
Riverstage Brisbane City, QLD, Australia
Jun 10
The Kid LAROI
The Kid LAROI at TSB Bank Arena
TSB Bank Arena Wellington, New Zealand
Jun 11
The Kid LAROI
The Kid LAROI at Spark Arena
Spark Arena Auckland, NZ, New Zealand

We recommend following The Kid LAROI on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out The Kid LAROI's Zumic artist page.

