The Kid LAROI Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The Kid LAROI is poised to take the world by storm. After a recently sold-out NYC performance and appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards, he has announced 2022 tour dates billed as End Of The World.

The newly planned shows are scheduled to begin in North America from January into March. LAROI will then travel overseas for performances in Europe from late March into April. The Australian pop / rap artist will wind down the tour with shows from May into June in his home country. The Kid LAROI will also make an appearance at this year's Rolling Loud festival in California.

When do The Kid LAROI 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 17. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and fan club members. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is BUZZ, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in. With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

The Kid LAROI All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following The Kid LAROI on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out The Kid LAROI's Zumic artist page.