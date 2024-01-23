View all results for 'alt'
Tickets

The Killers Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows and Las Vegas residency
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 23, 2024

The Killers will be doing a hometown residency this year.

This week, the group added eight Las Vegas concerts at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in August. For these new dates, The Killers plan to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their breakthrough debut album, Hot Fuss.

Rounding out the group's 2024 calendar, The Killers will be performing at the Boston Calling festival in May, followed by a tour through Ireland and the UK in June and July.

When do The Killers 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 27. Presales for fan club members and Citi cardmembers begin January 24. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Killers All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 24
to
May 26
Boston Calling 2024 at Harvard University Athletics Complex
Harvard University Athletics Complex Boston, MA
Jun 12
The Killers and Travis at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Jun 14
The Killers and Travis at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Jun 15
The Killers and Travis at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Jun 18
The Killers and Travis at Co-op Live Arena
Co-op Live Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 19
The Killers and Travis at Co-op Live Arena
Co-op Live Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 21
The Killers and Travis at Co-op Live Arena
Co-op Live Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 22
The Killers and Travis at Co-op Live Arena
Co-op Live Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 25
The Killers and Travis at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 26
The Killers and Travis at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 27
The Killers and Travis at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jul 4
The Killers and Travis at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 5
The Killers and Travis at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 7
The Killers and Travis at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 8
The Killers and Travis at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 10
The Killers and Travis at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 11
The Killers and Travis at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Aug 14
The Killers at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Aug 16
The Killers at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Aug 17
The Killers at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Aug 21
The Killers at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Aug 23
The Killers at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Aug 24
The Killers at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Aug 28
The Killers at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Aug 30
The Killers at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Killers on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For music, news, and more, check out The Killers' Zumic artist page.

artists
The Killers
genres
Alt Rock Rock
