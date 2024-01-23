The Killers Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The Killers will be doing a hometown residency this year.

This week, the group added eight Las Vegas concerts at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in August. For these new dates, The Killers plan to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their breakthrough debut album, Hot Fuss.

Rounding out the group's 2024 calendar, The Killers will be performing at the Boston Calling festival in May, followed by a tour through Ireland and the UK in June and July.

When do The Killers 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 27. Presales for fan club members and Citi cardmembers begin January 24. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Killers All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Killers on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For music, news, and more, check out The Killers' Zumic artist page.