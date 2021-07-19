The Killers Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Killers fans looking forward to singing along with hit songs like "Mr. Brightside" and "Somebody Told Me" won't have to wait much longer. This week, the band revealed tour dates for North America in conjunction with their last album, Imploding The Mirage.
The newly announced concerts are planned at large-scale venues coast-to-coast from August into October of 2022. The opening act for these new dates will be Johnny Marr, best known as the guitarist of The Smiths as well as his session work and collaborations with the likes of Modest Mouse. In 2019, Marr joined The Killers on stage at Glastonbury for a memorable encore of "This Charming Man" and "Mr. Brightside."
Originally scheduled for North & South America and Australia in 2020, those shows were postponed due to the pandemic and delayed to ensure everyone's health and safety. The Killers will get back on the road next May in Europe, after just a couple of festival appearances lined up for this year.
When do The Killers 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 23. Presales for VIP and fan club members begin July 21. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
The Killers Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Sep 30
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Oct 1
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
The Killers All Tour Dates and Tickets
Sep 23
to
Sep 26
The Woodlands of Dover International Speedway
Dover, DE
Oct 1
to
Oct 3
M.B. Miller County Pier
Panama City Beach, FL
May 24
Keepmoat Stadium Doncaster
Doncaster, England, United Kingdom
May 26
Ashton Gate
Bristol, England, United Kingdom
May 28
Ricoh Coventry Stadium
Coventry, England, United Kingdom
May 30
St Marys Stadium Southampton
Southampton, England, United Kingdom
Jun 1
Riverside Stadium
Middlesbrough, England, United Kingdom
Jun 3
Emirates Stadium
London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 4
Emirates Stadium
London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 6
Falkirk Stadium
Falkirk, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 7
Falkirk Stadium
Falkirk, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 9
Carrow Road Stadium
Norwich, England, United Kingdom
Jun 11
Emirates Old Trafford
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 14
Malahide Castle
Malahide, County Dublin, Ireland
Jun 15
Malahide Castle
Malahide, County Dublin, Ireland
Jun 17
to
Jun 19
Scheeßel, Germany
Germany
Jun 17
to
Jun 19
Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany
Neuhausen ob Eck, BW, Germany
Jun 20
to
Jun 22
Jarun Lake
Zagreb, Croatia
Jul 5
LA SEINE MUSICALE - GRANDE SEINE
Boulogne-Billancourt, Île-de-France, France
Jul 6
to
Jul 9
IFEMA Feria de Madrid
Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Jul 13
to
Jul 16
Dolni Vitkovice Dnes
Ostrava, Moravskoslezský kraj, Czechia
Aug 19
Rogers Arena
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 20
Climate Pledge Arena
Seattle, WA
Aug 23
Chase Center
San Francisco, CA
Aug 24
Pechanga Arena - San Diego
San Diego, CA
Aug 26
T-Mobile Arena
Las Vegas, NV
Aug 27
Banc of California Stadium
Los Angeles, CA
Aug 30
Vivint Arena
Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 8
Toyota Center - TX
Houston, TX
Sep 9
Moody Center ATX
Austin, TX
Sep 10
Dickies Arena
Fort Worth, TX
Sep 16
State Farm Arena
Atlanta, GA
Sep 17
Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN
Sep 18
Chaifetz Arena
Saint Louis, MO
Sep 20
Xcel Energy Center
Saint Paul, MN
Sep 21
United Center
Chicago, IL
Sep 23
Scotiabank Arena
Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 24
Centre Bell
Montréal, QC, Canada
Sep 25
Turning Stone Resort & Casino - Events Center
Verona, NY
Sep 29
Capital One Arena
Washington, DC
Sep 30
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Oct 1
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Oct 4
Bryce Jordan Center
University Park, PA
Oct 6
Petersen Events Center
Pittsburgh, PA
Oct 7
Wolstein Center at CSU
Cleveland, OH
Oct 8
Little Caesars Arena
Detroit, MI
We recommend following The Killers on social media and signing up for their email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
In related news, the band also announced plans to release a new album on August 13 titled Pressure Machine. Check out a YouTube trailer for the upcoming LP. For music, news, and more, check out The Killers' Zumic artist page.