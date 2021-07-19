The Killers Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Killers fans looking forward to singing along with hit songs like "Mr. Brightside" and "Somebody Told Me" won't have to wait much longer. This week, the band revealed tour dates for North America in conjunction with their last album, Imploding The Mirage.

The newly announced concerts are planned at large-scale venues coast-to-coast from August into October of 2022. The opening act for these new dates will be Johnny Marr, best known as the guitarist of The Smiths as well as his session work and collaborations with the likes of Modest Mouse. In 2019, Marr joined The Killers on stage at Glastonbury for a memorable encore of "This Charming Man" and "Mr. Brightside."

Originally scheduled for North & South America and Australia in 2020, those shows were postponed due to the pandemic and delayed to ensure everyone's health and safety. The Killers will get back on the road next May in Europe, after just a couple of festival appearances lined up for this year.

When do The Killers 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 23. Presales for VIP and fan club members begin July 21. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Killers All Tour Dates and Tickets

In related news, the band also announced plans to release a new album on August 13 titled Pressure Machine. Check out a YouTube trailer for the upcoming LP. For music, news, and more, check out The Killers' Zumic artist page.