The Killers Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Imploding The Mirage' tour with Johnny Marr
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 19, 2021

Killers fans looking forward to singing along with hit songs like "Mr. Brightside" and "Somebody Told Me" won't have to wait much longer. This week, the band revealed tour dates for North America in conjunction with their last album, Imploding The Mirage.

The newly announced concerts are planned at large-scale venues coast-to-coast from August into October of 2022. The opening act for these new dates will be Johnny Marr, best known as the guitarist of The Smiths as well as his session work and collaborations with the likes of Modest Mouse. In 2019, Marr joined The Killers on stage at Glastonbury for a memorable encore of "This Charming Man" and "Mr. Brightside."

Originally scheduled for North & South America and Australia in 2020, those shows were postponed due to the pandemic and delayed to ensure everyone's health and safety. The Killers will get back on the road next May in Europe, after just a couple of festival appearances lined up for this year.

When do The Killers 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 23. Presales for VIP and fan club members begin July 21. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Killers Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

The Killers All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 23
to
Sep 26
Firefly Music Festival
Firefly Music Festival at The Woodlands of Dover International Speedway
The Woodlands of Dover International Speedway Dover, DE
Oct 1
to
Oct 3
SandJam
SandJam at M.B. Miller County Pier
M.B. Miller County Pier Panama City Beach, FL
May 24
The Killers and Blossoms
The Killers and Blossoms at Keepmoat Stadium Doncaster
Keepmoat Stadium Doncaster Doncaster, England, United Kingdom
May 26
The Killers
The Killers at Ashton Gate
Ashton Gate Bristol, England, United Kingdom
May 28
The Killers and Manic Street Preachers
The Killers and Manic Street Preachers at Ricoh Coventry Stadium
Ricoh Coventry Stadium Coventry, England, United Kingdom
May 30
The Killers and Blossoms
The Killers and Blossoms at St Marys Stadium Southampton
St Marys Stadium Southampton Southampton, England, United Kingdom
Jun 1
The Killers and Manic Street Preachers
The Killers and Manic Street Preachers at Riverside Stadium
Riverside Stadium Middlesbrough, England, United Kingdom
Jun 3
The Killers and Sam Fender
The Killers and Sam Fender at Emirates Stadium
Emirates Stadium London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 4
The Killers and Sam Fender
The Killers and Sam Fender at Emirates Stadium
Emirates Stadium London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 6
The Killers
The Killers at Falkirk Stadium
Falkirk Stadium Falkirk, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 7
The Killers
The Killers at Falkirk Stadium
Falkirk Stadium Falkirk, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 9
The Killers and Blossoms
The Killers and Blossoms at Carrow Road Stadium
Carrow Road Stadium Norwich, England, United Kingdom
Jun 11
The Killers and Blossoms
The Killers and Blossoms at Emirates Old Trafford
Emirates Old Trafford Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 14
The Killers and Sam Fender
The Killers and Sam Fender at Malahide Castle
Malahide Castle Malahide, County Dublin, Ireland
Jun 15
The Killers and Sam Fender
The Killers and Sam Fender at Malahide Castle
Malahide Castle Malahide, County Dublin, Ireland
Jun 17
to
Jun 19
Hurricane Festival
Hurricane Festival at Scheeßel, Germany
Scheeßel, Germany Germany
Jun 17
to
Jun 19
Southside Festival
Southside Festival at Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany
Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany Neuhausen ob Eck, BW, Germany
Jun 20
to
Jun 22
INmusic Festival
INmusic Festival at Jarun Lake
Jarun Lake Zagreb, Croatia
Jul 5
The Killers
The Killers at LA SEINE MUSICALE - GRANDE SEINE
LA SEINE MUSICALE - GRANDE SEINE Boulogne-Billancourt, Île-de-France, France
Jul 6
to
Jul 9
Mad Cool Festival
Mad Cool Festival at IFEMA Feria de Madrid
IFEMA Feria de Madrid Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Jul 13
to
Jul 16
Colours of Ostrava
Colours of Ostrava at Dolni Vitkovice Dnes
Dolni Vitkovice Dnes Ostrava, Moravskoslezský kraj, Czechia
Aug 19
The Killers and Johnny Marr
The Killers and Johnny Marr at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 20
The Killers and Johnny Marr
The Killers and Johnny Marr at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Aug 21
The Killers and Johnny Marr
The Killers and Johnny Marr at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Aug 23
The Killers and Johnny Marr
The Killers and Johnny Marr at Chase Center
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Aug 24
The Killers and Johnny Marr
The Killers and Johnny Marr at Pechanga Arena - San Diego
Pechanga Arena - San Diego San Diego, CA
Aug 26
The Killers and Johnny Marr
The Killers and Johnny Marr at T-Mobile Arena
T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV
Aug 27
The Killers and Johnny Marr
The Killers and Johnny Marr at Banc of California Stadium
Banc of California Stadium Los Angeles, CA
Aug 30
The Killers and Johnny Marr
The Killers and Johnny Marr at Vivint Arena
Vivint Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Aug 31
The Killers and Johnny Marr
The Killers and Johnny Marr at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Sep 8
The Killers and Johnny Marr
The Killers and Johnny Marr at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Sep 9
The Killers and Johnny Marr
The Killers and Johnny Marr at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Sep 10
The Killers and Johnny Marr
The Killers and Johnny Marr at Dickies Arena
Dickies Arena Fort Worth, TX
Sep 13
The Killers and Johnny Marr
The Killers and Johnny Marr at FTX Arena
FTX Arena Miami, FL
Sep 14
The Killers and Johnny Marr
The Killers and Johnny Marr at Amway Center
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Sep 16
The Killers and Johnny Marr
The Killers and Johnny Marr at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Sep 17
The Killers and Johnny Marr
The Killers and Johnny Marr at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Sep 18
The Killers and Johnny Marr
The Killers and Johnny Marr at Chaifetz Arena
Chaifetz Arena Saint Louis, MO
Sep 20
The Killers and Johnny Marr
The Killers and Johnny Marr at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Sep 21
The Killers and Johnny Marr
The Killers and Johnny Marr at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Sep 23
The Killers and Johnny Marr
The Killers and Johnny Marr at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 24
The Killers and Johnny Marr
The Killers and Johnny Marr at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Sep 25
The Killers and Johnny Marr
The Killers and Johnny Marr at Turning Stone Resort & Casino - Events Center
Turning Stone Resort & Casino - Events Center Verona, NY
Sep 29
The Killers and Johnny Marr
The Killers and Johnny Marr at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Sep 30
The Killers and Johnny Marr
The Killers and Johnny Marr at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Oct 1
The Killers and Johnny Marr
The Killers and Johnny Marr at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Oct 3
The Killers and Johnny Marr
The Killers and Johnny Marr at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Oct 4
The Killers and Johnny Marr
The Killers and Johnny Marr at Bryce Jordan Center
Bryce Jordan Center University Park, PA
Oct 6
The Killers and Johnny Marr
The Killers and Johnny Marr at Petersen Events Center
Petersen Events Center Pittsburgh, PA
Oct 7
The Killers and Johnny Marr
The Killers and Johnny Marr at Wolstein Center at CSU
Wolstein Center at CSU Cleveland, OH
Oct 8
The Killers and Johnny Marr
The Killers and Johnny Marr at Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI

We recommend following The Killers on social media and signing up for their email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

In related news, the band also announced plans to release a new album on August 13 titled Pressure Machine. Check out a YouTube trailer for the upcoming LP. For music, news, and more, check out The Killers' Zumic artist page.

artists
The Killers
genres
Alt Rock Indie-Rock Rock
image for artist The Killers
The Killers
Sep
30
The Killers and Johnny Marr
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Oct
1
The Killers and Johnny Marr
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
