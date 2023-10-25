The Kills Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The Kills announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, God Games.

The new concerts are planned in February and March at venues across North America. In the coming weeks, The Kills have a Halloween concert in the UK and a November festival performance in France.

God Games is scheduled for release on October 27. Watch the music video for the new song "Wasterpiece."

When do The Kills 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 27. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is GODGAMES. The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Kills Tour Dates and Tickets Near You The Kills at Webster Hall Webster Hall New York, NY buy tickets

The Kills All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Kills on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

