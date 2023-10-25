View all results for 'alt'
The Kills Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

New headlining shows and album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 25, 2023

The Kills announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, God Games.

The new concerts are planned in February and March at venues across North America. In the coming weeks, The Kills have a Halloween concert in the UK and a November festival performance in France.

God Games is scheduled for release on October 27. Watch the music video for the new song "Wasterpiece."

When do The Kills 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 27. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is GODGAMES. The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Kills Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

The Kills All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 31
The Kills at PRYZM Kingston
PRYZM Kingston Kingston upon Thames, England, United Kingdom
Nov 2
to
Nov 4
Arte Concert Festival 2023 at La Gaité Lyrique
La Gaité Lyrique Paris, IDF, France
Feb 2
The Kills at The Observatory
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA
Feb 3
The Kills at The Catalyst
The Catalyst Santa Cruz, CA
Feb 5
The Kills at Revolution Hall
Revolution Hall Portland, OR
Feb 6
The Kills at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Feb 7
The Kills at The Showbox - SoDo
The Showbox - SoDo Seattle, WA
Feb 9
The Kills at The Union Event Center
The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT
Feb 10
The Kills at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
Feb 12
The Kills at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Feb 13
The Kills at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Feb 14
The Kills at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Feb 16
The Kills at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Feb 17
The Kills at Bogart's
Bogart's Cincinnati, OH
Feb 18
The Kills at Newport Music Hall
Newport Music Hall Columbus, OH
Feb 20
The Kills at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Feb 21
The Kills at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Feb 23
The Kills at Royale
Royale Boston, MA
Feb 24
The Kills at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Mar 1
The Kills at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Mar 2
The Kills at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Mar 4
The Kills at Variety Playhouse
Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA
Mar 5
The Kills at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Mar 7
The Kills at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Mar 8
The Kills at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater Austin, TX
Mar 9
The Kills at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Mar 11
The Kills at Sunshine Theater
Sunshine Theater Albuquerque, NM
Mar 12
The Kills at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Mar 14
The Kills at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Mar 15
The Kills at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Mar 16
The Kills at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Kills on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out The Kills' Zumic artist page.

