The Kooks Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

English rockers The Kooks announced American tour dates for 2024.

Billed as a "Celebration" of their breakthrough debut album, 2006's Inside In / Inside Out, new concerts are scheduled in February and March at North American venues coast-to-coast. The opening acts for the new dates will be fellow countrymen The Vaccines and up-and-coming Brooklyn group Daisy the Great.

When do The Kooks 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 13. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Kooks on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

