The Kooks Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

American tour with The Vaccines and Daisy the Great
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 12, 2023

English rockers The Kooks announced American tour dates for 2024.

Billed as a "Celebration" of their breakthrough debut album, 2006's Inside In / Inside Out, new concerts are scheduled in February and March at North American venues coast-to-coast. The opening acts for the new dates will be fellow countrymen The Vaccines and up-and-coming Brooklyn group Daisy the Great.

Mar 11
The Kooks, The Vaccines, and Daisy the Great at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY

The Kooks All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 29
The Kooks, The Vaccines, and Daisy the Great at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Mar 1
The Kooks, The Vaccines, and Daisy the Great at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Mar 2
The Kooks, The Vaccines, and Daisy the Great at Newport Music Hall
Newport Music Hall Columbus, OH
Mar 4
The Kooks, The Vaccines, and Daisy the Great at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 5
The Kooks, The Vaccines, and Daisy the Great at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Mar 6
The Kooks, The Vaccines, and Daisy the Great at Empire Live
Empire Live Albany, NY
Mar 8
The Kooks, The Vaccines, and Daisy the Great at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Mar 9
The Kooks, The Vaccines, and Daisy the Great at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Mar 11
The Kooks, The Vaccines, and Daisy the Great at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Mar 13
The Kooks, The Vaccines, and Daisy the Great at Anthem Washington
Anthem Washington Washington, DC
Mar 15
The Kooks, The Vaccines, and Daisy the Great at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Mar 16
The Kooks, The Vaccines, and Daisy the Great at The Fillmore Minneapolis
The Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Mar 18
The Kooks, The Vaccines, and Daisy the Great at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Mar 19
The Kooks, The Vaccines, and Daisy the Great at The Union Event Center
The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT
Mar 21
The Kooks, The Vaccines, and Daisy the Great at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA
Mar 22
The Kooks, The Vaccines, and Daisy the Great at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
When do The Kooks 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 13. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Kooks on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out The Kooks Zumic artist page.

Mar
11
The Kooks, The Vaccines, and Daisy the Great
Terminal 5 New York, NY
