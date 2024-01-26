View all results for 'alt'
The Last Dinner Party Add 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

45+ shows in Europe and North America; new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 26, 2024

Up-and-coming UK rock band The Last Dinner Party added 2024 tour dates.

New North American tour dates are planned from March into August at mid-sized venues across North America. The opening act on select dates will be Miss Grit. Previously, the group announced Europe tour dates from late January into late February.

The Last Dinner Party also plan to release a new album on February 2 titled Prelude To Ecstasy. Listen to the new song, "Nothing Matters."

The Last Dinner Party All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 30
The Last Dinner Party and Picture Parlour at The Fleece
The Fleece City of Bristol, United Kingdom
Feb 1
The Last Dinner Party, Heartworms, and Frankie Archer at Roundhouse
Roundhouse London, England, United Kingdom
Feb 2
The Last Dinner Party at PRYZM Kingston
PRYZM Kingston Kingston upon Thames, England, United Kingdom
Feb 3
The Last Dinner Party - Early Show at Rough Trade East
Rough Trade East England, United Kingdom
Feb 3
The Last Dinner Party - Late Show at Rough Trade East
Rough Trade East England, United Kingdom
Feb 5
The Last Dinner Party at Resident Music
Resident Music Brighton, England, United Kingdom
Feb 6
The Last Dinner Party at HMV Manchester
HMV Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Feb 7
The Last Dinner Party at HMV Vault
HMV Vault Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Feb 8
The Last Dinner Party at Rough Trade Bristol
Rough Trade Bristol Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Feb 11
The Last Dinner Party at Brudenell Social Club
Brudenell Social Club West Yorkshire, England, United Kingdom
Feb 16
The Last Dinner Party and Lana Lubany at Gretchen
Gretchen Berlin, Germany
Feb 17
The Last Dinner Party and Lana Lubany at Luxor
Luxor Köln, NV, Germany
Feb 19
The Last Dinner Party and Lana Lubany at Melkweg
Melkweg Amsterdam, Netherlands
Feb 20
The Last Dinner Party and Lana Lubany at La Maroquinerie
La Maroquinerie Paris, Île-de-France, France
Feb 21
The Last Dinner Party and Lana Lubany at Le Botanique
Le Botanique Saint-Josse-ten-Noode, Bruxelles, Belgium
Feb 23
The Last Dinner Party and Lana Lubany at Mascotte
Mascotte Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Feb 25
The Last Dinner Party and Lana Lubany at Santeria Social Club
Santeria Social Club Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Feb 26
The Last Dinner Party and Lana Lubany at Grelle Forelle
Grelle Forelle Wien, Austria
Mar 19
The Last Dinner Party at Auditorio Nacional - Mexico
Auditorio Nacional - Mexico Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Mar 21
The Last Dinner Party at Scoot Inn
Scoot Inn Austin, TX
Mar 22
The Last Dinner Party at The Studio at the Factory
The Studio at the Factory Dallas, TX
Mar 24
The Last Dinner Party and Miss Grit at Royale
Royale Boston, MA
Mar 26
The Last Dinner Party and Miss Grit at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Mar 27
The Last Dinner Party and Miss Grit at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Mar 29
The Last Dinner Party and Miss Grit at Le Studio TD
Le Studio TD Montréal, QC, Canada
Mar 30
The Last Dinner Party and Miss Grit at The Concert Hall
The Concert Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 31
The Last Dinner Party and Miss Grit at Majestic Theatre
Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI
Apr 2
The Last Dinner Party and Miss Grit at Newport Music Hall
Newport Music Hall Columbus, OH
Apr 4
The Last Dinner Party and Miss Grit at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Apr 5
The Last Dinner Party and Miss Grit at Turner Hall Ballroom
Turner Hall Ballroom Milwaukee, WI
Apr 9
The Last Dinner Party and Miss Grit at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Apr 10
The Last Dinner Party and Miss Grit at Hollywood Theatre
Hollywood Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Apr 11
The Last Dinner Party and Miss Grit at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Apr 12
to
Apr 14
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club
Empire Polo Club Indio, CA
Apr 14
The Last Dinner Party and Miss Grit at Crescent Ballroom
Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ
Apr 16
The Last Dinner Party and Miss Grit at Bimbo's 365 Club
Bimbo's 365 Club San Francisco, CA
Apr 19
to
Apr 21
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club
Empire Polo Club Indio, CA
May 29
to
Jun 2
Primavera Sound Barcelona at Parc del Forum
Parc del Forum Barcelona, Spain
Jun 6
to
Jun 8
Primavera Sound Porto at Parque da Cidade
Parque da Cidade Porto, Porto District, Portugal
Jun 21
to
Jun 23
Southside Festival at Southside Festival
Southside Festival Neuhausen ob Eck, BW, Germany
Jun 21
to
Jun 23
Hurricane Festival at Eichenring
Eichenring Scheeßel, NDS, Germany
Jul 4
to
Jul 7
Rock Werchter Festival at Festivalpark Werchter
Festivalpark Werchter Werchter, Flanders, Belgium
Jul 5
to
Jul 7
Down The Rabbit Hole at Groene Heuvels
Groene Heuvels Ewijk, GE, Netherlands
Jul 12
to
Jul 14
TRNSMT at Glasgow Green
Glasgow Green Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jul 31
The Last Dinner Party at The Truman
The Truman Kansas City, MO
Aug 2
to
Aug 4
Hinterland Music Festival at Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater
Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater Saint Charles, IA
Aug 6
The Last Dinner Party at Gothic Theatre
Gothic Theatre Englewood, CO
Aug 7
The Last Dinner Party at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
When do The Last Dinner Party 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Last Dinner Party on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out The Last Dinner Party's Zumic artist page.

The Last Dinner Party
Baroque Pop Indie Rock
