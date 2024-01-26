The Last Dinner Party Add 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Up-and-coming UK rock band The Last Dinner Party added 2024 tour dates.

New North American tour dates are planned from March into August at mid-sized venues across North America. The opening act on select dates will be Miss Grit. Previously, the group announced Europe tour dates from late January into late February.

The Last Dinner Party also plan to release a new album on February 2 titled Prelude To Ecstasy. Listen to the new song, "Nothing Matters."

