The Lazy Eyes Plot 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Intimate American shows this November
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 14, 2022

Up-and-coming Australian psychedelic rock band The Lazy Eyes have set 2022 tour dates for the United States in conjunction with their album SongBook.

At this time, six new concerts are planned this November in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Santa Ana, New York City, Washington DC, and Philadelphia. Before the newly announced tour, The Lazy Eyes have a festival performance at Hipnosis in Mexico City.

When do The Lazy Eyes 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 16. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venuess / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VENUE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Lazy Eyes Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

The Lazy Eyes All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 5
Hipnosis Festival
Hipnosis Festival at Mexico City, MX
Mexico City, MX Mexico, Central &amp; South America
Nov 7
The Lazy Eyes
The Lazy Eyes at Cafe Du Nord
Cafe Du Nord San Francisco, CA
Nov 8
The Lazy Eyes
The Lazy Eyes at The Echo
The Echo Los Angeles, CA
Nov 9
The Lazy Eyes
The Lazy Eyes at Constellation Room
Constellation Room Santa Ana, CA
Nov 13
The Lazy Eyes
The Lazy Eyes at Mercury Lounge - NY
Mercury Lounge - NY New York, NY
Nov 14
The Lazy Eyes
The Lazy Eyes at DC9 Nightclub
DC9 Nightclub Washington, DC
Nov 15
The Lazy Eyes
The Lazy Eyes at Johnny Brenda's
Johnny Brenda's Philadelphia, PA

We recommend following The Lazy Eyes on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

