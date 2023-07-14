The Lemon Twigs Share 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

New York rockers The Lemon Twigs have announced 2023 tour dates.

Thirteen new concerts are planned at venues mostly along the eastern and midwestern portions of the country. Earlier this year, the band toured across parts of western Europe.

Earlier this week, The Lemon Twigs (not to be confused with Boston rockers The Lemonheads) shared a live video of "Ghost Run Free" recorded during a live concert at Irving Plaza in New York City. It looks like it's from the '70s or '80s but the band has only been around for about eight years.

The Lemon Twigs All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do The Lemon Twigs 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Lemon Twigs on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

