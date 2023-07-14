View all results for 'alt'
The Lemon Twigs Share 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Shows across the USA, new live video
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 14, 2023

New York rockers The Lemon Twigs have announced 2023 tour dates.

Thirteen new concerts are planned at venues mostly along the eastern and midwestern portions of the country. Earlier this year, the band toured across parts of western Europe.

Earlier this week, The Lemon Twigs (not to be confused with Boston rockers The Lemonheads) shared a live video of "Ghost Run Free" recorded during a live concert at Irving Plaza in New York City. It looks like it's from the '70s or '80s but the band has only been around for about eight years.

The Lemon Twigs All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 27
The Lemon Twigs at First Unitarian Church of Philadelphia
First Unitarian Church of Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Sep 28
The Lemon Twigs at Black Cat
Black Cat Washington, DC
Sep 29
The Lemon Twigs at Beachland Tavern
Beachland Tavern Cleveland, OH
Oct 2
The Lemon Twigs at A and R Music Bar
A and R Music Bar Columbus, OH
Oct 3
The Lemon Twigs at The Whirling Tiger
The Whirling Tiger Louisville, KY
Oct 5
The Lemon Twigs at Majestic Theatre - Madison
Majestic Theatre - Madison Madison, WI
Oct 6
The Lemon Twigs at Cactus Club
Cactus Club Milwaukee, WI
Oct 7
The Lemon Twigs at The Hi-Fi
The Hi-Fi Indianapolis, IN
Oct 9
The Lemon Twigs at Magic Bag
Magic Bag Ferndale, MI
Oct 10
The Lemon Twigs at Iron Works
Iron Works Buffalo, NY
Oct 12
The Lemon Twigs at The Space Ballroom
The Space Ballroom Hamden, CT
Oct 13
The Lemon Twigs at The Space at Westbury
The Space at Westbury Westbury, NY
Oct 14
The Lemon Twigs at Asbury Lanes
Asbury Lanes Asbury Park, NJ
When do The Lemon Twigs 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Lemon Twigs on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

