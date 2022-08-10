View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

The Lemonheads Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Shame About Ray' shows in Ireland, UK, North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 10, 2022

This week, The Lemonheads added American tour dates to their 2022 schedule.

This year, the Boston-raised rockers have been celebrating the 20th anniversary of their breakthrough album, It's A Shame About Ray. Released in 1992, the LP is chock full of '90s classics including "Confetti," "My Drug Buddy," "Rudderless," and the title track. Their cover of Simon & Garfunkel's "Mrs. Robinson" was not originally on the album but added to expanded editions; looking at European setlists from earlier this year, they have not been playing it at every show.

The newly planned concerts are set at mid-size North American venues from coast to coast in November and December. The opening bands on select dates will be Rusty, The Nils, On Being An Angel, Bass Drum Of Death, and / or Juliana Hatfield. Fun fact: Hatfield was a member of The Lemonheads for about a year, which included recording bass and vocal parts for It's A Shame About Ray. The Lemonheads will also be touring through Ireland and the UK with Bass Drum of Death from September into October.

When do The Lemonheads 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 12. Presales for Citi cardholders, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. begin August 10. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is APPLAUSE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Lemonheads Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Dec 15
The Lemonheads, Juliana Hatfield, and On Being An Angel
The Lemonheads, Juliana Hatfield, and On Being An Angel at Le Poisson Rouge
Le Poisson Rouge New York, NY
Dec 16
The Lemonheads, Juliana Hatfield, and On Being An Angel
The Lemonheads, Juliana Hatfield, and On Being An Angel at White Eagle Hall
White Eagle Hall Jersey City, NJ

The Lemonheads All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 22
The Lemonheads and Bass Drum of Death
The Lemonheads and Bass Drum of Death at The Opium Rooms
The Opium Rooms Dublin, Ireland, Ireland
Sep 23
The Lemonheads and Bass Drum of Death
The Lemonheads and Bass Drum of Death at Cyprus Avenue
Cyprus Avenue Cork, County Cork, Ireland
Sep 24
The Lemonheads and Bass Drum of Death
The Lemonheads and Bass Drum of Death at Róisín Dubh
Róisín Dubh Galway, Ireland, Ireland
Sep 25
The Lemonheads and Bass Drum of Death
The Lemonheads and Bass Drum of Death at The Limelight 2
The Limelight 2 Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Sep 27
The Lemonheads and Bass Drum of Death
The Lemonheads and Bass Drum of Death at O2 Institute Birmingham
O2 Institute Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Sep 28
The Lemonheads and Bass Drum of Death
The Lemonheads and Bass Drum of Death at O2 Academy Bristol
O2 Academy Bristol City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Sep 30
The Lemonheads and Bass Drum of Death
The Lemonheads and Bass Drum of Death at Roundhouse
Roundhouse London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 1
The Lemonheads and Bass Drum of Death
The Lemonheads and Bass Drum of Death at Newcastle University Student Union
Newcastle University Student Union Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Oct 2
The Lemonheads and Bass Drum of Death
The Lemonheads and Bass Drum of Death at The Lemon Tree
The Lemon Tree Aberdeen City, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 3
The Lemonheads and Bass Drum of Death
The Lemonheads and Bass Drum of Death at QMU
QMU Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 5
The Lemonheads and Bass Drum of Death
The Lemonheads and Bass Drum of Death at The Welly Club
The Welly Club Hull, England, United Kingdom
Oct 6
The Lemonheads and Bass Drum of Death
The Lemonheads and Bass Drum of Death at Leeds University Stylus
Leeds University Stylus Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Oct 7
The Lemonheads and Bass Drum of Death
The Lemonheads and Bass Drum of Death at Rock City
Rock City Nottingham, United Kingdom
Oct 8
The Lemonheads and Bass Drum of Death
The Lemonheads and Bass Drum of Death at O2 Ritz Manchester
O2 Ritz Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Oct 10
The Lemonheads and Bass Drum of Death
The Lemonheads and Bass Drum of Death at Chalk, Brighton
Chalk, Brighton Brighton, England, United Kingdom
Oct 11
The Lemonheads
The Lemonheads at Epic Studios
Epic Studios Norfolk, England, United Kingdom
Oct 12
The Lemonheads and Bass Drum of Death
The Lemonheads and Bass Drum of Death at The 1865
The 1865 Southampton, England, United Kingdom
Nov 17
The Lemonheads
The Lemonheads at Mickey's Black Box
Mickey's Black Box Lititz, PA
Nov 18
The Lemonheads
The Lemonheads at Phoenix Concert Theatre
Phoenix Concert Theatre Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 19
The Lemonheads
The Lemonheads at Grog Shop
Grog Shop Cleveland, OH
Nov 20
The Lemonheads
The Lemonheads at The Castle Theatre
The Castle Theatre Bloomington, IL
Nov 21
The Lemonheads
The Lemonheads at Waiting Room
Waiting Room Omaha, NE
Nov 23
The Lemonheads
The Lemonheads at Pub Station - Billings
Pub Station - Billings Billings, MT
Nov 25
The Lemonheads, Bass Drum Of Death, and On Being An Angel
The Lemonheads, Bass Drum Of Death, and On Being An Angel at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Nov 26
The Lemonheads, Bass Drum Of Death, and On Being An Angel
The Lemonheads, Bass Drum Of Death, and On Being An Angel at Revolution Hall
Revolution Hall Portland, OR
Nov 28
The Lemonheads, Bass Drum Of Death, and On Being An Angel
The Lemonheads, Bass Drum Of Death, and On Being An Angel at Great American Music Hall
Great American Music Hall San Francisco, CA
Nov 29
The Lemonheads, Bass Drum Of Death, and On Being An Angel
The Lemonheads, Bass Drum Of Death, and On Being An Angel at Harlow's Restaurant and Nightclub
Harlow's Restaurant and Nightclub Sacramento, CA
Dec 1
The Lemonheads, Bass Drum Of Death, and On Being An Angel
The Lemonheads, Bass Drum Of Death, and On Being An Angel at House of Blues San Diego
House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA
Dec 2
The Lemonheads, Bass Drum Of Death, and On Being An Angel
The Lemonheads, Bass Drum Of Death, and On Being An Angel at The Observatory
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA
Dec 3
The Lemonheads, Bass Drum Of Death, and On Being An Angel
The Lemonheads, Bass Drum Of Death, and On Being An Angel at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Dec 4
The Lemonheads and Bass Drum Of Death
The Lemonheads and Bass Drum Of Death at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Dec 5
The Lemonheads, Bass Drum Of Death, and On Being An Angel
The Lemonheads, Bass Drum Of Death, and On Being An Angel at Bluebird Theater
Bluebird Theater Denver, CO
Dec 7
The Lemonheads and Bass Drum of Death
The Lemonheads and Bass Drum of Death at Madrid Theatre
Madrid Theatre Kansas City, MO
Dec 9
The Lemonheads, Juliana Hatfield, Bass Drum of Death, and On Being An Angel
The Lemonheads, Juliana Hatfield, Bass Drum of Death, and On Being An Angel at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Dec 10
The Lemonheads, Juliana Hatfield, Bass Drum of Death, and On Being an Angel
The Lemonheads, Juliana Hatfield, Bass Drum of Death, and On Being an Angel at Metro
Metro Chicago, IL
Dec 11
The Lemonheads, Juliana Hatfield, and On Being An Angel
The Lemonheads, Juliana Hatfield, and On Being An Angel at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Dec 12
The Lemonheads, Juliana Hatfield, and On Being An Angel
The Lemonheads, Juliana Hatfield, and On Being An Angel at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Dec 14
The Lemonheads, Juliana Hatfield, and On Being An Angel
The Lemonheads, Juliana Hatfield, and On Being An Angel at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Dec 15
The Lemonheads, Juliana Hatfield, and On Being An Angel
The Lemonheads, Juliana Hatfield, and On Being An Angel at Le Poisson Rouge
Le Poisson Rouge New York, NY
Dec 16
The Lemonheads, Juliana Hatfield, and On Being An Angel
The Lemonheads, Juliana Hatfield, and On Being An Angel at White Eagle Hall
White Eagle Hall Jersey City, NJ
Dec 17
The Lemonheads, Juliana Hatfield, and On Being An Angel
The Lemonheads, Juliana Hatfield, and On Being An Angel at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA

We recommend following The Lemonheads on social media, in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out The Lemonheads Zumic artist page.

2
210
artists
The Lemonheads
genres
Alt Rock Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist The Lemonheads
The Lemonheads
Dec
15
The Lemonheads, Juliana Hatfield, and On Being An Angel
Le Poisson Rouge New York, NY
Dec
16
The Lemonheads, Juliana Hatfield, and On Being An Angel
White Eagle Hall Jersey City, NJ
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart