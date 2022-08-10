The Lemonheads Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, The Lemonheads added American tour dates to their 2022 schedule.

This year, the Boston-raised rockers have been celebrating the 20th anniversary of their breakthrough album, It's A Shame About Ray. Released in 1992, the LP is chock full of '90s classics including "Confetti," "My Drug Buddy," "Rudderless," and the title track. Their cover of Simon & Garfunkel's "Mrs. Robinson" was not originally on the album but added to expanded editions; looking at European setlists from earlier this year, they have not been playing it at every show.

The newly planned concerts are set at mid-size North American venues from coast to coast in November and December. The opening bands on select dates will be Rusty, The Nils, On Being An Angel, Bass Drum Of Death, and / or Juliana Hatfield. Fun fact: Hatfield was a member of The Lemonheads for about a year, which included recording bass and vocal parts for It's A Shame About Ray. The Lemonheads will also be touring through Ireland and the UK with Bass Drum of Death from September into October.

When do The Lemonheads 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 12. Presales for Citi cardholders, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. begin August 10. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is APPLAUSE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

