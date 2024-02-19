The Libertines Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

English rockers The Libertines announced 2024 tour dates.

Sixteen new concerts are scheduled at venues across the UK and Ireland from September into November. The band recently wrapped up a tour in England. The Libertines also have an Austria festival performance in June.

In related news, The Libertines will release a new album titled All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade on March 29. Listen to the advance singles "Run Run Run," "Night Of The Hunter," and "Shiver."

When do The Libertines 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 23. Presales for O2 and album preorders begin February 20. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Libertines All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Libertines on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out The Libertines Zumic artist page.