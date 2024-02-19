View all results for 'alt'
The Libertines Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Shows in the UK and Ireland, new album info
Published February 19, 2024

English rockers The Libertines announced 2024 tour dates.

Sixteen new concerts are scheduled at venues across the UK and Ireland from September into November. The band recently wrapped up a tour in England. The Libertines also have an Austria festival performance in June.

In related news, The Libertines will release a new album titled All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade on March 29. Listen to the advance singles "Run Run Run," "Night Of The Hunter," and "Shiver."

When do The Libertines 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 23. Presales for O2 and album preorders begin February 20. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Libertines All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 28
to
Jun 30
Lido Sounds Festival at Urfahraner Markt
Urfahraner Markt Linz, Oberösterreich, Austria
Sep 23
The Libertines at 3Olympia Theatre
3Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland
Sep 24
The Libertines at Telegraph Building Belfast
Telegraph Building Belfast Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Oct 3
The Libertines at O2 Academy Birmingham
O2 Academy Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Oct 4
The Libertines at Norwich Nick Rayns LCR UEA
Norwich Nick Rayns LCR UEA Norwich, England, United Kingdom
Oct 5
The Libertines at Corn Exchange Cambridge
Corn Exchange Cambridge Cambridge, England, United Kingdom
Oct 7
The Libertines at The Great Hall - Cardiff Uni
The Great Hall - Cardiff Uni Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Oct 8
The Libertines at O2 Academy Bristol
O2 Academy Bristol City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Oct 18
The Libertines at Barrowland Ballroom
Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 19
The Libertines at Liverpool Guild Of Students
Liverpool Guild Of Students Merseyside, England, United Kingdom
Oct 21
The Libertines at Rock City
Rock City Nottingham, United Kingdom
Oct 22
The Libertines at O2 Academy Leeds
O2 Academy Leeds Leeds, United Kingdom
Oct 30
The Libertines at Roundhouse
Roundhouse London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 31
The Libertines at Roundhouse
Roundhouse London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 4
The Libertines at Octagon
Octagon Sheffield, England, United Kingdom
Nov 5
The Libertines at NX Newcastle
NX Newcastle Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Nov 7
The Libertines at Albert Hall
Albert Hall Manchester, England, United Kingdom

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Libertines on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out The Libertines Zumic artist page.

