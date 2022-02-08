The Lumineers Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The Lumineers have announced new and rescheduled 2022 tour dates in conjunction with their most recent album, Brightside.

The folk rockers plan to tour through the UK and Europe later this month. The newly announced and rescheduled North American concerts are set from May into September, making stops at large-scale venues. The opening acts on select dates will be CAAMP, Gregory Alan Isakov, Daniel Rodriguez, and / or James Bay. This brings The Lumineers 2022 tour schedule to over 65 performances.

When do The Lumineers 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously rescheduled shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 18. Registration for Ticketmaster Verified Fan is currently open and will close on February 13. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin February 14. Citi cardmember, Verified Fan, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

