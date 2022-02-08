The Lumineers Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The Lumineers have announced new and rescheduled 2022 tour dates in conjunction with their most recent album, Brightside.
The folk rockers plan to tour through the UK and Europe later this month. The newly announced and rescheduled North American concerts are set from May into September, making stops at large-scale venues. The opening acts on select dates will be CAAMP, Gregory Alan Isakov, Daniel Rodriguez, and / or James Bay. This brings The Lumineers 2022 tour schedule to over 65 performances.
When do The Lumineers 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for their previously rescheduled shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 18. Registration for Ticketmaster Verified Fan is currently open and will close on February 13. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin February 14. Citi cardmember, Verified Fan, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.
The Lumineers Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
May 28
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Jun 17
Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills, NY
Sep 24
to
Sep 25
Seaside Park
Bridgeport, CT
The Lumineers All Tour Dates and Tickets
Feb 11
Postponed
Samsung Hall
Dübendorf, Switzerland
Feb 15
Postponed
Fabrique
Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Feb 16
Postponed
Fabrique
Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Feb 17
Postponed
Olympiahalle
München, Germany
Feb 19
Postponed
Lotto Arena
Antwerpen, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Feb 20
Postponed
AFAS Live
Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Feb 24
Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Feb 25
The Hydro At SECC
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Feb 27
3Arena
Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Mar 2
AO Arena
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Mar 4
O2 Arena - London
London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 7
WiZink Center
Madrid, Spain
Mar 7
Rescheduled
WiZink Center
Madrid, Spain
Mar 9
Lotto Arena
Antwerpen, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Mar 11
Zénith Paris - La Villette
Paris, France
Mar 14
Sentrum Scene
Oslo, Norway
Mar 16
COS Torwar
Warsaw, Poland
Mar 19
to
Mar 20
Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, FL
May 18
Daily's Place
Jacksonville, FL
May 20
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
West Palm Beach, FL
May 21
Credit One Stadium
Charleston, SC
May 24
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Raleigh, NC
May 25
Merriweather Post Pavilion
Columbia, MD
May 27
Constellation Brands Performing Arts Center
Canandaigua, NY
May 28
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
May 29
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Springs, NY
Jun 1
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Gilford, NH
Jun 3
Xfinity Center
Mansfield, MA
Jun 4
Waterfront Music Pavilion
Camden, NJ
Jun 7
Riverbend Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Jun 8
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Maryland Heights, MO
Jun 10
Pine Knob Music Theatre
Clarkston, MI
Jun 11
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 14
Ruoff Music Center
Noblesville, IN
Jun 15
The Pavilion at Star Lake
Burgettstown, PA
Jun 17
Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills, NY
Jun 30
to
Jul 3
Festivalpark Werchter
Werchter, Flanders, Belgium
Jul 9
to
Jul 10
Cleveland, OH
Ohio, United States
Jul 12
ExtraMile Arena
Boise, ID
Jul 14
Rescheduled
Moda Center
Portland, OR
Jul 16
Rescheduled
Gorge Amphitheatre
George, WA
Jul 17
Rescheduled
Rogers Arena
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Jul 20
Maverik Center
West Valley City, UT
Jul 22
Rescheduled
Coors Field
Denver, CO
Jul 24
MGM Grand Garden Arena
Las Vegas, NV
Jul 26
Rescheduled
Gila River Arena
Glendale, AZ
Jul 27
Pechanga Arena - San Diego
San Diego, CA
Jul 29
Crypto.com Arena
Los Angeles, CA
Aug 2
Golden 1 Center
Sacramento, CA
Aug 3
Rescheduled
Chase Center
San Francisco, CA
Aug 6
Rescheduled
Scotiabank Saddledome
Calgary, AB, Canada
Aug 7
Rescheduled
Rogers Place
Edmonton, AB, Canada
Aug 9
Rescheduled
SaskTel Centre
Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Aug 10
Rescheduled
Canada Life Centre
Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Aug 12
Rescheduled
Xcel Energy Center
Saint Paul, MN
Aug 13
T-Mobile Center
Kansas City, MO
Aug 16
Rescheduled
CHI Health Center
Omaha, NE
Aug 19
American Airlines Center
Dallas, TX
Aug 20
Moody Center ATX
Austin, TX
Aug 26
State Farm Arena
Atlanta, GA
Aug 27
Spectrum Center
Charlotte, NC
Aug 31
KFC Yum! Center
Louisville, KY
Sep 1
Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN
Sep 3
Wrigley Field
Chicago, IL
Sep 6
Van Andel Arena
Grand Rapids, MI
Sep 24
to
Sep 25
Seaside Park
Bridgeport, CT
For the most up-to-date information, we recommend following The Lumineers on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter (top of page), in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter.
For more on The Lumineers, check out their Zumic artist page.