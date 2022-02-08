View all results for 'alt'
The Lumineers Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Brightside' world tour in Europe and America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 8, 2022

The Lumineers have announced new and rescheduled 2022 tour dates in conjunction with their most recent album, Brightside.

The folk rockers plan to tour through the UK and Europe later this month. The newly announced and rescheduled North American concerts are set from May into September, making stops at large-scale venues. The opening acts on select dates will be CAAMP, Gregory Alan Isakov, Daniel Rodriguez, and / or James Bay. This brings The Lumineers 2022 tour schedule to over 65 performances.

When do The Lumineers 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously rescheduled shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 18. Registration for Ticketmaster Verified Fan is currently open and will close on February 13. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin February 14. Citi cardmember, Verified Fan, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

The Lumineers Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 28
The Lumineers and CAAMP
The Lumineers and CAAMP at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jun 17
The Lumineers and CAAMP
The Lumineers and CAAMP at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
Sep 24
to
Sep 25
Sound On Sound
Sound On Sound at Seaside Park
Seaside Park Bridgeport, CT

The Lumineers All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 11
The Lumineers and Gregory Alan Isakov
The Lumineers and Gregory Alan Isakov at Samsung Hall
Postponed
Samsung Hall Dübendorf, Switzerland
Feb 15
The Lumineers
The Lumineers at Fabrique
Postponed
Fabrique Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Feb 16
The Lumineers and Gregory Alan Isakov
The Lumineers and Gregory Alan Isakov at Fabrique
Postponed
Fabrique Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Feb 17
The Lumineers and Gregory Alan Isakov
The Lumineers and Gregory Alan Isakov at Olympiahalle
Postponed
Olympiahalle München, Germany
Feb 19
The Lumineers and Gregory Alan Isakov
The Lumineers and Gregory Alan Isakov at Lotto Arena
Postponed
Lotto Arena Antwerpen, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Feb 20
The Lumineers and Gregory Alan Isakov
The Lumineers and Gregory Alan Isakov at AFAS Live
Postponed
AFAS Live Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Feb 24
The Lumineers and Gregory Alan Isakov
The Lumineers and Gregory Alan Isakov at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
Motorpoint Arena Nottingham Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Feb 25
The Lumineers and Gregory Alan Isakov
The Lumineers and Gregory Alan Isakov at The Hydro At SECC
The Hydro At SECC Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Feb 27
The Lumineers and Gregory Alan Isakov
The Lumineers and Gregory Alan Isakov at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Mar 2
The Lumineers and Gregory Alan Isakov
The Lumineers and Gregory Alan Isakov at AO Arena
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Mar 4
The Lumineers and Gregory Alan Isakov
The Lumineers and Gregory Alan Isakov at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 7
The Lumineers
The Lumineers at WiZink Center
WiZink Center Madrid, Spain
Mar 7
The Lumineers and Gregory Alan Isakov
The Lumineers and Gregory Alan Isakov at WiZink Center
Rescheduled
WiZink Center Madrid, Spain
Mar 9
The Lumineers
The Lumineers at Lotto Arena
Lotto Arena Antwerpen, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Mar 11
The Lumineers
The Lumineers at Zénith Paris - La Villette
Zénith Paris - La Villette Paris, France
Mar 14
The Lumineers
The Lumineers at Sentrum Scene
Sentrum Scene Oslo, Norway
Mar 16
The Lumineers
The Lumineers at COS Torwar
COS Torwar Warsaw, Poland
Mar 19
to
Mar 20
Innings Festival - Florida
Innings Festival - Florida at Raymond James Stadium
Raymond James Stadium Tampa, FL
May 18
The Lumineers and CAAMP
The Lumineers and CAAMP at Daily's Place
Daily's Place Jacksonville, FL
May 20
The Lumineers and CAAMP
The Lumineers and CAAMP at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, FL
May 21
The Lumineers and CAAMP
The Lumineers and CAAMP at Credit One Stadium
Credit One Stadium Charleston, SC
May 24
The Lumineers and CAAMP
The Lumineers and CAAMP at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
May 25
The Lumineers and CAAMP
The Lumineers and CAAMP at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
May 27
The Lumineers and CAAMP
The Lumineers and CAAMP at Constellation Brands Performing Arts Center
Constellation Brands Performing Arts Center Canandaigua, NY
May 28
The Lumineers and CAAMP
The Lumineers and CAAMP at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
May 29
The Lumineers and CAAMP
The Lumineers and CAAMP at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) Saratoga Springs, NY
Jun 1
The Lumineers and CAAMP
The Lumineers and CAAMP at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Jun 3
The Lumineers and CAAMP
The Lumineers and CAAMP at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Jun 4
The Lumineers and CAAMP
The Lumineers and CAAMP at Waterfront Music Pavilion
Waterfront Music Pavilion Camden, NJ
Jun 7
The Lumineers and CAAMP
The Lumineers and CAAMP at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jun 8
The Lumineers and CAAMP
The Lumineers and CAAMP at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Jun 10
The Lumineers and CAAMP
The Lumineers and CAAMP at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Jun 11
The Lumineers and CAAMP
The Lumineers and CAAMP at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 14
The Lumineers and CAAMP
The Lumineers and CAAMP at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Jun 15
The Lumineers and CAAMP
The Lumineers and CAAMP at The Pavilion at Star Lake
The Pavilion at Star Lake Burgettstown, PA
Jun 17
The Lumineers and CAAMP
The Lumineers and CAAMP at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
Jun 30
to
Jul 3
Rock Werchter
Rock Werchter at Festivalpark Werchter
Festivalpark Werchter Werchter, Flanders, Belgium
Jul 9
to
Jul 10
WonderStruck Music Festival
WonderStruck Music Festival at Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH Ohio, United States
Jul 12
The Lumineers, Gregory Alan Isakov, and Daniel Rodriguez
The Lumineers, Gregory Alan Isakov, and Daniel Rodriguez at ExtraMile Arena
ExtraMile Arena Boise, ID
Jul 14
The Lumineers, Gregory Alan Isakov, and Daniel Rodriguez
The Lumineers, Gregory Alan Isakov, and Daniel Rodriguez at Moda Center
Rescheduled
Moda Center Portland, OR
Jul 16
The Lumineers, Gregory Alan Isakov, and Daniel Rodriguez
The Lumineers, Gregory Alan Isakov, and Daniel Rodriguez at Gorge Amphitheatre
Rescheduled
Gorge Amphitheatre George, WA
Jul 17
The Lumineers, Gregory Alan Isakov, and Daniel Rodriguez
The Lumineers, Gregory Alan Isakov, and Daniel Rodriguez at Rogers Arena
Rescheduled
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Jul 20
The Lumineers, Gregory Alan Isakov, and Daniel Rodriguez
The Lumineers, Gregory Alan Isakov, and Daniel Rodriguez at Maverik Center
Maverik Center West Valley City, UT
Jul 22
The Lumineers, Gregory Alan Isakov, and Daniel Rodriguez
The Lumineers, Gregory Alan Isakov, and Daniel Rodriguez at Coors Field
Rescheduled
Coors Field Denver, CO
Jul 24
The Lumineers, Gregory Alan Isakov, and Daniel Rodriguez
The Lumineers, Gregory Alan Isakov, and Daniel Rodriguez at MGM Grand Garden Arena
MGM Grand Garden Arena Las Vegas, NV
Jul 26
The Lumineers, Gregory Alan Isakov, and Daniel Rodriguez
The Lumineers, Gregory Alan Isakov, and Daniel Rodriguez at Gila River Arena
Rescheduled
Gila River Arena Glendale, AZ
Jul 27
The Lumineers, Gregory Alan Isakov, and Daniel Rodriguez
The Lumineers, Gregory Alan Isakov, and Daniel Rodriguez at Pechanga Arena - San Diego
Pechanga Arena - San Diego San Diego, CA
Jul 29
The Lumineers, Gregory Alan Isakov, and Daniel Rodriguez
The Lumineers, Gregory Alan Isakov, and Daniel Rodriguez at Crypto.com Arena
Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles, CA
Aug 2
The Lumineers, Gregory Alan Isakov, and Daniel Rodriguez
The Lumineers, Gregory Alan Isakov, and Daniel Rodriguez at Golden 1 Center
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Aug 3
The Lumineers, Gregory Alan Isakov, and Daniel Rodriguez
The Lumineers, Gregory Alan Isakov, and Daniel Rodriguez at Chase Center
Rescheduled
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Aug 6
The Lumineers, Gregory Alan Isakov, and Daniel Rodriguez
The Lumineers, Gregory Alan Isakov, and Daniel Rodriguez at Scotiabank Saddledome
Rescheduled
Scotiabank Saddledome Calgary, AB, Canada
Aug 7
The Lumineers, Gregory Alan Isakov, and Daniel Rodriguez
The Lumineers, Gregory Alan Isakov, and Daniel Rodriguez at Rogers Place
Rescheduled
Rogers Place Edmonton, AB, Canada
Aug 9
The Lumineers, Gregory Alan Isakov, and Daniel Rodriguez
The Lumineers, Gregory Alan Isakov, and Daniel Rodriguez at SaskTel Centre
Rescheduled
SaskTel Centre Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Aug 10
The Lumineers, Gregory Alan Isakov, and Daniel Rodriguez
The Lumineers, Gregory Alan Isakov, and Daniel Rodriguez at Canada Life Centre
Rescheduled
Canada Life Centre Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Aug 12
The Lumineers, Gregory Alan Isakov, and Daniel Rodriguez
The Lumineers, Gregory Alan Isakov, and Daniel Rodriguez at Xcel Energy Center
Rescheduled
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Aug 13
The Lumineers, Gregory Alan Isakov, and Daniel Rodriguez
The Lumineers, Gregory Alan Isakov, and Daniel Rodriguez at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Aug 16
The Lumineers, Gregory Alan Isakov, and Daniel Rodriguez
The Lumineers, Gregory Alan Isakov, and Daniel Rodriguez at CHI Health Center
Rescheduled
CHI Health Center Omaha, NE
Aug 17
The Lumineers and James Bay
The Lumineers and James Bay at BOK Center
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
Aug 19
The Lumineers and James Bay
The Lumineers and James Bay at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Aug 20
The Lumineers and James Bay
The Lumineers and James Bay at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Aug 26
The Lumineers and James Bay
The Lumineers and James Bay at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Aug 27
The Lumineers and James Bay
The Lumineers and James Bay at Spectrum Center
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Aug 31
The Lumineers and James Bay
The Lumineers and James Bay at KFC Yum! Center
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
Sep 1
The Lumineers and James Bay
The Lumineers and James Bay at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Sep 3
The Lumineers, CAAMP, and James Bay
The Lumineers, CAAMP, and James Bay at Wrigley Field
Wrigley Field Chicago, IL
Sep 6
The Lumineers and James Bay
The Lumineers and James Bay at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
Sep 24
to
Sep 25
Sound On Sound
Sound On Sound at Seaside Park
Seaside Park Bridgeport, CT

For the most up-to-date information, we recommend following The Lumineers on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter (top of page), in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter.

For more on The Lumineers, check out their Zumic artist page.

artists
The Lumineers
genres
Folk Rock Indie Folk
image for artist The Lumineers
The Lumineers
May
28
The Lumineers and CAAMP
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jun
16
The Lumineers and CAAMP
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
