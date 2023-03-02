The Lumineers Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The Lumineers have announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, Brightside.
The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues across North America in August and September. The scheduled opening act will be James Bay. The Lumineers also have a number of festival performances lined up in the USA and Europe.
When do The Lumineers 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as March 10. Presales for fan club members begin March 6. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
The Lumineers Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Aug 18
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
The Lumineers All Tour Dates and Tickets
Apr 28
to
May 7
New Orleans Fairgrounds
New Orleans, LA
Apr 29
to
Apr 30
Hollywood Bowl
Los Angeles, CA
May 5
to
May 7
Central Park - Atlanta
Atlanta, Georgia
May 26
to
May 28
Harvard Athletic Complex
Boston, MA
Jun 2
St Annes Park Dublin
Raheny, County Dublin, Ireland
Jun 14
to
Jun 17
Bergenhus Fortress
Bergen, Hordaland, Norway
Jun 16
to
Jun 18
Eichenring
Scheeßel, NDS, Germany
Jun 16
to
Jun 18
Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany
Neuhausen ob Eck, BW, Germany
Jun 16
to
Jun 18
Megaland
Landgraaf, LI, Netherlands
Jun 29
to
Jul 2
Festivalpark Werchter
Werchter, Flanders, Belgium
Aug 16
Maine Savings Amphitheater
Bangor, ME
Aug 18
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
Aug 19
to
Aug 20
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel, NY
Aug 22
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Center, NY
Aug 23
TD Pavilion at the Mann
Philadelphia, PA
Aug 25
Pine Knob Music Theatre
Clarkston, MI
Aug 26
American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Milwaukee, WI
Aug 29
Somerset Amphitheater
Somerset, WI
Sep 1
to
Sep 3
Snowmass Village At Town Park
Snowmass Village, CO
Sep 3
USANA Amphitheatre
West Valley City, UT
Sep 5
KettleHouse Amphitheater
Bonner-West Riverside, MT
Sep 6
KettleHouse Amphitheater
Bonner-West Riverside, MT
Sep 8
Gorge Amphitheatre
George, WA
Sep 9
Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Bend, OR
Sep 10
Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Bend, OR
Sep 12
Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara, CA
Sep 13
Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara, CA
Sep 15
Hollywood Bowl
Los Angeles, CA
For the most up-to-date information, we recommend following The Lumineers on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter.
For more on The Lumineers, check out their Zumic artist page.