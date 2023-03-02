The Lumineers Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The Lumineers have announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, Brightside.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues across North America in August and September. The scheduled opening act will be James Bay. The Lumineers also have a number of festival performances lined up in the USA and Europe.

When do The Lumineers 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 10. Presales for fan club members begin March 6. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, we recommend following The Lumineers on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter.

