The Lumineers Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

North American shows with James Bay
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 2, 2023

The Lumineers have announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, Brightside.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues across North America in August and September. The scheduled opening act will be James Bay. The Lumineers also have a number of festival performances lined up in the USA and Europe.

When do The Lumineers 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 10. Presales for fan club members begin March 6. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Lumineers Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 18
The Lumineers and James Bay
The Lumineers and James Bay at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY

The Lumineers All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 28
to
May 7
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at New Orleans Fairgrounds
New Orleans Fairgrounds New Orleans, LA
Apr 29
to
Apr 30
Willie Nelson 90
Willie Nelson 90 at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
May 5
to
May 7
Shaky Knees Music Festival
Shaky Knees Music Festival at Central Park - Atlanta
Central Park - Atlanta Atlanta, Georgia
May 5
to
May 7
Beale Street Music Festival
Beale Street Music Festival at Tom Lee Park
Tom Lee Park Memphis, TN
May 26
to
May 28
Boston Calling Music Festival
Boston Calling Music Festival at Harvard Athletic Complex
Harvard Athletic Complex Boston, MA
Jun 2
The Lumineers, Sigrid, and Vance Joy
The Lumineers, Sigrid, and Vance Joy at St Annes Park Dublin
St Annes Park Dublin Raheny, County Dublin, Ireland
Jun 14
to
Jun 17
BergenFest
BergenFest at Bergenhus Fortress
Bergenhus Fortress Bergen, Hordaland, Norway
Jun 16
to
Jun 18
Hurricane Festival
Hurricane Festival at Eichenring
Eichenring Scheeßel, NDS, Germany
Jun 16
to
Jun 18
Southside Festival
Southside Festival at Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany
Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany Neuhausen ob Eck, BW, Germany
Jun 16
to
Jun 18
Pinkpop
Pinkpop at Megaland
Megaland Landgraaf, LI, Netherlands
Jun 29
to
Jul 2
Rock Werchter
Rock Werchter at Festivalpark Werchter
Festivalpark Werchter Werchter, Flanders, Belgium
Aug 16
The Lumineers and James Bay
The Lumineers and James Bay at Maine Savings Amphitheater
Maine Savings Amphitheater Bangor, ME
Aug 18
The Lumineers and James Bay
The Lumineers and James Bay at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Aug 19
to
Aug 20
Catbird Music Festival
Catbird Music Festival at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Bethel, NY
Aug 22
The Lumineers and James Bay
The Lumineers and James Bay at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center Darien Center, NY
Aug 23
The Lumineers and James Bay
The Lumineers and James Bay at TD Pavilion at the Mann
TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA
Aug 25
The Lumineers and James Bay
The Lumineers and James Bay at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Aug 26
The Lumineers and James Bay
The Lumineers and James Bay at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
American Family Insurance Amphitheater Milwaukee, WI
Aug 29
The Lumineers and James Bay
The Lumineers and James Bay at Somerset Amphitheater
Somerset Amphitheater Somerset, WI
Sep 1
to
Sep 3
Jazz Aspen Snowmass
Jazz Aspen Snowmass at Snowmass Village At Town Park
Snowmass Village At Town Park Snowmass Village, CO
Sep 3
The Lumineers and James Bay
The Lumineers and James Bay at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Sep 5
The Lumineers and James Bay
The Lumineers and James Bay at KettleHouse Amphitheater
KettleHouse Amphitheater Bonner-West Riverside, MT
Sep 6
The Lumineers and James Bay
The Lumineers and James Bay at KettleHouse Amphitheater
KettleHouse Amphitheater Bonner-West Riverside, MT
Sep 8
The Lumineers and James Bay
The Lumineers and James Bay at Gorge Amphitheatre
Gorge Amphitheatre George, WA
Sep 9
The Lumineers and James Bay
The Lumineers and James Bay at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Sep 10
The Lumineers and James Bay
The Lumineers and James Bay at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Sep 12
The Lumineers and James Bay
The Lumineers and James Bay at Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA
Sep 13
The Lumineers and James Bay
The Lumineers and James Bay at Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA
Sep 15
The Lumineers and James Bay
The Lumineers and James Bay at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA

For the most up-to-date information, we recommend following The Lumineers on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter.

For more on The Lumineers, check out their Zumic artist page.

