The Magnetic Fields Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'69 Love Songs' 25th Anniversary
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 11, 2023

The Magnetic Fields have announced 25th anniversary tour dates of their legendary album, 69 Love Songs.

Fifteen concerts are planned for March and April of 2024, with multiple nights in Massachusetts, New York City, Illinois, and California. Concerts in the UK will be announced at a later date, so check back here when that information becomes available. Meanwhile, the band are currently toward the end of an East Coast tour with dates in Philly and DC.

For these shows, The Magnetic Fields, "will play the album as it was originally performed in the early 2000’s: the full album in order over 2 nights." According to a post on the band's social media, "The tour will feature all the players from the 1999 triple disc, including Claudia Gonson, John Woo, Sam Davol, Shirley Simms, and Stephin Merritt, joined by Dudley Klute (East Coast only) and recent members Chris Ewen and Anthony Kaczynski."

When do The Magnetic Fields 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 14. Presales are currently underway for Artist. American Express cardmember and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is LOVE25. For the American Express cardmember presale you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Magnetic Fields Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

The Magnetic Fields All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Magnetic Fields on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out The Magnetic Fields Zumic artist page.

artists
The Magnetic Fields
genres
Indie Pop Synth Pop
image for artist The Magnetic Fields
The Magnetic Fields
