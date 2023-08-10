The Maine Add 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, veteran emo rockers The Maine added 2023 tour dates.

Billed as Sweet Sixteen, the newly planned shows are set at mid-sized venues across North America and Mexico City from November into March. The band shared the inspiration in a post on their social media: "The Sweet 16 Tour is not only a celebration of our self-titled album but a salute to the last 16 years of our band, with a career-spanning set featuring songs from every chapter of The Maine."

This month, the group will be racking up plenty of frequent flyer miles with headlining shows and festival sets in Pennsylvania, Oregon, Wisconsin, and Brazil.

When do The Maine 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 11. Presales are currently underway for Artist, American Express cardmembers, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Spotify presale password is Sweet16. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is TRACK, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Maine on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

On August 1, the band will release a new self-titled album. For more, check out The Maine's Zumic artist page.