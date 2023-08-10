View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

The Maine Add 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Sweet Sixteen' tour across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 10, 2023

This week, veteran emo rockers The Maine added 2023 tour dates.

Billed as Sweet Sixteen, the newly planned shows are set at mid-sized venues across North America and Mexico City from November into March. The band shared the inspiration in a post on their social media: "The Sweet 16 Tour is not only a celebration of our self-titled album but a salute to the last 16 years of our band, with a career-spanning set featuring songs from every chapter of The Maine."

This month, the group will be racking up plenty of frequent flyer miles with headlining shows and festival sets in Pennsylvania, Oregon, Wisconsin, and Brazil.

When do The Maine 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 11. Presales are currently underway for Artist, American Express cardmembers, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Spotify presale password is Sweet16. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is TRACK, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Maine Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Dec 5
The Maine at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Dec 6
The Maine at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY

The Maine All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 12
to
Aug 13
Four Chord Music Fest at Wild Things Park
Wild Things Park Washington, PA
Aug 18
The Maine at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Aug 19
Reverb Music Festival at Eau Claire Event District
Eau Claire Event District Eau Claire, WI
Aug 25
The Maine at VIP Station
VIP Station São Paulo, SP, Brazil
Aug 27
The Maine at VIP Station
VIP Station São Paulo, SP, Brazil
Oct 1
The Maine and Broadside at Domain NORTHSIDE
Domain NORTHSIDE Austin, TX
Nov 10
The Maine at House of Blues San Diego
House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA
Nov 11
The Maine at The Bellwether
The Bellwether Los Angeles, CA
Nov 13
The Maine at August Hall
August Hall San Francisco, CA
Nov 15
The Maine at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Nov 18
The Maine at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Nov 19
The Maine at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Nov 21
The Maine at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 28
The Maine at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Nov 29
The Maine at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Nov 30
The Maine at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Dec 2
The Maine at Newport Music Hall
Newport Music Hall Columbus, OH
Dec 3
The Maine at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Dec 5
The Maine at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Dec 6
The Maine at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Dec 7
The Maine at Club XL - Harrisburg
Club XL - Harrisburg Harrisburg, PA
Dec 8
The Maine at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Dec 9
The Maine at Franklin Music Hall
Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA
Dec 10
The Maine at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Dec 12
The Maine at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Dec 14
The Maine at Cain's Ballroom
Cain's Ballroom Tulsa, OK
Dec 15
The Maine at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Dec 16
The Maine at Vibes Event Center
Vibes Event Center San Antonio, TX
Jan 20
The Maine at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Mar 23
The Maine at Auditorio Nacional - Mexico
Auditorio Nacional - Mexico Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Maine on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

On August 1, the band will release a new self-titled album. For more, check out The Maine's Zumic artist page.

1
176
artists
The Maine
genres
Alt Rock Emo Emo Rock Pop Punk Pop Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist The Maine
The Maine
Dec
5
The Maine
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Dec
6
The Maine
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article The Maine Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
October 18, 2021
The Maine Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale In...
Tickets Alt Rock Indie Rock Pop Rock The Maine
2
1141
image for article 'Sad Summer Festival' Sets 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
March 20, 2019
'Sad Summer Festival' Sets 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code &...
Tickets Emo Rock Pop Punk Pop Rock Emo Nite Every Avenue Forever the sickest kids Four Year Strong Just Friends L.I.F.T Mayday Parade Mom Jeans. SAD SUMMER Set It Off Stand Atlantic State Champs The Maine The Wonder Years
3
1760
image for article John O'Callaghan of The Maine Talks About Warped Tour, The Concert Experience, and The Road Ahead [Zumic Interview]
July 22, 2016
John O'Callaghan of The Maine Talks About Warped Tour, The Concer...
News Alt Rock Pop Punk John O'Callaghan The Maine Hartford, CT Tempe, AZ
1
1537
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart