The Maine Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Alt-rockers The Maine have announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with their latest album, XOXO: From Love & Anxiety In Real Time.

The newly announced concerts are planned from March into April, making stops at mid-sized North American venues from coast to coast. At this time, no opening acts have been announced, although the tour is billed with "special guests" so openers are likely to be added later.

When do The Maine 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 22. Presales for Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App begin October 20. Local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is LYRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

The Maine All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following The Maine on their social media, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out The Maine's Zumic artist page.