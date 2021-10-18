View all results for 'alt'
The Maine Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'XOXO' spring tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 18, 2021

Alt-rockers The Maine have announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with their latest album, XOXO: From Love & Anxiety In Real Time.

The newly announced concerts are planned from March into April, making stops at mid-sized North American venues from coast to coast. At this time, no opening acts have been announced, although the tour is billed with "special guests" so openers are likely to be added later.

When do The Maine 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 22. Presales for Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App begin October 20. Local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is LYRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

The Maine All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 22
8123 Fest: The Maine, The Summer Set, 3OH!3, and more
8123 Fest: The Maine, The Summer Set, 3OH!3, and more at Margaret T Hance Park
Margaret T Hance Park Phoenix, AZ
Mar 17
The Maine
The Maine at 191 Toole
191 Toole Tucson, AZ
Mar 19
The Maine
The Maine at The Rock Box
The Rock Box San Antonio, TX
Mar 20
The Maine
The Maine at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Mar 22
The Maine
The Maine at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Mar 23
The Maine
The Maine at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Mar 25
The Maine
The Maine at The Masquerade
The Masquerade Atlanta, GA
Mar 26
The Maine
The Maine at Cannery Ballroom
Cannery Ballroom Nashville, TN
Mar 27
The Maine
The Maine at Amos Southend
Amos Southend Charlotte, NC
Mar 28
The Maine
The Maine at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Mar 30
The Maine
The Maine at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Mar 31
The Maine
The Maine at XL Live
XL Live Harrisburg, PA
Apr 1
The Maine
The Maine at The Stone Pony
The Stone Pony Asbury Park, NJ
Apr 2
The Maine
The Maine at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Apr 4
The Maine
The Maine at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Apr 5
The Maine
The Maine at Town Ballroom
Town Ballroom Buffalo, NY
Apr 7
The Maine
The Maine at Newport Music Hall
Newport Music Hall Columbus, OH
Apr 8
The Maine
The Maine at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Apr 9
The Maine
The Maine at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Apr 10
The Maine
The Maine at Varsity Theater
Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN
Apr 12
The Maine
The Maine at Gothic Theatre
Gothic Theatre Englewood, CO
Apr 21
The Maine
The Maine at House of Blues San Diego
House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA
Apr 22
The Maine
The Maine at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Apr 23
The Maine
The Maine at The Independent
The Independent San Francisco, CA
Apr 24
The Maine
The Maine at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Apr 26
The Maine
The Maine at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Apr 28
The Maine
The Maine at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT

We recommend following The Maine on their social media, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out The Maine's Zumic artist page.

