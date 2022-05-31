The Marcus King Band Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Marcus King is one of the most exciting musicians on the scene today, pushing timeless hard rock and blues with spine-tingling guitar chops and gritty vocals. This week, he and his band added 2022 tour dates to their schedule. The newly added events are in conjunction with Marcus's upcoming album, Young Blood, produced by The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach. The LP is scheduled for release on August 26.

The Marcus King Band hit the road in June with a European tour that includes headlining concerts, festival appearances, and opening slots for Greta Van Fleet. The newly planned concerts are set at North American venues in September and October with opening acts Neil Francis and / or Ashland Craft on select dates. Marcus plans to perform multiple nights in New York City, Nashville, Atlanta, and Seattle.

When do The Marcus King Band 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 3. Presales for VIP packages, Citi cardholders, fan club, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and Spotify begin June 1. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can try using the passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DAZZLE, and the LN Mobile App presale password is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Marcus King Band All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following The Marcus King Band on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

This week, Marcus released a music video for the new song "Hard Working Man." For more, check out The Marcus King Band Zumic artist page.