The Marcus King Band Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining concerts in America and Europe, festivals, opening for GVF
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 31, 2022

Marcus King is one of the most exciting musicians on the scene today, pushing timeless hard rock and blues with spine-tingling guitar chops and gritty vocals. This week, he and his band added 2022 tour dates to their schedule. The newly added events are in conjunction with Marcus's upcoming album, Young Blood, produced by The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach. The LP is scheduled for release on August 26.

The Marcus King Band hit the road in June with a European tour that includes headlining concerts, festival appearances, and opening slots for Greta Van Fleet. The newly planned concerts are set at North American venues in September and October with opening acts Neil Francis and / or Ashland Craft on select dates. Marcus plans to perform multiple nights in New York City, Nashville, Atlanta, and Seattle.

When do The Marcus King Band 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 3. Presales for VIP packages, Citi cardholders, fan club, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and Spotify begin June 1. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can try using the passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DAZZLE, and the LN Mobile App presale password is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Marcus King Band Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

The Marcus King Band All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 16
to
Jun 18
Azkena Rock Festival
Azkena Rock Festival at Azkena
Azkena Vitoria-Gasteiz, PV, Spain
Jun 23
The Marcus King Band
The Marcus King Band at Fairview Park
Fairview Park Dublin, Ireland
Jun 25
Greta Van Fleet and The Marcus King Band
Greta Van Fleet and The Marcus King Band at Alexandra Palace
Alexandra Palace London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 26
The Marcus King Band
The Marcus King Band at The Globe Live Music Venue
The Globe Live Music Venue Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Jun 28
Greta Van Fleet and The Marcus King Band
Greta Van Fleet and The Marcus King Band at O2 Apollo Manchester
O2 Apollo Manchester Manchester, United Kingdom
Jun 29
Greta Van Fleet and The Marcus King Band
Greta Van Fleet and The Marcus King Band at O2 Apollo Manchester
O2 Apollo Manchester Manchester, United Kingdom
Jun 30
to
Jul 3
Rock Werchter
Rock Werchter at Festivalpark Werchter
Festivalpark Werchter Werchter, Flanders, Belgium
Jun 30
The Marcus King Band
The Marcus King Band at Rock City
Rock City Nottingham, United Kingdom
Jul 3
The Marcus King Band
The Marcus King Band at Rockhal
Rockhal Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
Jul 5
The Marcus King Band and Leah Blevins
The Marcus King Band and Leah Blevins at De Oosterpoort
De Oosterpoort Groningen, GR, Netherlands
Jul 6
to
Jul 10
Cognac Blues Festival
Cognac Blues Festival at Blues Passions
Blues Passions Cognac, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France
Jul 7
The Marcus King Band
The Marcus King Band at Doornroosje
Doornroosje Nijmegen, GE, Netherlands
Jul 8
to
Jul 10
North Sea Jazz Festival
North Sea Jazz Festival at Ahoy Rotterdam
Ahoy Rotterdam Rotterdam, ZH, Netherlands
Jul 15
to
Jul 16
Wild Hare Music Festival
Wild Hare Music Festival at Clackamas County Event Center
Clackamas County Event Center Canby, OR
Jul 27
to
Jul 31
Floydfest
Floydfest at Floydfest Grounds
Floydfest Grounds Floyd, VA
Sep 9
The Marcus King Band, Neal Francis, and Ashland Craft
The Marcus King Band, Neal Francis, and Ashland Craft at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Sep 10
The Marcus King Band, Neal Francis, and Ashland Craft
The Marcus King Band, Neal Francis, and Ashland Craft at The Theater at MGM National Harbor
The Theater at MGM National Harbor Oxon Hill, MD
Sep 11
The Marcus King Band, Neal Francis, and Ashland Craft
The Marcus King Band, Neal Francis, and Ashland Craft at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Sep 15
to
Sep 18
Bourbon & Beyond Music Festival
Bourbon & Beyond Music Festival at Eastern Kentucky Expo Center
Eastern Kentucky Expo Center Pikeville, KY
Sep 15
The Marcus King Band, Neal Francis, and Ashland Craft
The Marcus King Band, Neal Francis, and Ashland Craft at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Sep 16
The Marcus King Band, Neal Francis, and Ashland Craft
The Marcus King Band, Neal Francis, and Ashland Craft at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Sep 17
The Marcus King Band, Neal Francis, and Ashland Craft
The Marcus King Band, Neal Francis, and Ashland Craft at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Sep 20
The Marcus King Band, Neal Francis, and Ashland Craft
The Marcus King Band, Neal Francis, and Ashland Craft at History
History Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 21
The Marcus King Band, Neal Francis, and Ashland Craft
The Marcus King Band, Neal Francis, and Ashland Craft at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Sep 23
The Marcus King Band, Neal Francis, and Ashland Craft
The Marcus King Band, Neal Francis, and Ashland Craft at GLC Live at 20 Monroe
GLC Live at 20 Monroe Grand Rapids, MI
Sep 24
The Marcus King Band and Neal Francis
The Marcus King Band and Neal Francis at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Sep 25
The Marcus King Band, Neal Francis, and Ashland Craft
The Marcus King Band, Neal Francis, and Ashland Craft at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
Sep 27
The Marcus King Band
The Marcus King Band at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Sep 29
The Marcus King Band
The Marcus King Band at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Sep 30
The Marcus King Band
The Marcus King Band at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Oct 1
The Marcus King Band, Neal Francis, and Ashland Craft
The Marcus King Band, Neal Francis, and Ashland Craft at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Oct 2
The Marcus King Band, Neal Francis, and Ashland Craft
The Marcus King Band, Neal Francis, and Ashland Craft at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Oct 4
The Marcus King Band, Neal Francis, and Ashland Craft
The Marcus King Band, Neal Francis, and Ashland Craft at Stubbs BBQ
Stubbs BBQ Austin, TX
Oct 6
The Marcus King Band
The Marcus King Band at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Oct 7
The Marcus King Band, Neal Francis, and Ashland Craft
The Marcus King Band, Neal Francis, and Ashland Craft at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Oct 11
The Marcus King Band, Neal Francis, and Ashland Craft
The Marcus King Band, Neal Francis, and Ashland Craft at Nob Hill Masonic Center
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA
Oct 13
The Marcus King Band, Neal Francis, and Ashland Craft
The Marcus King Band, Neal Francis, and Ashland Craft at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Oct 14
The Marcus King Band, Neal Francis, and Ashland Craft
The Marcus King Band, Neal Francis, and Ashland Craft at Neptune Theatre
Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
Oct 15
The Marcus King Band, Neal Francis, and Ashland Craft
The Marcus King Band, Neal Francis, and Ashland Craft at Neptune Theatre
Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
Oct 17
The Marcus King Band, Neal Francis, and Ashland Craft
The Marcus King Band, Neal Francis, and Ashland Craft at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 18
The Marcus King Band, Neal Francis, and Ashland Craft
The Marcus King Band, Neal Francis, and Ashland Craft at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Oct 20
The Marcus King Band
The Marcus King Band at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Oct 21
The Marcus King Band
The Marcus King Band at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Oct 22
The Marcus King Band, Neal Francis, and Ashland Craft
The Marcus King Band, Neal Francis, and Ashland Craft at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Oct 23
The Marcus King Band, Neal Francis, and Ashland Craft
The Marcus King Band, Neal Francis, and Ashland Craft at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Oct 25
The Marcus King Band, Neal Francis, and Ashland Craft
The Marcus King Band, Neal Francis, and Ashland Craft at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Oct 26
The Marcus King Band, Neal Francis, and Ashland Craft
The Marcus King Band, Neal Francis, and Ashland Craft at Avondale Brewing Company
Avondale Brewing Company Birmingham, AL
Oct 27
The Marcus King Band, Neal Francis, and Ashland Craft
The Marcus King Band, Neal Francis, and Ashland Craft at Fillmore New Orleans
Fillmore New Orleans New Orleans, LA

We recommend following The Marcus King Band on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

This week, Marcus released a music video for the new song "Hard Working Man." For more, check out The Marcus King Band Zumic artist page.

artists
The Marcus King Band
genres
Blues Blues Rock Jamband Rock Singer-Songwriter Southern Rock
