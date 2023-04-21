The Mars Volta Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, The Mars Volta added 2023 tour dates to their schedule. The newly planned concerts are set at venues across North America in September and October. The opening act for the new dates will be Teri Gender Bender.
After a performance at Shaky Knees next month, The Mars Volta have headlining shows and festival performances in North America, South America, and Europe. They also have dates opening for the Red Hot Chili Peppers in May and June.
When do The Mars Volta 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 28. Presales for Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. begin April 25. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
The Mars Volta Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Sep 22
Kings Theatre
Brooklyn, NY
The Mars Volta All Tour Dates and Tickets
May 5
to
May 7
Central Park - Atlanta
Atlanta, Georgia
May 9
The Criterion
Oklahoma City, OK
May 12
Snapdragon Stadium
San Diego, CA
May 13
Marquee Theatre Tempe
Tempe, AZ
May 14
Abraham Chavez Theatre
El Paso, TX
May 16
Tech Port Center + Arena
San Antonio, TX
May 18
Orpheum Theatre New Orleans
New Orleans, LA
May 18
to
May 21
Daytona International Speedway
Daytona Beach, FL
May 19
713 Music Hall
Houston, TX
May 24
Pepsi Center WTC
Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
May 27
to
May 28
Jockey Club Brasileiro
Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil
May 31
Movistar Arena
Santiago, Región, Chile
Jun 1
to
Jun 3
Parc del Forum
Barcelona, Spain
Jun 3
to
Jun 4
Novo Anhangabaú
São Paulo, SP, Brazil
Jun 7
to
Jun 10
Parque da Cidade
Porto, Porto District, Portugal
Jun 8
to
Jun 10
Arganda del Rey
Arganda del Rey, MD, Spain
Jun 9
to
Jun 11
Safaripark Beekse Bergen
Hilvarenbeek, NB, Netherlands
Jun 16
Barrowland Ballroom
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 17
O2 Apollo Manchester
Manchester, United Kingdom
Jun 18
Troxy
London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 21
PGE Narodowy
Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Jun 24
Verti Music Hall
Berlin, Germany
Jun 26
Maimarktgelände Parkplatz
Mannheim, BW, Germany
Sep 13
Uptown Theater
Minneapolis, MN
Sep 15
GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Grand Rapids, MI
Sep 16
Agora Theater & Ballroom
Cleveland, OH
Sep 19
The National - VA
Richmond, VA
Sep 20
Rams Head Live!
Baltimore, MD
Sep 22
Kings Theatre
Brooklyn, NY
Sep 23
College Street Music Hall
New Haven, CT
Sep 25
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
Montréal, Canada
Sep 29
Old Forester's Paristown Hall
Louisville, KY
Sep 30
Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Oct 1
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Oct 3
The Factory STL
Chesterfield, MO
Oct 8
Uptown Theater
Kansas City, MO
Oct 9
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Morrison, CO
Oct 11
The Union Event Center
Salt Lake City, UT
For the most up-to-date information, follow The Mars Volta on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
This wee, The Mars Volta released a new album titled Que Dios Te Maldiga Mi Corazon. For more, check out The Mars Volta Zumic artist page.