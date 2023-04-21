View all results for 'alt'
The Mars Volta Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

35+ concerts around the world
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 21, 2023

This week, The Mars Volta added 2023 tour dates to their schedule. The newly planned concerts are set at venues across North America in September and October. The opening act for the new dates will be Teri Gender Bender.

After a performance at Shaky Knees next month, The Mars Volta have headlining shows and festival performances in North America, South America, and Europe. They also have dates opening for the Red Hot Chili Peppers in May and June.

When do The Mars Volta 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 28. Presales for Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. begin April 25. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Mars Volta All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 5
to
May 7
Shaky Knees Music Festival at Central Park - Atlanta
Central Park - Atlanta Atlanta, Georgia
May 9
The Mars Volta at The Criterion
The Criterion Oklahoma City, OK
May 10
The Mars Volta at Revel
Revel Albuquerque, NM
May 12
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Mars Volta, and Thundercat at Snapdragon Stadium
Snapdragon Stadium San Diego, CA
May 13
The Mars Volta at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
May 14
The Mars Volta at Abraham Chavez Theatre
Abraham Chavez Theatre El Paso, TX
May 16
The Mars Volta at Tech Port Center + Arena
Tech Port Center + Arena San Antonio, TX
May 18
The Mars Volta at Orpheum Theatre New Orleans
Orpheum Theatre New Orleans New Orleans, LA
May 18
to
May 21
Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway
Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, FL
May 19
The Mars Volta at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
May 24
The Mars Volta at Pepsi Center WTC
Pepsi Center WTC Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
May 27
to
May 28
MITA Festival at Jockey Club Brasileiro
Jockey Club Brasileiro Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil
May 31
The Mars Volta at Movistar Arena
Movistar Arena Santiago, Región, Chile
Jun 1
to
Jun 3
Primavera Sound Barcelona at Parc del Forum
Parc del Forum Barcelona, Spain
Jun 3
to
Jun 4
MITA São Paulo at Novo Anhangabaú
Novo Anhangabaú São Paulo, SP, Brazil
Jun 7
to
Jun 10
Primavera Sound Porto at Parque da Cidade
Parque da Cidade Porto, Porto District, Portugal
Jun 8
to
Jun 10
Primavera Sound Madrid at Arganda del Rey
Arganda del Rey Arganda del Rey, MD, Spain
Jun 9
to
Jun 11
Best Kept Secret at Safaripark Beekse Bergen
Safaripark Beekse Bergen Hilvarenbeek, NB, Netherlands
Jun 16
The Mars Volta at Barrowland Ballroom
Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 17
The Mars Volta at O2 Apollo Manchester
O2 Apollo Manchester Manchester, United Kingdom
Jun 18
The Mars Volta at Troxy
Troxy London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 21
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Iggy Pop, and The Mars Volta at PGE Narodowy
PGE Narodowy Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Jun 24
The Mars Volta at Verti Music Hall
Verti Music Hall Berlin, Germany
Jun 26
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Mars Volta, and Iggy Pop at Maimarktgelände Parkplatz
Maimarktgelände Parkplatz Mannheim, BW, Germany
Sep 13
The Mars Volta and Teri Gender Bender at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Minneapolis, MN
Sep 15
The Mars Volta and Teri Gender Bender at GLC Live at 20 Monroe
GLC Live at 20 Monroe Grand Rapids, MI
Sep 16
The Mars Volta and Teri Gender Bender at Agora Theater & Ballroom
Agora Theater & Ballroom Cleveland, OH
Sep 19
The Mars Volta and Teri Gender Bender at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Sep 20
The Mars Volta and Teri Gender Bender at Rams Head Live!
Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD
Sep 22
The Mars Volta and Teri Gender Bender at Kings Theatre
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
Sep 23
The Mars Volta and Teri Gender Bender at College Street Music Hall
College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT
Sep 25
The Mars Volta and Teri Gender Bender at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Sep 27
The Mars Volta and Teri Gender Bender at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Sep 29
The Mars Volta and Teri Gender Bender at Old Forester's Paristown Hall
Old Forester's Paristown Hall Louisville, KY
Sep 30
The Mars Volta and Teri Gender Bender at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Oct 1
The Mars Volta and Teri Gender Bender at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Oct 3
The Mars Volta and Teri Gender Bender at The Factory STL
The Factory STL Chesterfield, MO
Oct 8
The Mars Volta and Teri Gender Bender at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
Oct 9
The Mars Volta and Teri Gender Bender at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Oct 11
The Mars Volta and Teri Gender Bender at The Union Event Center
The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Mars Volta on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

This wee, The Mars Volta released a new album titled Que Dios Te Maldiga Mi Corazon. For more, check out The Mars Volta Zumic artist page.

