The Mars Volta Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, The Mars Volta added 2023 tour dates to their schedule. The newly planned concerts are set at venues across North America in September and October. The opening act for the new dates will be Teri Gender Bender.

After a performance at Shaky Knees next month, The Mars Volta have headlining shows and festival performances in North America, South America, and Europe. They also have dates opening for the Red Hot Chili Peppers in May and June.

When do The Mars Volta 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 28. Presales for Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. begin April 25. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Mars Volta All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Mars Volta on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

This wee, The Mars Volta released a new album titled Que Dios Te Maldiga Mi Corazon. For more, check out The Mars Volta Zumic artist page.